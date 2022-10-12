Thomas W. Landis, 73, of The Villages, FL passed away on October 8 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Born March 4, 1949, to Betty McDade and Andrew Landis in Keyser, West Virginia, Tom majored in History at West Virginia University and participated in the ROTC program. Upon completing a Bachelor’s Degree, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army where he flew various helicopters, including the Blackhawk, Huey, and Cobra. His love of flying carried over into his personal life and he obtained his private flying license and flew twin and single-engine airplanes. He was on active duty during the end of the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm. He was also instrumental in relief efforts after Hurricane Andrew in Dade County, FL. He served 23 years and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel (LTC).

