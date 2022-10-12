With one project moving forward with the new jail, you will see Kewaunee County begin work on its next big capital project. At Tuesday’s board meeting, Kewaunee County Board Chairperson Daniel Olson will appoint his choices to the newly formed Kewaunee County Highway Shop sub-committee. Back in January, Kewaunee County Highway Commissioner Todd Every pushed for improvements to be made at its main highway shop across the street from Bruemmer Park in Kewaunee. Every pointed out the age and size of the 1930s-era facility as the reason for the upgrades. The county spent approximately $28,000 for a pair of studies to determine needed improvements. A complete overhaul of the facility, including replacing several buildings, carries a price tag of $26 million. A phased-in approach would tackle the important projects first, costing about $10.5 million. Supervisors questioned the cost of the upgrades as they had a decision about a new public safety building lurking in the future. Every and Kewaunee County Administrator Scott Feldt said at the time that not enough was done to maintain the structure.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO