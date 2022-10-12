ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Alabama

Game day is finally here. The Third Saturday in October Rivalry is back. Sixth-ranked and undefeated Tennessee hosting undefeated and third-ranked Alabama inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Brad Nessler, Gary Daniels and Jenny Dell will be on the CBS broadcast...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

ESPN: Cedric Tillman out again, won’t play for Vols against Alabama

Tennessee will play a third SEC game without one of its best players. Star wide receiver Cedric Tillman will be sidelined again when the sixth-ranked Vols host rival Alabama on Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. His absence against the third-ranked Crimson Tide isn’t a total surprise, but it means Tennessee will be without its No. 1 receiver, who also missed the wins against Florida and at LSU due to the ankle injury he suffered against Akron on September 17.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Five Questions: No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee

Josh Heupel and his staff have dozens of questions they hope to have answered during Tennessee’s 3:30 p.m. Eastern game on Saturday against third-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Let’s trim that list to five of the most crucial questions sixth-ranked Tennessee must answer against the third-ranked Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Nashville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
247Sports

Bold predictions: Alabama at Tennessee

Tennessee is almost to the midway point of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the big win at LSU last week, Tennessee, now ranked sixth in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium to take on Alabama on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to latest Lee Corso health news

Lee Corso will return to the “College GameDay” set Saturday. Corso will be on hand when the crew heads to Knoxville to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide face the Tennessee Volunteers in what should be an electric SEC game. Corso, 87, missed the last two weeks due to an unspecified illness.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Georgia football releases hype trailer for Vanderbilt game

ATHENS, Ga. -- It's the eve of the fourth conference game for Georgia and the team released its seventh game trailer of the season. As the Bulldogs ready themselves to take on Vanderbilt at Dooley Field in Sanford Stadium, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted an 84-second feature titled 'Bulldog Nation,' narrated by former Dawgs wide receiver Chris Conley. Watch the video below.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
247Sports

Vols’ McCollough won’t play against Tide, per report

A Tennessee secondary already missing one senior starter will be down its most experienced player for the clash against Alabama on Saturday. Following his arrest at the start of the week, starting safety Jaylen McCollough will not play for the sixth-ranked Vols against the third-ranked Crimson Tide, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Tennessee didn’t initially suspend McCollough from team activities after he was charged with felony aggravated assault stemming from an alleged incident at an apartment complex near campus on Sunday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

College football odds, picks: Best bets for Week 7 of 2022 season, including Tennessee vs. Alabama

Week 7 of the 2022 college football campaign is here and conference play is in full swing. This week features multiple matchups between top-25 teams, thus putting legitimate College Football Playoff hopes on the line. The action starts right off the bat with No. 10 Penn State visiting No. 5 Michigan to kick off the slate at noon ET Saturday, and continues later in the afternoon with another top-10 clash featuring No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
VolunteerCountry

Just In: College GameDay Guest Picker Announced

ESPN's flagship college football show, College GameDay, is back in Knoxville for the second consecutive Tennessee home game.  Last time out, Knoxville native and WWE female wrestler Bianca Belair was the guest picker.  This time, legendary VFL, NFL Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn2#Sec Network#College Football#College Gameday#American Football#Espn College Gameday#Hill#The Sec Network#Sec Nation#Thompson Boling Arena#Cbs#Lsu At Tiger Stadium
tigerdroppings.com

Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner

ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
247Sports

Where Vols targets, commits are ranked in updated Top247 for 2023 class

Several of Tennessee's current commitments for the 2023 class, along with some of the Vols' top remaining targets, are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' updated rankings for the 2023 class. 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class on Wednesday, and a number of players who have been heavily involved with Tennessee again made the list.
KNOXVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Commodore Coach Announces Retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ian Duvenhage, the winningest coach in Vanderbilt men’s tennis history, announced Thursday that he will retire at the conclusion of the 2022–23 season. Duvenhage enters his final spring the Commodores’ all-time leader with 217 victories in dual match competition, 63 wins in Southeastern Conference...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy