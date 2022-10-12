Read full article on original website
Lawton, Oklahoma Ready to Welcome HTeaO
I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
kswo.com
City to Improve Lakes, Attract Visitors
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The city wants Lawton’s lakes to become an attraction in southwest Oklahoma and is working on a plan to draw people to them. “We need to save our lakes and savor the natural beauty that we have here in Lawton,” Lawtonka lake-dweller Cathy Hilgendorf said.
Cheers Oklahoma! Yuengling is Bringing Its Beer to You Soon
A whole lot of people north of the Red River are going to be happy about this. I tried Yuengling’s Traditional Lager as soon as they started selling it here in Texas in August of 2021 and thought it was a really good beer. The only other one I’ve tried so far is the Light Lager and I’m a fan of it as well.
Fort Sill is Apparently One of the Most Haunted Military Bases in the Country
To the fine men and women who are currently stationed there, you may spot something that is not of this world as you're roaming the halls. Every year, our good friends at the Porch Research Group share their ghostly findings. For 2022, some pretty shocking results came out. Oklahoma has the third most ghost sightings in the country. Only losing out to Maine (Maybe Stephen King is right) and surprisingly North Dakota. However, the most shocking thing in the study to me was military bases.
kswo.com
Lawton Fire Department graduates new group of firefighters
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department welcomed their newest firefighters in a special graduation ceremony Friday. All in all, 19 firefighters graduated from the academy, which began in late June and wrapped up in the City Hall’s banquet room Friday afternoon. One of the new LFD graduates,...
kswo.com
Cotton County grassfire started by 4-wheeler
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a grass fire in Cotton County around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning near North 2450 road and 1810 road. Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management said a 4-wheeler started the fire by accident. The grass fire burned a portion of...
kswo.com
Lawton Humane Society hosts annual fall garage sale
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Humane Society’s annual fall garage sale two-day event kicked off today. It ran from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and was held at the Unitarian Universalist Church off Gore Blvd. The Lawton Humane Society Vice President, Donna Campos-Barahona, says the event is one...
kswo.com
LETA Holiday Yard of the Month voting begins
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fall is here and winter is quickly approaching, but the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority’s Yard of the Month contest continues!. During the colder months here in Lawton, LETA switches its contest focus from landscaping to holiday decorations!. According to officials from the city of Lawton,...
kswo.com
Altus high speed car chase on U.S. 62
ALUTS, Okla. (KSWO) - A high-speed car chase down Highway 62 ended in a wreck in Altus on Friday. When Altus police tried to stop 24-year-old Datravious Lyons on Navajoe Street, he took off, accelerating to speeds around 80 miles an hour on Broadway. The chase reached got up to...
Top Trunk-Or-Treat Events In Lawton, Oklahoma
One of the best parts about October is there are plenty of opportunities for little ones to wear their Halloween costume and get free candy! Recently, we outlined some local fall festivals happening in Southwest Oklahoma, so we thought we should highlight some local trunk-or-treat events. Although not as thrilling...
texomashomepage.com
One sister sentenced, other awaiting trial
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One sister is sentenced in a bank fraud scheme that targeted a 94-year-old woman and the other sister’s case is still pending. Both sisters were charged in so called check kiting schemes and police said the pair targeted victims for decades with forgeries and theft.
Two Months Later, Lawton Water Bill Pay Is Still Broken
Before hopping into a long origin story of the Lawton Utility Bill Pay saga, let me give you the cliff notes to get you caught up... The Lawton water bill went digital a few years ago with the help of an outside service in Texas that carved out a living offering smaller towns this service. They took a meager 75¢ service fee per bill, it worked like a charm.
kswo.com
Duncan teacher receives special award in recognition of her accomplishments
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan High School educator was among 20 teachers across the country to be recognized for a special award. Savanah Bowers, Duncan High’s Librarian and Leadership teacher, received the Sparklight Award, along with a check for $1,500. The award was presented by the Cable One...
Irvin, Midwest City run wild on Lawton MacArthur in 37-14 rout
By Glen Brockenbush LAWTON - What was slated to be a clash of district title contenders instead morphed into a showcase for the best player on the field. DeAngelo Irvin Jr led a persistent Midwest City rushing attack that gashed Lawton MacArthur while the defense clamped down on the Mac ...
Pott. Co. sheriffs investigating body found in minivan
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s office is investigating if a dead body found in the back of an abandoned minivan in Grady County has ties to a missing Shawnee man.
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
kswo.com
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Farmer was on Highway 81 in his John Deere when a pickup truck reportedly hit his tractor from behind. The farmer was reportedly thrown from the tractor and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Elisabeth Kirchner owner of “Wild Urban Farm” said she’s...
kswo.com
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Brodie Butchee and William Mickley
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Brodie Butchee and William Mickley both said they believe they are the best candidate to hold Ward 4′s seat on the Altus City council. Both candidates emphasize the need for long-term strategies to keep Altus thriving. “I want to be on the city council for...
newschannel6now.com
2 kids, mother injured in crash on Southwest Parkway
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a Friday car crash which sent multiple people to a hospital. WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said the injured include a 25-year-old woman, a five-year-old and a two-year-old. Eipper said the youngest victim suffered a severe head injury and was flown to Cook Medical Center in Fort Worth.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD provides update on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two new high schools in Wichita Falls are still on track to open in fall of 2024, even though there have been a few hiccups along the way. Wichita Falls ISD held a board meeting on Tuesday and received the latest updates on the schools.
