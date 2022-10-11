Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
Related
Lawton, Oklahoma Ready to Welcome HTeaO
I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
Stay Overnight at Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Bed & Breakfast
If you're feeling a little daring you could always book an overnight stay at this haunted Oklahoma bed and breakfast, the Stone Lion Inn in Guthrie, OK. It sounds like the perfect paranormal staycation destination. It's been called one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal, book a stay.
Look Inside This EPIC Harry Potter ‘Hogwarts House’ in Oklahoma That’s Currently FOR SALE!
It's the ULTIMATE dream house that every Harry Potter fan would love to call home! Imagine living in a modern castle that looks like Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry. Well, you could do just that with this EPIC home in Norman, OK. This magical MEGA mansion is currently FOR SALE for just $875,000.00.
Top Trunk-Or-Treat Events In Lawton, Oklahoma
One of the best parts about October is there are plenty of opportunities for little ones to wear their Halloween costume and get free candy! Recently, we outlined some local fall festivals happening in Southwest Oklahoma, so we thought we should highlight some local trunk-or-treat events. Although not as thrilling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Months Later, Lawton Water Bill Pay Is Still Broken
Before hopping into a long origin story of the Lawton Utility Bill Pay saga, let me give you the cliff notes to get you caught up... The Lawton water bill went digital a few years ago with the help of an outside service in Texas that carved out a living offering smaller towns this service. They took a meager 75¢ service fee per bill, it worked like a charm.
The Lawton Ambucs Pancake Day Will Be In November
Just like it happens each year when the temps cool off and fall starts to actually set into Southwest Oklahoma, the Lawton Chapter of Ambucs is gearing up to host their annual Pancake Day at Great Plains Coliseum. If you've never been, make this the year you join in for a great cause.
Dr. Andrea Montgomery Voted Best Dentist for Monday Smiles!
Congratulations to Dr. Andrea Montgomery voted the best dentist in this week's Monday Smiles contest. Another very close race as so many of our listeners are adamant about their favorites in this category. Monday Smiles gives our listeners the opportunity to nominate and vote on their very favorites in several...
KLAW 101
Lawton, OK
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0