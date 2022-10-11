Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
Cheers Oklahoma! Yuengling is Bringing Its Beer to You Soon
A whole lot of people north of the Red River are going to be happy about this. I tried Yuengling’s Traditional Lager as soon as they started selling it here in Texas in August of 2021 and thought it was a really good beer. The only other one I’ve tried so far is the Light Lager and I’m a fan of it as well.
Stay Overnight at Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Bed & Breakfast
If you're feeling a little daring you could always book an overnight stay at this haunted Oklahoma bed and breakfast, the Stone Lion Inn in Guthrie, OK. It sounds like the perfect paranormal staycation destination. It's been called one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal, book a stay.
Lawton, Oklahoma Ready to Welcome HTeaO
I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
405magazine.com
4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 13-16
Fall is in the air this weekend! From puppy parades to trips through Pumpkinville’s festivities, prepare yourself for an apple-cider-and-pumpkin-spice kind of experience in Oklahoma City. Pumpkinville Happy Hour | Oct. 14. This Friday, spend your evening out at Pumpkinville’s adult night, where food and drinks will be served....
Police: Shooting near NW 10th Street
Police have responded to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
KOCO
Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
KOCO
Oklahoma daycare evacuated after car fire in parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma daycare was evacuated after a car fire in their parking lot. The flames reached two cars next to the building, forcing everyone to get out. The daycare workers said that the fire scared them as much as it scared the children. When Jones Fire...
poncacitynow.com
Stitt Looks to Build New Governor’s Mansion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to KFOR, an affiliate of News Channel 8’s in Oklahoma City, Governor Kevin Stitt has plans to build a new governor’s mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex, saying the current governor’s mansion has fallen into disrepair. Stitt’s office said...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK
Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
At Least 1 Injured In NW OKC Shooting
At least one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The incident happened near Northwest 10th Street and North Gardner Avenue. Oklahoma City police said one victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police said they have no suspect information...
OK AG investigating former metro pool construction owner for allegedly conning then-clients out of $1000s
A former metro pool construction owner is now being investigated after several then-clients came forward saying they lost tens of thousands of dollars to an unfinished pool project.
Sign swaying in the wind causes concern for Edmond residents
A massive sign swaying heavily in the wind made a dangerous situation for Edmond residents.
okcfox.com
'So many potholes, cracks, uneven lanes': OKC street conditions a concern among residents
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Many Oklahoma City drivers say they've had enough of the potholes and bumps around town. That's according to a new survey from the ETC Institute. "It definitely could be better," OKC resident Katie Ritter said. "I don't love [the street conditions]. I grew up out of state, so the quality of our streets where I previously lived were significantly better."
news9.com
New Norman Ward Boundaries Go Into Effect
NORMAN, Okla. - New ward boundaries for the city of Norman will go into effect starting on Thursday. District five will take on part of district one, while several other districts will become more standardized along major roads.
news9.com
Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues
An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
KOCO
Habitat for Humanity home dedicated in honor of Oklahoma County deputies shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA CITY — A house isn't a home without a little bit of love. That's why the final touch to a home in northwest Oklahoma City was to honor two Oklahoma County deputies — Sgt. Bobby Swartz and Mark Johns. A suspect shot Swartz and Johns in late...
KOCO
Family, police need help finding Oklahoma 17-year-old girl missing for nearly two months
OKLAHOMA CITY — Family and police need help to find an Oklahoma 17-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two months. The report said 17-year-old Madisyn Riffe went missing on Aug. 22 after running away with her boyfriend. Now, the boyfriend is back home but she is nowhere to be found.
KOCO
Crews respond to several overnight fires in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews were busy overnight as the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to multiple fires. Oklahoma City fire crews responded to an apartment fire, a house fire and several grass fires. They first responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Southwest 74th Street and Blackwelder...
Creepy Tales & Famous Outlaws is What You’ll Find at This Oklahoma Cemetery
This Oklahoma cemetery is the final resting place for some of the most notorious outlaws of the west. It's also well known for its creepy tales and the horrific histories of some of the persons that are buried there. If you're a fan of early American western history and gunslingers,...
KOCO
Rally held at Scissortail Park to show support after Iranian woman died in morality police custody
OKLAHOMA CITY — Iranian flags flew at Scissortail Park on Thursday as Iranian-Oklahomans organized a rally to show support for 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Last month, women across the world cut off their hair and burned their hijabs after Amini died in custody when she was arrested by Iran's morality police for not wearing the head covering.
