TechRadar
Need a new laptop, monitor or PC? Dell’s sale has some cracking deals with up to £800 off
Dell offers a vast range of PC hardware, so whatever your needs might be in this department, the company’s online store sells some top-notch products, and at bargain prices right now, too. Maybe you are looking for a new laptop? Perhaps a convertible (2-in-1 portable), or a gaming notebook,...
Nvidia 'unlaunches' the unwanted RTX 4080 12GB
The card's AD104 GPU will surely arrive as an RTX 4070 at some point, but for now we can expect the RTX 4080 16GB on November 16.
laptopmag.com
The best HP gaming laptops in 2022
The best HP gaming laptops encompass everything from modest, entry-level budget buys to the latest and greatest gaming tech on the market. HP’s catalog of affordable, made-to-order machines are more than worth a place on any potential buyer’s shortlist. Especially when considering the HP store’s routine sales and deals that could shave hundreds of dollars off your purchase.
laptopmag.com
Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ brings RTX 3060 power, but just an 11th Gen Intel CPU?
The Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ has just been announced — packing what the company calls a “stand-out design” and “fluid productivity.” We agree with one of those points. Can you guess which one?. Introduced during the Surface October event alongside the Surface Pro 9 and...
laptopmag.com
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 vs Surface Laptop 4: What are the differences?
Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is here, and it comes packed with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, a boost in battery life, and even a fresh Sage color option. The question is: is Microsoft's new Surface Laptop much different from the Surface Laptop 4?. Announced at the Microsoft Surface October event, the...
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers
Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
laptopmag.com
Razer Blade 15 RTX 3080 gaming laptop just got a massive $400 price cut
The 2022 Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 3080 gaming laptop just got a massive price cut. On top of the discount, it includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. Right now, the Razer Blade 14 Advanced RTX 3080 gaming laptop is down to $3,299 (opens in new tab) at the Microsoft Store. That's a massive $400 in savings and marks a record low price for a Razer notebook. It undercuts Amazon (opens in new tab)'s current price by $250 making it one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.
laptopmag.com
Hurry! The SteelSeries Arctis 1 is $69 in wireless gaming headset deal on Prime Day
Amazon's October Prime Day is winding down, but there are still plenty of Prime Day gaming laptop deals active. And of course, you can't game properly without a good wireless gaming headset. Consider picking up the excellent SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless while you can! It's $30 off. Right now, the...
The best laptops under $1,000/£1000
The best laptops under $1000/£1,000 offer excellent performance, designs and value for money. The best laptops under $1,000/£1,000 prove that you don't have to spend a small fortune to get a fantastic device. These days, many of us simply don't have the spare cash to spend a lot of money of new devices - but that doesn't mean we have to make do with old and slow laptops.
laptopmag.com
Coming up aces: Acer 317 Chromebook on sale for $169 at Walmart
The Acer 317 Chromebook is touted as "the world's first 17-inch Chromebook," and Android users might want to jump on this lightweight laptop deal. (Well, not literally.) Right now, you can get the Intel Celeron-powered Acer 317 Chromebook for just $169 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from $369. That'll save hybrid office workers a sweet $200, and ounce for once, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this week, especially when it comes to Chromebooks.
entrepreneursbreak.com
Clevo NH70 Laptop Review: Specs, Buying Guide, Price, & Feature
CLEVO NH70 gaming laptop a fantastic option. It also has an Intel processor which has been praised for its superiority. The laptop’s 1TB of storage capacity and powerful processor makes them an ideal choice for those who play games and enjoy multimedia. In this review will provide all information about the NH70. We’ll look at the battery lifespan. Keep reading if like to know more. Let’s look at some of the most important things to consider before buying gaming laptop.
RDNA 3-powered AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards could launch in December
Rumor mill: With the PC world still on fire (and not all of it in a good way) over the announcement of Lovelace and yesterday's launch of the RTX 4090, it's easy to forget that AMD has its own next-gen graphics cards on the way. According to rumors, team red's Radeon RX 7000 series will arrive sometime in December following their reveal next month.
PlayStation Plus' latest free games unplayable on PS5
Yesterday’s latest PlayStation Plus announcement was certainly a treat. In case you missed it, 23 games have been added to the service across the Extra and Premium tiers. Standout titles include Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
laptopmag.com
Vroom vroom! Dell G15 5520 gaming rig now $1,190 in this Prime Day laptop deal
The Dell G15 5520 is a Core i7-powered gaming laptop that's getting a price drop for Amazon's October Prime Day, and this well-equipped configuration might be the perfect investment for entry-level gamers. Right now, you can pick up the Dell G15 5520 for just $1,190 at Amazon (opens in new...
notebookcheck.net
Underwhelming AMD Radeon RX 7000 performance estimate renders it incapable of competing with Ada Lovelace in rasterization and raytracing
Ada Lovelace's astronomically high prices have shifted the limelight to AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. Outside of one leak by Angstronomics, very little is known about their performance. To make matters worse, one has to wait until November 3 to see the graphics cards. The wait to buy one will be a lot longer, says Bilibili leaker Enthusiast Citizen.
itechpost.com
NVIDIA ‘Unlaunches’ Its 12GB RTX 4080 GPU Due to Customer Confusion Concerns
NVIDIA has chosen which of its two upcoming RTX 4080 GPUs is better. The popular tech giant has recently announced it is "unlaunching" its 12GB RTX 4080 GPU as it found its designation confusing to itself and its customers. You may remember that NVIDIA announced the two GPUs in mid-September...
Microsoft Has Stated That Sony’s Arguments Against The Exclusive Release Of Call Of Duty Are Not Convincing
Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.
laptopmag.com
Price drop! October Prime Day deal: MSI GV15 gaming laptop now $619
The MSI GV15 gaming laptop is a sleek 15.6-inch machine powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H CPU and Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics. At the moment, you'll find the MSI GV15 on sale for $619 at Amazon, which amounts to $131 in sweet, sweet savings. Originally priced at $750, that's a sizeable 17% discount, making this is one of the best laptop deals you can get during the Amazon October Prime Day sale.
