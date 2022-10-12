Read full article on original website
Charlotte Elaine Fowler
Charlotte Elaine Fowler, age 71, entered into eternal rest October 9, 2022, in The Villages, Florida. Charlotte was born on May 2, 1951, in Decatur, Georgia, the oldest child to Rex and Mary Anne Shelton and big sister to Michael Shelton and Susan Kizer. Those close to Charlotte know that...
Joanne Webb
Joanne Webb, of the Village of Largo, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022 at the age of 82 while holding the hand of her husband, Ron Webb. Joanne and Ron met in grade school in St. Louis, Missouri, began dating in middle school and married at age 20, enjoying a loving marriage of over 61 years. Joanne is also survived by her daughter, Kimberly Webb, whom she and Ron were blessed to adopt in March of 1971 at nine weeks old, and her cousin Betty Chrum who lives in St. Louis.
Claudia H. Liberatore
Claudia H. Liberatore, 81, of Summerfield, passed away at her home after a bravely fought battle with cancer on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., she graduated from Pine Hill High School. Claudia retired as an administrative assistant for the Iroquois Central School System in Elma, N.Y., where she resided for many years before moving to Florida in 1999 with her husband, the late Sarifino “Sal.” Claudia enjoyed her retirement reading, playing golf and board games, making wreaths, and spending time with friends. She was an election poll worker as well as assisted her husband with FEMA’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) for her 55+ community.
Thomas W. Landis
Thomas W. Landis, 73, of The Villages, FL passed away on October 8 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Born March 4, 1949, to Betty McDade and Andrew Landis in Keyser, West Virginia, Tom majored in History at West Virginia University and participated in the ROTC program. Upon completing a Bachelor’s Degree, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army where he flew various helicopters, including the Blackhawk, Huey, and Cobra. His love of flying carried over into his personal life and he obtained his private flying license and flew twin and single-engine airplanes. He was on active duty during the end of the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm. He was also instrumental in relief efforts after Hurricane Andrew in Dade County, FL. He served 23 years and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel (LTC).
Julio Joseph Soto
It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Julio Joseph Soto, 58, of Lady Lake, Florida on October 3, 2022. Julio was born on October 2, 1964, in New York City. He is survived by his mother, Elba Mejias; father, Jose Soto; stepfather, Edinelson Mejias; Aunt, Sandra Rodriguez; sister and brother-in-law, Hilda and Anthony Soares; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Anita Soto; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Rey Guillen; sister, Ivette Soto; brother, Gabriel Soto; brother, Jeffrey Soto; and sister, Genesis Soto; and his dear friend and companion, Debra Stewart.
Robert B. Chapin
Robert B. Chapin, 96, of The Villages, FL passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was born March 7, 1926 in Springfield, MA to Harry and Cecile (nee Brault) Chapin. Robert honorably served his country 4 years in U.S. Navy and 4 years in U.S. Marine Corps. He is survived...
Original member of AAC honored for many contributions to The Villages
An original member of the Amenity Authority Committee has been honored for his many contributions to The Villages. Carl Bell has stepped down after 14 years on the AAC. Bell, now 85, moved to The Villages in 1994. During Wednesday’s meeting at Savannah Center, AAC Chairman Don Deakin read out...
Russell Charles Bleam
Russell Charles Bleam, age 80 of Lady Lake, Florida, entered eternal rest on Saturday September 24, 2022 in his home. Born in Pleasant Valley, PA, he was the son of the late William F. and Margaret Repash Bleam. He graduated from Palisades High School in 1959 and served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy as a Machinist Foreman on the USS Waller DDE 466. Russ was a Union carpenter for many years, taking pride in his work and helped to shape many of the commercial buildings in the Lehigh Valley. He was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed surf fishing on the beaches of Bald Head Island, NC, as well as hunting.
Daughter granted extra time for cleanup at late father’s home in The Villages
A daughter has been granted extra time for the cleanup of her late father’s home in The Villages. The home at 1808 Durango Drive in the Village of De La Vista North was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning in front of the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
Suicidal Lady Lake man plummets onto concrete during booking at jail
A Lady Lake man considered suicidal was arrested after physically resisting officers who tried to take him into custody. Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, had threatened to kill himself and made the unfounded claim he had murdered his ex-girlfriend with a knife, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Motorcyclist crashes into fence in The Villages after accelerator stops functioning
A motorcyclist crashed into a fence in The Villages after his accelerator stopped functioning and he could not reduce his speed. The 36-year-old Leesburg man was riding a black 2015 Honda Interstate motorcycle at 10:54 a.m. Sunday heading north on Buena Vista Boulevard about 800 feet north of County Road 466 when the accelerator “became disabled” and he “was unable to reduce speed,” according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His motorcycle ran off the road onto the grass shoulder where he hit the fence.
Golf cart apparently abandoned at recreation center in The Villages
The Amenity Authority Committee has received a report of an apparently abandoned golf cart at a recreation center. Judy Biebesheimer of the Village of Palo on Wednesday morning reported that the golf cart has been in the same spot for several weeks at the El Santiago Recreation Center. There is...
Mold problem reported at home on Historic Side of The Villages
A mold problem has been reported at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages. The home at 1637 W Schwartz Blvd. was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon in front of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home is owned by the William Heasley Jr. Life Estate and Erica H. Miller.
Suspect with marijuana arrested after crash on Historic Side of The Villages
A suspect with marijuana was arrested after a crash on the Historic Side of The Villages. Law enforcement was called shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday to the accident scene at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Wales Plaza where officers located a black Toyota Camry, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer approached the vehicle and detected the odor of marijuana. He found 35-year-old Rohan Kalika of Orlando near the vehicle’s driver’s door, “who admitted he smoked a joint in the vehicle earlier.”
Margarita drinker arrested after running semi off the road
A margarita drinker was arrested after running a semi off the roadway on State Road 44 in Wildwood. Candace Morgan Brookfield, 33, of Apopka, was driving a yellow Chevrolet Cobalt in the wee hours Tuesday traveling at 36 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 75, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Semis were yielding to the car, which was traveling at such a reduced speed. She ran a red light at I-75 and State Road 44. As she began traveling east on State Road 44 and got too close to semi, forcing the driver to depart from the roadway.
Sinkhole repair will cost $100,000 at golf course in The Villages
The repair of sinkholes will cost $100,000 at a golf course in The Villages. The repairs at the El Diablo Executive Golf Course are being funded by the Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road. AAC member Ann Forrester on Friday morning updated the Community Development District...
Villager ordered to cut down hedges blocking noise and light from soccer field
A longtime Villager has been ordered to cut down hedges used to block out noise and light from a loud and rambunctious soccer field. In 1999, Mary Santos and her late husband bought the lot at 160 Palermo Place in the Village of Valle Verde. They helped design their premier home.
Beautiful Orange Sunrise Over Lake Sumter
Check out this beautiful orange sunrise over Lake Sumter in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Fines looming at long-troubled property notorious for crime in The Villages
Fines are looming at a long-troubled property notorious for crime in The Villages. The home located at 923 St. Andrews Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
Suspected shoplifter arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise at Home Depot
A suspected shoplifter was arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Christina Dawn Moore, 51, of Tavares, went into the store shortly before noon Thursday carrying an empty Rustoleum Epoxy Shield box, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She took another box of the product valued at $175 and put the empty box in its place, the report said. She walked through the self-checkout lane and did not pay for the product.
