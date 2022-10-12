Read full article on original website
Castle Shannon woman's car found in West Mead Township as she remains missing
Oct. 15—WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Authorities spent much of Friday searching an area north of Meadville for a missing Allegheny County woman whose car was found abandoned in West Mead Township. Authorities spent Friday combing the woods off routes 6 and 19 in West Mead Township, north of...
Changes to patient parking, drop off location at ACMC start Monday
Oct. 15—ASHTABULA — Ongoing construction on Ashtabula County Medical Center's new Patient Care Tower will create several changes for patients and visitors starting Monday. Rogers Place will permanently close to traffic. All access to parking in front of the hospital will be from Lake Avenue. Additionally, patient drop-off/pick-up...
After School Discovery opens doors to junior high program
Oct. 15—SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Parents and community members learned what is happening at Quest 305 on Thursday afternoon during a "Lights on Afterschool" event held at Lakeside Junior High School. "This is to show our parents and community what is going on at the school after school hours,"...
Bulldogs get back on track in 77-0 win
Oct. 15—Meadville suffered its first loss last week against McDowell and rebounded in a big way on Friday. The Bulldogs welcomed Franklin to Bender Field for homecoming and won 77-0. On Meadville's first play from scrimmage, Khalon Simmons ran for a 78-yard touchdown. On Franklin's first drive, Ty Tidball...
