Oklahoma City, OK

KLAW 101

Lawton, Oklahoma Ready to Welcome HTeaO

I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Stay Overnight at Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Bed & Breakfast

If you're feeling a little daring you could always book an overnight stay at this haunted Oklahoma bed and breakfast, the Stone Lion Inn in Guthrie, OK. It sounds like the perfect paranormal staycation destination. It's been called one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal, book a stay.
GUTHRIE, OK
KLAW 101

Top Trunk-Or-Treat Events In Lawton, Oklahoma

One of the best parts about October is there are plenty of opportunities for little ones to wear their Halloween costume and get free candy! Recently, we outlined some local fall festivals happening in Southwest Oklahoma, so we thought we should highlight some local trunk-or-treat events. Although not as thrilling...
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Two Months Later, Lawton Water Bill Pay Is Still Broken

Before hopping into a long origin story of the Lawton Utility Bill Pay saga, let me give you the cliff notes to get you caught up... The Lawton water bill went digital a few years ago with the help of an outside service in Texas that carved out a living offering smaller towns this service. They took a meager 75¢ service fee per bill, it worked like a charm.
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

The Lawton Ambucs Pancake Day Will Be In November

Just like it happens each year when the temps cool off and fall starts to actually set into Southwest Oklahoma, the Lawton Chapter of Ambucs is gearing up to host their annual Pancake Day at Great Plains Coliseum. If you've never been, make this the year you join in for a great cause.
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Dr. Andrea Montgomery Voted Best Dentist for Monday Smiles!

Congratulations to Dr. Andrea Montgomery voted the best dentist in this week's Monday Smiles contest. Another very close race as so many of our listeners are adamant about their favorites in this category. Monday Smiles gives our listeners the opportunity to nominate and vote on their very favorites in several...
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

