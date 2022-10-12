ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

The best HP gaming laptops in 2022

The best HP gaming laptops encompass everything from modest, entry-level budget buys to the latest and greatest gaming tech on the market. HP’s catalog of affordable, made-to-order machines are more than worth a place on any potential buyer’s shortlist. Especially when considering the HP store’s routine sales and deals that could shave hundreds of dollars off your purchase.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alienware#Laptop#Gaming#War#Amd#Intel#Dell#Amazon Prime Early Access#Ryzen Edition#Ram#The Intel Core#Fhd
laptopmag.com

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 vs Surface Laptop 4: What are the differences?

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is here, and it comes packed with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, a boost in battery life, and even a fresh Sage color option. The question is: is Microsoft's new Surface Laptop much different from the Surface Laptop 4?. Announced at the Microsoft Surface October event, the...
COMPUTERS
GAMINGbible

New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft

We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers

Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
MARKETS
laptopmag.com

Razer Blade 15 RTX 3080 gaming laptop just got a massive $400 price cut

The 2022 Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 3080 gaming laptop just got a massive price cut. On top of the discount, it includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. Right now, the Razer Blade 14 Advanced RTX 3080 gaming laptop is down to $3,299 (opens in new tab) at the Microsoft Store. That's a massive $400 in savings and marks a record low price for a Razer notebook. It undercuts Amazon (opens in new tab)'s current price by $250 making it one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
RTX
NewsBreak
Amazon
Creative Bloq

The best laptops under $1,000/£1000

The best laptops under $1000/£1,000 offer excellent performance, designs and value for money. The best laptops under $1,000/£1,000 prove that you don't have to spend a small fortune to get a fantastic device. These days, many of us simply don't have the spare cash to spend a lot of money of new devices - but that doesn't mean we have to make do with old and slow laptops.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Coming up aces: Acer 317 Chromebook on sale for $169 at Walmart

The Acer 317 Chromebook is touted as "the world's first 17-inch Chromebook," and Android users might want to jump on this lightweight laptop deal. (Well, not literally.) Right now, you can get the Intel Celeron-powered Acer 317 Chromebook for just $169 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from $369. That'll save hybrid office workers a sweet $200, and ounce for once, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this week, especially when it comes to Chromebooks.
ELECTRONICS
entrepreneursbreak.com

Clevo NH70 Laptop Review: Specs, Buying Guide, Price, & Feature

CLEVO NH70 gaming laptop a fantastic option. It also has an Intel processor which has been praised for its superiority. The laptop’s 1TB of storage capacity and powerful processor makes them an ideal choice for those who play games and enjoy multimedia. In this review will provide all information about the NH70. We’ll look at the battery lifespan. Keep reading if like to know more. Let’s look at some of the most important things to consider before buying gaming laptop.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

RDNA 3-powered AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards could launch in December

Rumor mill: With the PC world still on fire (and not all of it in a good way) over the announcement of Lovelace and yesterday's launch of the RTX 4090, it's easy to forget that AMD has its own next-gen graphics cards on the way. According to rumors, team red's Radeon RX 7000 series will arrive sometime in December following their reveal next month.
COMPUTERS
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus' latest free games unplayable on PS5

Yesterday’s latest PlayStation Plus announcement was certainly a treat. In case you missed it, 23 games have been added to the service across the Extra and Premium tiers. Standout titles include Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Underwhelming AMD Radeon RX 7000 performance estimate renders it incapable of competing with Ada Lovelace in rasterization and raytracing

Ada Lovelace's astronomically high prices have shifted the limelight to AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. Outside of one leak by Angstronomics, very little is known about their performance. To make matters worse, one has to wait until November 3 to see the graphics cards. The wait to buy one will be a lot longer, says Bilibili leaker Enthusiast Citizen.
COMPUTERS
HappyGamer

Microsoft Has Stated That Sony’s Arguments Against The Exclusive Release Of Call Of Duty Are Not Convincing

Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Price drop! October Prime Day deal: MSI GV15 gaming laptop now $619

The MSI GV15 gaming laptop is a sleek 15.6-inch machine powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H CPU and Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics. At the moment, you'll find the MSI GV15 on sale for $619 at Amazon, which amounts to $131 in sweet, sweet savings. Originally priced at $750, that's a sizeable 17% discount, making this is one of the best laptop deals you can get during the Amazon October Prime Day sale.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy