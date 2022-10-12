Read full article on original website
How to Watch: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Alabama
Game day is finally here. The Third Saturday in October Rivalry is back. Sixth-ranked and undefeated Tennessee hosting undefeated and third-ranked Alabama inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Brad Nessler, Gary Daniels and Jenny Dell will be on the CBS broadcast...
ESPN: Cedric Tillman out again, won’t play for Vols against Alabama
Tennessee will play a third SEC game without one of its best players. Star wide receiver Cedric Tillman will be sidelined again when the sixth-ranked Vols host rival Alabama on Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. His absence against the third-ranked Crimson Tide isn’t a total surprise, but it means Tennessee will be without its No. 1 receiver, who also missed the wins against Florida and at LSU due to the ankle injury he suffered against Akron on September 17.
Five Questions: No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee
Josh Heupel and his staff have dozens of questions they hope to have answered during Tennessee’s 3:30 p.m. Eastern game on Saturday against third-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Let’s trim that list to five of the most crucial questions sixth-ranked Tennessee must answer against the third-ranked Crimson Tide.
Elite DL names finalists, sets decision date ahead of Tennessee visit
Tomarrion Parker is set to return to Tennessee on Saturday for the first time since he decommitted from Penn State in August. Before traveling to Knoxville, he announced Friday that he has narrowed his focus to four schools and he’s a little more than a month away from making his final decision.
Bold predictions: Alabama at Tennessee
Tennessee is almost to the midway point of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the big win at LSU last week, Tennessee, now ranked sixth in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium to take on Alabama on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to latest Lee Corso health news
Lee Corso will return to the “College GameDay” set Saturday. Corso will be on hand when the crew heads to Knoxville to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide face the Tennessee Volunteers in what should be an electric SEC game. Corso, 87, missed the last two weeks due to an unspecified illness.
Saban: Bryce Young shoulder soreness not ‘nearly as bad’ as last week
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is on track to play Saturday at Tennessee, head coach Nick Saban told ESPN’s Chris Low on Friday. A final decision on Young’s status against the No. 6 Volunteers will be made in pregame warmups. "He's done a lot more in practice this week...
Georgia football releases hype trailer for Vanderbilt game
ATHENS, Ga. -- It's the eve of the fourth conference game for Georgia and the team released its seventh game trailer of the season. As the Bulldogs ready themselves to take on Vanderbilt at Dooley Field in Sanford Stadium, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted an 84-second feature titled 'Bulldog Nation,' narrated by former Dawgs wide receiver Chris Conley. Watch the video below.
Vols’ McCollough won’t play against Tide, per report
A Tennessee secondary already missing one senior starter will be down its most experienced player for the clash against Alabama on Saturday. Following his arrest at the start of the week, starting safety Jaylen McCollough will not play for the sixth-ranked Vols against the third-ranked Crimson Tide, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Tennessee didn’t initially suspend McCollough from team activities after he was charged with felony aggravated assault stemming from an alleged incident at an apartment complex near campus on Sunday.
College football odds, picks: Best bets for Week 7 of 2022 season, including Tennessee vs. Alabama
Week 7 of the 2022 college football campaign is here and conference play is in full swing. This week features multiple matchups between top-25 teams, thus putting legitimate College Football Playoff hopes on the line. The action starts right off the bat with No. 10 Penn State visiting No. 5 Michigan to kick off the slate at noon ET Saturday, and continues later in the afternoon with another top-10 clash featuring No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee.
Boo Carter ready for UT-Alabama showdown, impressed by Vols' progress
One of Tennessee's top in-state targets, four-star Class of 2024 athlete Boo Carter, discusses the Vols' impressive start to this season and previews his visit for UT's showdown with Alabama on Saturday.
Just In: College GameDay Guest Picker Announced
ESPN's flagship college football show, College GameDay, is back in Knoxville for the second consecutive Tennessee home game. Last time out, Knoxville native and WWE female wrestler Bianca Belair was the guest picker. This time, legendary VFL, NFL Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl ...
College GameDay Announces Official Celebrity Guest Picker For Knoxville Show
ESPN's College GameDay has officially announced who this week's guest picker will be, and it's a good one. Tennessee legend Peyton Manning will join Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and the rest of the College GameDay crew for the show in Knoxville this Saturday. Manning will no doubt be ...
tigerdroppings.com
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner
ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
Vols fans demand ‘Queen Dolly’ as College GameDay guest picker
University of Tennessee fans are excited to hear who the ESPN College Game Day guest picker will be for Saturday's game against the University of Alabama, and some fans have decided to root the Queen of East Tennessee.
Where Vols targets, commits are ranked in updated Top247 for 2023 class
Several of Tennessee's current commitments for the 2023 class, along with some of the Vols' top remaining targets, are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' updated rankings for the 2023 class. 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class on Wednesday, and a number of players who have been heavily involved with Tennessee again made the list.
vucommodores.com
Commodore Coach Announces Retirement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ian Duvenhage, the winningest coach in Vanderbilt men’s tennis history, announced Thursday that he will retire at the conclusion of the 2022–23 season. Duvenhage enters his final spring the Commodores’ all-time leader with 217 victories in dual match competition, 63 wins in Southeastern Conference...
Look: Tennessee basketball's list of visitors for big recruiting weekend
The Tennessee men’s basketball program is taking advantage of another big football weekend by hosting a handful of big-name prospects for visits on campus.
'We Want Queen Dolly' || UT students want Dolly Parton to be College GameDay's guest picker
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — College GameDay has yet to announce who the celebrity guest picker will be for its return to Knoxville on the Third Saturday in October, and the rumor mill is going off the rails with who it could be. If East Tennessee is ever given the option,...
