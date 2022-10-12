Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Shop Craft Show this Saturday and support Girls Hockey
(WFRV) – It’s starting to feel like Fall outside and holiday items are starting to pop up in stores so why not buy local for gifts and décor and support girls hockey at the same time?. Players Parker and Elysia stopped by Local 5 Live along with...
2traveldads.com
Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love
Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
doorcountydailynews.com
Luxemburg-Casco to host bike rodeo Saturday
Luxemburg-Casco School District and several other local entities are doing what they can to help your children stay safe while riding their bikes. In conjunction with the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, Kewaunee County Health Department, Village of Luxemburg Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and the Bay-Lake Regional Planning Commission, the district is hosting a bike rodeo this Saturday. In addition to allowing kids to test their riding skills on a bike rodeo course, the event will feature free helmets while supplies last, a safety check, additional educational opportunities, and the chance to win a new bike. You can click this link to register in advance.
doorcountydailynews.com
Child care listening session scheduled for Washington Island
Dragons, unicorns, and licensed childcare options are three things you will not find on Washington Island. Door County as a whole is a childcare desert, meaning for every licensed childcare slot in the county, there are at least three children who can fill it. The United Way of Door County has been hard at work addressing those concerns, first with home-based child care funds back in August and employer match grants more recently in September. The listening session on November 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Washington Island Community Center is another part of those efforts. Babysitters will be available to watch children in the gym so their parents can participate.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run
The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
Manitowoc teen finds success as a runway model and beauty pageant queen
It's a role Angel Her says she's dreamed about since she was four or five years old. The student at Lincoln High School is now featured in international magazines and a number of movies.
Manufacturing Month: From old movie theater to factory floor
A portion of the old East Town Mall in Green Bay that used to house a movie theater now contains a manufacturing facility.
doorcountydailynews.com
Crews report to weekend fire at Fish Creek restaurant
A Fish Creek restaurant reopened on Monday after having to evacuate its guests on Sunday due to a fire. Crews responded to a small electrical fire in the attic at The English Inn at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Dinner service was canceled for the rest of the evening due to the fire, which was quickly extinguished by responding firefighters, clearing the scene a few hours later. The restaurant was able to reopen for its usually Monday evening dinner service but took to social media to thank the Door County Sheriff’s Department and responding fire departments and first responders for being fully prepared for the worst. The social media post also thanked its customers for their patience and understanding during the event.
seehafernews.com
Fourteen Area Meat Processors Receive State Resiliency Grants
The State of Wisconsin and the DATCP have announced that 91 meat processors in the state will be getting some grant money. The $10 million comes from the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant fund, and fourteen area processors are on the list. Starting in Sheboygan County, J&L Meat...
doorcountydailynews.com
Door and Kewaunee counties back at medium COVID level
After a week at the low level, Door and Kewaunee counties returned to the medium COVID-19 community level as a part of the Centers for Disease Control’s update on Thursday. It means people with a higher risk of severe disease should discuss with their doctor additional precautions to take to protect themselves from the virus. According to the latest situation update provided by Door County Public Health, 25 of the 82 tests came back positive for COVID-19, with another five listed as probable. No new deaths or hospitalizations were noted in that report. Door County Public Health did host the second of its five drive-thru clinics for those looking to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster and the flu shot in one visit.
doorcountydailynews.com
Gibraltar hosts Packerland Conference cross country championships
The kings and queens of Packerland Conference cross country will be decided in Fish Creek on Thursday. Algoma, Gibraltar, Kewaunee, Oconto, Peshtigo, Providence Academy/NEW Lutheran, Sevastopol, Southern Door, and Sturgeon Bay will all toe the line and tackle Gibraltar's cross-country course with pride and a crown on the line. The...
doorcountydailynews.com
Sub-committee created for Kewaunee County highway shop
With one project moving forward with the new jail, you will see Kewaunee County begin work on its next big capital project. At Tuesday’s board meeting, Kewaunee County Board Chairperson Daniel Olson will appoint his choices to the newly formed Kewaunee County Highway Shop sub-committee. Back in January, Kewaunee County Highway Commissioner Todd Every pushed for improvements to be made at its main highway shop across the street from Bruemmer Park in Kewaunee. Every pointed out the age and size of the 1930s-era facility as the reason for the upgrades. The county spent approximately $28,000 for a pair of studies to determine needed improvements. A complete overhaul of the facility, including replacing several buildings, carries a price tag of $26 million. A phased-in approach would tackle the important projects first, costing about $10.5 million. Supervisors questioned the cost of the upgrades as they had a decision about a new public safety building lurking in the future. Every and Kewaunee County Administrator Scott Feldt said at the time that not enough was done to maintain the structure.
thebaycities.com
Tentative dates for re-opening and the possibility of a new location for Menominee Junior and Senior High School Students
Menominee School Board President Derek Butler addressed the school board earlier this week at their Committee of the Whole meeting with updates regarding the status of the Junior and Senior High School. “Cleaning is going very well,” says Butler. ServPro is in working ten-hours a day, seven-days a week, and they are moving through the building. It’s a daunting task, but the entire building has to be cleaned from the east end to the west end. They’ve set a target date of October 27th to have the cleaning finished and so far, they are on schedule.”
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay business owner offers job to thief that stole from his company
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One local business owner is searching near and far for his generator. Owner of the Bay Burger Food Truck, Cole Ductan, says he cannot believe someone would steal from his business. “I parked my food truck out here in the Broadway district and I...
Door County Pulse
Electrical Fire Forces Restaurant Evacuation
It was the height of the dinner hour at The English Inn in Fish Creek on Sunday, Oct. 9, when smoke pouring out of the attic caused the evacuation of all diners. “I had 30 tables with guests on the patio, another 40 tables inside,” said Randy Daubner, owner of the restaurant at 3813 Hwy 42.
Door County Pulse
Neurologist Joins Prevea Team
Prevea Health has welcomed Dr. Yousaf Ajam to its family of care serving Green Bay, Oconto Falls and Sturgeon Bay. Ajam is a board-certified neurologist who specializes in comprehensive neurological care, with a special focus on epilepsy and clinical neurophysiology (EEG and neuro monitoring). A graduate of the Shifa College...
seehafernews.com
10th Street Bridge Incident Report Released
The Manitowoc Police Department released the incident report for an unusual incident on the 10th Street Bridge on October 4th. Just before 10:00 that morning, an officer was dispatched to the bridge for the report of a disabled vehicle on the span while it was being lifted. When he arrived,...
seehafernews.com
De Pere Crash Closes Roadway for Nearly Four Hours
A crash just outside of De Pere left a roundabout unusable for nearly four hours. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a truck overturned at the roundabout that connects Monroe Road and Dickinson Road at around 7:40 yesterday morning. The GFL Environmental semi with an attached trailer was...
cw14online.com
Bay Port just where many expected it to be
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Before the season kicked off many picked Bay Port to win the Fox River Classic Conference North title and now the Pirates are one win away from doing just that. Friday, the Pirates host West De Pere in not only in a battle of undefeated teams, but...
WBAY Green Bay
Amazon drivers make a special delivery to kids, dog in Brillion
BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - A gray and blue Amazon delivery truck pulled up to a house in Brillion. This one carried a surprise delivery for a family. Drivers brought some Amazon merchandise, including blue and gray driver costumes, for “superfan” Sawyer Burich and his brother, Bennett, and their dog.
