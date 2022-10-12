Read full article on original website
Drowse – “Mystery Pt. 2”
Next month, Kyle Bates, the Portland musician who records woozy and bummed-out indie rock under the name Drowse, will release the new album Wane Into It. We’ve already posted the early track “Untrue In Headphones,” which Bates recorded with the likeminded Denver musician Madeline Johnston, better known as Midwife. Today, Bates has shared another song.
Soul Blind – “Tribe”
For the past few years, Hudson Valley rockers Soul Blind have been getting up onstage at hardcore shows, cranking their amps up to dangerous levels, and playing heavy-ass fusions of shoegaze and grunge. They started out strong, and they’ve been progressively getting better as they’ve been touring hard, opening for bands like Drug Church and Angel Du$t. Next month, Soul Blind will finally release their debut LP Feel It All Around, which they recorded with producer Will Yip. We posted the early single “System (Failing),” and now they’ve followed that song with a new ripper called “Tribe.”
FIDLAR – “Sand On The Beach”
The gleefully obnoxious Southern California punks FIDLAR disappeared for three years after the release of their album Almost Free, but they’re back to their old hijinks now. Two months ago, FIDLAR released the comeback single “FSU,” the first taste of a new EP that’s apparently coming out this year. Today, they’ve followed that song with a catchy, revved-up new pogo-bomb called “Sand On The Beach.”
Read Two Excerpts From Bob Dylan’s New Book The Philosophy Of Modern Song
For his new book The Philosophy Of Modern Song, Bob Dylan — a guy who has written a few good songs himself — wrote more than 60 essays on the art and craft of songwriting, each one centered on a particular song. The book is out next month, and today the New York Times has published two excerpts from it.
Local Natives – “Just Before The Morning”
Last we heard from indie standard-bearers Local Natives was in June when the band shared a double A-side single, “Desert Snow” and “Hourglass.” They also wrapped a North American summer tour and are planning a future run of dates. In the meantime, Local Natives are sharing a gorgeous, shimmering one-off single called “Just Before The Morning,” which they recorded at three different LA studios: Valentine Recording Studio, 64Sound, and Sargent Recorders.
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Shares Statement In The Wake Of His Murder: “My Man Saved My Life”
Philly rapper PnB Rock was shot dead last month during a robbery at a Los Angeles restaurant. His girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, who was also present at the scene of the shooting, has now shared her first statement about the event and how she’s holding up in the aftermath. “I am 100% not ok. If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there),” she writes. “My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am.”
Mikhail Baryshnikov’s Wife: Everything To Know About Lisa Rinehart
Mikhail Baryshnikov recently stepped out in a rare public appearance when he attended the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Sept. 28 to honor his friend and former Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. However, the two didn’t have a chance to reunite as the actress had to skip the event due to the sudden passing of her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, at the age of 76. SJP has since broken her silence on Paul’s death, saying she will ‘miss him always’ and that she’ll ‘take care of Mommy’ now that he’s gone.
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
Queen – “Face It Alone”
Queen have released a previously unheard song with Freddie Mercury called “Face It Alone.”. The track was recorded during the sessions for the band’s 1989 album The Miracle. Brian May and Roger Taylor first mentioned the existence of the single in an interview following their performance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee concert back in June.
'The Odd Couple' Actress Joan Hotchkis Dead at 95
Joan Hotchkis, the actress, writer and performance artist best known for her role as Dr. Nancy Cunningham on The Odd Couple, died last week. She was 95. Hotchkis died on Sept. 27 of congestive heart failure, a rep for the actress confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. Hotchkis earned her...
Born Without Bones – “Fistful Of Bees”
Massachusetts indie-punk outfit Born Without Bones will release their first album on Pure Noise Records Dancer next month. The quartet have already shared the album’s title track, and now they’re back with an aggressively melodic follow-up, “Fistful Of Bees,” which also has a music video. Here’s...
Jenny O. – “The Natural World”
Los Angeles singer-songwriter Jenny O. is currently readying a new album for release early next year. It’s the follow-up to 2020’s New Truth, and she’s already released the R&B-inspired single “Prism.” Now, Jenny is sharing another new album track called “The Natural World,” which was filmed all around pastoral California landmarks like the coastal redwoods. It’s also directed by Sam Gezari.
Julien Chang – “Competition’s Friend”
Next month, genre-fluid dream-pop player Julien Chang will release his sophomore album, THE SALE. So far, the Baltimore performer has shared a few early singles such as “Marmalade,” “Time & Place,” and “Snakebit.” Today, Chang returns with another new song, “Competition’s Friend,” which is giving both Pink Floyd and Beach House in equal measure. There’s also an accompanying live video filmed at Purgatory in Brooklyn.
girl in red – “October Passed Me By” (Prod. Aaron Dessner)
One of girl in red’s breakthrough hits was “We Fell In Love In October,” a wistful indie-pop love song built on simple drums, echo-laden guitars, and elegant orchestral strings — sort of like Vivian Girls with a chamber-pop twist. Ever since its release in 2018, the song has always picked up streams in the fall, like a micro-scale version of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” rising back to #1 on the Hot 100 every December. Today, girl in red has released a sequel.
Bleached – “Flip It”
Bleached have returned with a new single, “FLIP IT,” their first track since 2020’s “Stupid Boys.” It’s a peppy, driving, and immensely catchy offering from the long-running Los Angeles sister duo of Jessica and Jennifer Clavin, whose most recent album Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough? came out in 2019.
Green Day Share Previously Unreleased “You Irritate Me” From Nimrod 25th Anniversary Edition
Green Day’s Nimrod turns 25 today, and it’s getting a special anniversary edition reissue. A box set will include the original album, a collection of demos, and a live set that was recorded in November 1997 at the Electric Factory in Philadelphia. That collection of demos features two previously unreleased Green Day songs — “You Irritate Me” and “Tre Polka” — and a cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison.” (A snippet of that cover leaked online earlier this year — Billie Joe Armstrong has also covered the song live with Costello before.)
Plains – “Hurricane”
Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson are releasing their collaborative album as Plains, I Walked With You A Ways, at the end of this week. They’ve gifted us with two tracks from it so far — “Problem With It” and “Abilene,” both best song of the week honorees — and today we get one more advance single, “Hurricane.” It comes with a music video that was directed by Aidy Bryant and inspired by the late Loretta Lynn’s ’70s television performances.
Hayden – “East Coast” (Prod. Aaron Dessner)
The Canadian indie rock lifer Hayden has been putting out music for a good long while now, though we haven’t heard from him since 2015’s Hey Love. Today, he’s back with a new single called “East Coast,” which was produced by Aaron Dessner. “I was...
