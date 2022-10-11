Read full article on original website
Police: Woman abducted in Brentwood, rescued in Brooklyn; suspect arrested
Suffolk police, in conjunction with the NYPD, arrested a man for abducting a woman while she was walking in Brentwood Wednesday night, police say.
Police: Plainview boutique owner sold counterfeit items worth over $40 million
Nassau police arrested the owner of a store in Plainview Tuesday and seized more than $40 million worth of clothing in what authorities called the largest counterfeit clothing bust they have ever seen.
Man, 17-Year-Old Girl Accused Of Stealing $600 Worth Of Items From New Canaan CVS
A man and a 17-year-old girl have been charged with allegedly stealing $600 worth of merchandise from a Fairfield County CVS store. The incident took place in New Canaan around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the store at 94 Park St. According to Lt. Jason Ferraro of the...
Police: Long Island woman arrested with more than $40 million worth of knockoffs
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- Police, prosecutors and U.S. postal inspectors joined forces to take down an alleged counterfeit trademark operation based in a Long Island boutique. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, police say thousands of bogus designer goods were being sold out in the open, and shipped around the country. Nassau Police call it a crime in plain sight. Linny's Boutique, in Plainview, allegedly passed counterfeit designer logos onto clothing and accessories. "The store contained thousands of synthetic, heat sealed counterfeit Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, Dior and labels purchased from China," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. Police say their 18 month investigation...
Plainview Boutique Owner Nabbed For Trademark Counterfeiting, Police Say
A New York woman has been charged with trademark counterfeiting after thousands of fake labels for such high-end brands as Gucci and Prada were allegedly found at her boutique. Long Island resident Lindsay Castelli, age 31, of Smithtown, surrendered to the Nassau County Asset Forfeiture Unit on Friday, Oct. 7,...
Know Him? Man Accused Of Using Debit Card Stolen At Jones Beach At 3 CVS Stores
Police are asking for help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a woman’s debit card from her car on Long Island and then going on a shopping spree. The theft occurred sometime at Jones Beach State Park sometime over the summer of 2022, according to New York State Police.
4 Nabbed Following Investigation Into String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County
Four men are facing charges following an investigation into a string of home burglaries on Long Island. Nassau County Police were looking into several robberies in the North New Hyde Park area on Monday, Oct. 10, when they witnessed two of the suspects knock on the door of a South Street home and then walk away before circling the block multiple times after nobody answered, police said.
Local Man Charged In Carmel Cemetery Boat Dumping Incident
A man has been charged after a boat was allegedly illegally dumped near a cemetery in the Hudson Valley. The 19-foot boat was dumped in Putnam County on Friday, Sept. 2 in the area of the Union Valley Cemetery in Carmel. According to Lt. Michael Bodo of the Carmel Police,...
Police Search For Woman Accused Of Stealing Merchandise From Macy's In Lake Grove
Authorities asked the public for information about a woman who was accused of stealing merchandise from Macy's on Long Island. A woman stole items from the store, located at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, on Saturday, Sept. 17, Suffolk County Police reported on Monday, Oct. 10. Suffolk County...
2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting
Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say.
GOTCHA! Ex-Con Who Took Truck From Lot Off Route 46 Caught Returning For His Ride, Police Say
A fugitive ex-con with a decades-long criminal record was busted again after he was caught on security footage unhooking a tractor from a trailer at an industrial building off Route 46 and driving off with it, authorities said. Moonachie Police Officer Scott Lemongello viewed the footage from a neighboring building...
Man Accused of Robbing Commack Bank
A Bay Shore man was arrested and charged with robbing a bank in Commack, Suffolk County police said Monday. George Swanton, 62, dressed as a woman to rob the Teachers Federal Cedit Union at 10 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway. He was charged with third-degree robbery and Read More ...
Police seek man wanted for shoplifting
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Police Department are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man they say stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in June. Police said the suspect stole merchandise valued at approximately $500 from Lowes, located at 1461 Old Country Road, on...
yonkerstimes.com
Two Men Shot Outside of Zeldin Long Island Home
Found Hiding Underneath Front Porch-Two Daughters Were Home Alone and Called 911. Today, Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1), the Republican Party and Conservative Party nominee for Governor, issued the following statement after a shooting took place on their property at their home in Shirley, New York:. “Thank you to everyone...
fox5ny.com
Police identify Long Island woman stabbed to death in home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police have released the identity of a woman killed in her North Bellmore home last week. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived they found...
Prosecutor: Multiple shootings in Long Branch area leave 1 person injured
Three separate shootings in the Long Branch area have left at least one person hospitalized, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
NBC New York
Long Island Dad, ‘Cherished Husband' Killed in Hotel Shooting Mourned at Public Mass
Heartbroken friends and loved ones filled a Long Island church Monday to mourn the father of three killed in a Poughkeepsie hotel lobby earlier this month while visiting for his son's college family weekend. Paul Kutz, of East Northport, had been in Poughkeepsie, where one of his three sons attends...
ALERT CENTER: Police: 2 men wanted in gunpoint robbery at Riverhead deli
The incident happened Monday night near "El Chapincito Deli" on East Main Street and Prospect Place.
Bug infestation leads to the discovery of a body in a Williamsbridge apartment
A resident of a Williamsbridge apartment building tried to report a bug infestation and a strange odor to her case manager and the police. She says little was done, until a body was found in one of the apartments.
4X Bank Robber In Custody For $50K Heist In Hudson County: Police
Everton Gunter is a name known to police in Hoboken. The 31-year-old man was arrested three times in a seven-week span last year for robbing three banks, NJ Advance Media reports. Well, Gunter is back in police custody this week. Can you guess what for?. Police say he robbed the...
