October 16th-22nd is Forest Products Week
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is preparing for Forest Products Week, Oct. 16-22, 2022. The week celebrates the more than 61,000 men and women in Wisconsin who work in the forest products industry while considering how forest products make life better. “The forest products industry positively impacts our everyday lives,” said Collin Buntrock, DNR Forest Products team leader.
Wisconsin Farmers Have Until November 20th to Apply for Perennial Crop Insurance
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) USDA's Risk Management Agency reminds Wisconsin producers that the final date to apply for crop insurance for perennial crops, such as apples, cranberries, grapes, and tart cherries, is November 20 for the 2023 crop year. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, growers who are interested in the...
Governor Evers Announces Meat Processing Grants
Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski, announced 91 meat processors have been selected to receive a total of $10 million through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Gov. Evers announced the creation of the Meat and...
Everyone 5 and Up Now Eligible for Updated COVID Booster
(Bob Hague, WRN) All Wisconsinites older than 5 years now are eligible to receive the updated omicron booster shots to protect against COVID-19. The shots were approved for younger age groups by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the CDC on Wednesday. Before that the shots which provide updated protection against the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 were only approved for those ages 12 and up.
Two Midwest Regional Health Systems Considering a Merger
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Two upper midwest regional health systems are considering a merger. Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essenta Health have signed a memorandum of understanding which states they may join forces to form a multi-state regional health system covering more than two million people from North Dakota to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, covering mostly rural and small-urban areas.
Wisconsin Corn Production Down, But Kernels Harvested May Hit an All-Time High
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Though total production of corn in Wisconsin will be down compared to last year, the amount of kernels harvested per acre may come in at an all-time high. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the National Ag Statistics Service's monthly Crop Production report says corn production is...
Another Dry Week for Wisconsin Farmers to Work in the Field
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The continued dry weather conditions meant farmers across Wisconsin stayed busy during the past week. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the last Crop/Weather Report from the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service, which stated producers made rapid progress on harvesting soybeans and chopping corn for silage.
Marshfield Company Has Product in Final Four of Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced on Wednesday the Top 4 products moving on in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The Loadmaster 2X from H&S Manufacturing in Marshfield is in the final four. Over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust and growing manufacturing industry.
Central Wisconsin Trucker Delivers Supplies to Florida
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Central Wisconsin trucker is on his way back after bringing a 53-foot trailer full of supplies to the Fort Meyers area following Hurricane Ian. Greg Baer says he brought anything and everything that didn't require refrigeration. "Food, clothing, handtools, huge donations of dog food, water, juices."
Wisconsin DHS Announces Grants to Improve Maternal and Child Health
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services at an event in Milwaukee announced Gov. Tony Evers is directing $16 million in grants to improve maternal and child health. Through collaborations with Wisconsin’s two leading public health endowments, the Medical College of Wisconsin Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, the dollars will be invested in efforts to close gaps in maternal and child health outcomes. In addition, the initiative provides funding to DHS’ Maternal and Child Health Program to administer a grant program.
TYME ATMS are Coming Back in Wisconsin
(Bob Hague, WRN) It’s about TYME: a once familiar Wisconsin trademark is making a comeback. Twenty years ago, if you'd asked where the nearest “TYME Machine” was on the streets of New York City or Atlanta, all you'd likely get would be a funny look. But the Take Your Money Everywhere ATMs were once ubiquitous here the Upper Midwest.
More Wisconsin Municipalities Asking Residents to Approve Referendums for Emergency Services
(By John Davis, Wisconsin Public Radio) The City of Whitewater is asking residents to approve a $1.1 million referendum on Nov. 8 that would allow the city to move to a full-time fire and EMS department. According to John Davis with Wisconsin Public Radio, Interim City Administrator John Weidl says...
Online Political Solicitations May be Scams
(Terry Bell, WRN) The Better Business Bureau in Wisconsin is warning of election season scams. The B-B-B says during election season, scam artists will sometimes pose as political candidates online, then steal donations. The B-B-B’s Lisa Schiller recommends double-checking emails and websites to make sure they’re real, and never giving...
Wisconsin Behind on Funding Special Education
The Survival Coalition of more than 20 statewide disability organizations agrees with a new report from the Education Law Center concluding that “Wisconsin’s low reimbursement rate for special education will leave school districts on the hook for $1.25 billion, forcing them to divert funds intended for general education for all students.”
WEC Stalemate Leaves Local Clerks to Interpret State Law
(Terry Bell, WRN) The rules for poll watchers in Wisconsin on Election Day will remain the same. The Wisconsin State Elections Commission split along party lines Monday, with all three Republicans supporting sending a notice to clerks trying to spell out what the law allows. All three Democrats opposed it, resulting in a deadlock vote and no change.
Drug Enforcement Agency Warns About Rainbow Fentanyl
(WBAY) The Drug Enforcement Agency is warning parents about an alarming trend called ‘rainbow fentanyl.’. The DEA says drug traffickers are purposefully making colorful fentanyl, known as ‘rainbow fentanyl,’ to mimic candy to attract kids and drive-up addiction rates among younger populations. “The men and women of...
Wisconsin FFA Members Heading to Indianapolis for National Convention
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Members of the Wisconsin FFA Association will carry on their tradition of excellence in two weeks as delegates, officers and award winners head to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the 95th National FFA Convention. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the National FFA Organization says they are expecting over...
Wausau Man Sentenced for Distributing Methamphetamine
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Lucas Ellwart, 28, Wausau, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 72 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This prison term will be followed by 5...
2022 Week 9 High School Football Scores
Here is a look at the area high school football scores for the final week of the regular season. Feel free to contact us with questions and/or comments.
