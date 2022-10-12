With both of the big jackpot games offering grand prizes well over $400 million, there’s no bad choice if you’re looking to try your luck. If you’re playing tonight, then Powerball is your game. The Powerball jackpot is estimated at $420 million for Oct. 12. If there’s a winner tonight, their cash option for the prize would be $215.2 million, before withholding.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO