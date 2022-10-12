ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Give Your Home A Pre-Holiday Makeover With These Incredible Deals — Shop Now

By Squeaky Deals Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JhcRj_0iVzWGG500
Amazon

All products featured on Radar Online are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, Radar Online may earn an affiliate commission.

With the holidays just around the corner, there is no time quite like the fall to refresh your home, giving it an upgrade or two before hosting guests for the seasonal festivities.

AMAZON PRIME DAY 2.0: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SHOPPING THE EARLY ACCESS SALE

Whether you're looking to spruce up your space or searching for the perfect present for a loved one with a passion for renovation, OK!' s Home Improvement Gift Guide has you covered. From festive blubs to trending tile, here are 12 incredible must-have deals on tools and other items this Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWfOA_0iVzWGG500
Amazon
Shop Now

Philips’ Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb is on sale retailing for $80.74 (usually $134.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tuwuh_0iVzWGG500
Amazon
Shop Now

GEARWRENCH’s 20 Pc. Phillips/Slotted/Torx Dual Material Screwdriver Set is on sale retailing for $57.23 (usually $79.77) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDaA6_0iVzWGG500
Amazon
Shop Now

BOSCH’s GLM20 Blaze 65ft Laser Distance Measure is on sale retailing for $34.98 (usually $49.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FldbH_0iVzWGG500
Amazon
Shop Now

First Alert’s Powered Alarm SCO5CN Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector is on sale retailing for $29.75 (usually $62.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOdcd_0iVzWGG500
Amazon
Shop Now

Redi Shade’s No Tools Original Blackout Shade is on sale retailing for $25.20 (originally $39.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyWuX_0iVzWGG500
Amazon
Shop Now

GreenWorks’ 40V (110 MPH / 390 CFM) Cordless Axial Blower is on sale retailing for $119.85 (usually $149.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Prh2n_0iVzWGG500
Amazon
Shop Now

Garden Republic’s Bonsai Tree Seed Starter Kit is on sale retailing for $19.99 (usually $29.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I3MCz_0iVzWGG500
Amazon
Shop Now

GreenWorks’ 24V LED Spot Light Kit with 2Ah Battery and Charger is on sale retailing for $50.90 (usually $62.85) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PO4oE_0iVzWGG500
Amazon
Shop Now

1 Gallon of Prestige’s Interior Paint and Primer in eggshell is on sale retailing for $35.23 (usually $47.11) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=065NVu_0iVzWGG500
Amazon
Shop Now

STICKGOO’s 10-Sheet White Subway Tiles Peel and Stick Backsplash are on sale retailing fot $38.39 (usually $46.97) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BrDud_0iVzWGG500
Amazon
Shop Now

SimpliSafe’s 9 Piece Wireless Home Security System is on sale retailing for $179.99 (usually $299.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7MdO_0iVzWGG500
Amazon
Shop Now

Signature Design by Ashley’s Sundown Weather Resistant Adirondack Chair in Blue is on sale, retailing for $152.09 (usually $311.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ui4iF_0iVzWGG500
Amazon
Shop Now

A two-pack of LA JOLIE MUSE's Tall Planters are on sale retailing for $96.79 (usually $119.99) at amazon.com .

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

The best deals under $20 ahead of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

It's never too late to start thinking about holiday shopping -- and if you're looking to spend less this season, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale will have steep discounts on pretty much any gift. Prime Day October 2022 takes place Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct.12, but ahead of the official sales event, there are early deals to be had.
SHOPPING
CNN

A rare sale on the viral Amazon coat is happening now

The Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket rose to viral fame a couple years ago, eventually coming to be known simply as "the Amazon coat." This season, the coat is still popular as ever, and today, you can warm up with one of your own for less.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Design#Home Improvement#Household Deals#Amazon Prime#Amazon Shop Now#Amazon Com#Carbon Monoxide Detector
SheKnows

Amazon’s Bestselling Vitamin C Serum With Over 100,000 Ratings Is Said to ‘Erase Wrinkles’ & It's On Sale Before The Prime Early Access Sale

When it comes to skincare star players, it’s hard to beat vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that pretty much does it all, from treating hyperpigmentation (aka dark spots) to preventing signs of aging that appear due to sun and environmental damage and leaving skin feeling and looking bright, smooth, and supple. It’s also natural and gentle, which is why even the most sensitive of skin types rely on vitamin C serum to keep skin in tip-top shape. If you don’t have a go-to vitamin C serum in your arsenal yet, don’t fret, because Amazon has got you covered. The bestselling TruSkin...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Apple Insider

Amazon Early Prime Access Sale countdown: save up to $300 on Apple now

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — TheOctober Prime sale starts at midnight PT, but aggressive deals on Apple devices are in effect today with markdowns on iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and Apple Watches. The Prime-exclusive savings kick off at midnight Pacific...
ELECTRONICS
rsvplive.ie

We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time

Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
LIFESTYLE
In Style

Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Flattering Jeans Are Up to 70% Off for Amazon’s Second Prime Day

Money, success, and love are great and all, but let’s be honest: Nothing feels quite as good as finding your go-to pair of jeans. IMO, everyone should have denim pants that are comfy and versatile, and make you feel sexy every time you pull them on. If you already have your “it” jeans, you know exactly what I’m talking about. However, if you’re still in search of your perfect pair (or simply want another) I suggest looking into the brand that Jennifer Aniston wears on repeat: Rag & Bone.
APPAREL
SPY

This All-Clad 5-Piece Cookware Set Is Just $100 During The Prime Early Access Sales Event

Here at SPY, we’re all about deals. And no one on the internet is a better purveyor of deals than Amazon. The e-commerce giant always has discounts on top-rated products, and their two-day Prime Early Access Sale event has brought even steeper discounts from some of our favorite brands. All-Clad is one of our favorite high-quality cookware brands that makes some of the best stuff available, including this hard anodized 5-piece set available for 50% off during the Prime Early Access Sale, a.k.a Prime Day 2.0. There are many Prime Day kitchen deals worth checking out, and many more are sure...
SHOPPING
RadarOnline

Thinking Of Gifting A Pair Of Beats? Prime Day Has Your Holiday Shopping Covered — Shop Now

If you missed Prime Day last July, don't worry because you'll have another chance to save before the year ends! This week, Amazon will offer a variety of discounts on some of our favorite items.The early holiday access deals will be available to Amazon Prime members from Tuesday, October 11, up to Wednesday, October 12, and the two-day savings event comes just in time for the holiday season. If you're considering buying a loved one a new pair of Beats by Kim or investing in a new flat-screen television, then this is the best time to get your hands on...
ELECTRONICS
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

96K+
Followers
2K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy