northwestmoinfo.com
Jodi Beth (Slaughter) Frazier
Funeral services for 60-year old Maysville resident Jodi Beth (Slaughter) Frazier will be at 11 am Monday at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at turnerfamilyfuneral.com.
northwestmoinfo.com
George Steven Smith
Celebration of life for 67-year-old George Steven Smith of Gower will be on Friday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. at Gower Christian Church with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Inurnment Allen Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon at the church following the inurnment. Donations may be made to Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel to help with funeral expenses.
northwestmoinfo.com
NCMC Foundation Board of Directors Announced
Photo: Top, left to right; Catherine Hamilton, Loren Meservey and Maureen Funk. Bottom, left to right; Kanna Helton and Tammy Taylor. The North Central Missouri College Foundation Board of Directors have been announced for the new year. Attorney Allan Seidel of Trenton will continue as the President of the North Central Missouri College Foundation’s Board of Directors. He was re-elected to the position in May. Scott Wilson will be Vice President, Tricia Key, Secretary, and Cathy McKay, Treasurer. Those terms will be for one year.
northwestmoinfo.com
Wednesday Accident Leaves Excelsior Springs Man With Serious Injuries
A lunchtime accident Wednesday in Clay County has left an Excelsior Springs man with serious inquires. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jay R. Einerson was driving a 2013 Chevy on northbound I-35 at mile-marker 16 in Clay County at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when he changed lanes and hit the rear end of a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
northwestmoinfo.com
Five Injured in Rollover Accident on I-35 Near Winston
A one-vehicle accident in Daviess County overnight sent the driver and four passengers to the hospital, two with serious injuries. The accident occurred as 30-year old Whittemore, Iowa resident was driving northbound on I-35 in Daviess County around 11 pm. The vehicle travelled off the west side of the roadway into the median. The investigating trooper says the driver overcorrected, bringing the vehicle back to the roadway where it started to overturn. Three of the five occupants were ejected.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Woman Indicted for Coronavirus Relief Aid Fraud
KANSAS CITY, MO (Missourinet) A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment...
northwestmoinfo.com
Jury Trial Set in Case Against Former Substitute Teacher
CHILLICOTHE, MO – The Gilman City man accused of multiple charges of harassment and assault of students while he served as a substitute teacher in Harrison County is set for a two-day jury trial in Livingston County. Fifty-nine year old Stephen Marshall requested a change of venue earlier this...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Car Accident Leaves Three With Minor Injuries
A two vehicle accident Thursday morning on Interstate 29 left three people with minor injuries, according to the Highway Patrol. According to the accident report, a 2020 Ford Explorer being driven by 64-year-old Country Club resident Marvin E. Chrisman had slowed in traffic on I-29 just before 8 A.M. Thursday. That’s when a 2016 Chevy Malibu being driven by 39-year-old Savannah resident Donald L. Lawrence failed to slow and struck the rear end of the Chrisman vehicle.
northwestmoinfo.com
Arizona Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Buchanan County
An Arizona man is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in Buchanan County. Court documents say Tucson, Arizona, resident Charles S. Boyce-Jones faces a felony charge of second-degree involuntary manslaughter. Records list that charge from November 2021. Authorities requested a warrant for Boyce-Jones Tuesday.
northwestmoinfo.com
Updated: Bonne Terre Man Charged With Attempted Kidnapping of Girl Near Lathrop
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed on a Bonne Terre man for attempting to kidnap a teenage girl near Lathrop on Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-six year old Austin Gaal is facing charges of kidnapping, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says Gaal approached the 14-year old girl as she exited the school bus at SE Sioux Lane and SE Mohawk Lane near Lathrop. Gaal allegedly told the girl he was supposed to pick her up. The girl resisted and went to a nearby residence to call her mother, who then contacted authorities.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Holt County Routes to Close Next Week For Railroad Maintenance
Railroad maintenance will close Holt County Missouri Route 111 just north of U.S. Route 159 and Route P in Fortescue next week. Contractors working with BNSF Railroad, under a permit from the Missouri Department of Transportation, will perform the work. Route 111 will close at the crossing just north of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Teen Charged With Six Felonies in Grundy County
A Gallatin teen faces eight charges, including six felonies, in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Caleb Scott Kinnison faces felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, receiving stolen property, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and first-degree property damage.
northwestmoinfo.com
Bond Modifications Denied For Country Club Man Charged With Making a Terrorist Threat
A Country Club man charged with making a terrorist threat in Andrew County will appear in court next month for a case review. Court documents say Guy Garrett Johnson faces a felony charge of first-degree making a terrorist threat. Records list that charge from August 21. Johnson is in custody...
