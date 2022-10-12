ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
playpennsylvania.com

New PA Online Casinos Coming To A Mobile Device Near You

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board recently published its annual report for the Fiscal Year 2021/22, and there was a lot to like, especially about PA online casinos. Most notably, the report stated in its “Look To The Future” section that the PGCB may approve the launch of up to 10 additional online casinos in FY 2022/23.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
playpennsylvania.com

Powerball Jackpot Soars To $420 Million Oct. 12; Two PA Lottery Players Hit $100K

With both of the big jackpot games offering grand prizes well over $400 million, there’s no bad choice if you’re looking to try your luck. If you’re playing tonight, then Powerball is your game. The Powerball jackpot is estimated at $420 million for Oct. 12. If there’s a winner tonight, their cash option for the prize would be $215.2 million, before withholding.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy