playpennsylvania.com
New PA Online Casinos Coming To A Mobile Device Near You
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board recently published its annual report for the Fiscal Year 2021/22, and there was a lot to like, especially about PA online casinos. Most notably, the report stated in its “Look To The Future” section that the PGCB may approve the launch of up to 10 additional online casinos in FY 2022/23.
playpennsylvania.com
Powerball Jackpot Soars To $420 Million Oct. 12; Two PA Lottery Players Hit $100K
With both of the big jackpot games offering grand prizes well over $400 million, there’s no bad choice if you’re looking to try your luck. If you’re playing tonight, then Powerball is your game. The Powerball jackpot is estimated at $420 million for Oct. 12. If there’s a winner tonight, their cash option for the prize would be $215.2 million, before withholding.
playpennsylvania.com
Penn State vs. Michigan CFB Betting Preview, Odds and Trends at PA Sportsbooks
It’s must-see T.V. Penn State football stayed unbeaten last week with three takeaways and an ugly win over Northwestern to set up an even bigger showdown this week. No. 10 Penn State (5-0) now travels to face No. 5 Michigan (6-0) at noon on Saturday. (Television coverage will be broadcast on FOX).
