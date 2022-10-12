Read full article on original website
swnewsmedia.com
Growing pains on court as Shakopee gets third conference win
The Shakopee volleyball team has gone through some growing pains this season. The Sabers did manage to pick up their third South Suburban Conference win Oct. 11 with a three-set home victory over Apple Valley (25-19, 25-12, 25-23).
swnewsmedia.com
Blaze spikers win three straight SSC matches as playoffs near
Is the Burnsville volleyball team ready for the Section 6AAAA playoffs?. The Blaze picked up its third South Suburban Conference win Oct. 11 with a four-set victory (25-20, 25-27, 25-17, 25-16) at Rosemount. Sophomore Mesaiya Bettis and senior Kiylah Franke dominated at the net with 24 and 19 kills, respectively.
Minnetonka, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Oct. 6, two catalytic converters were stolen off of a vehicle parked on the 100 block of 4th Street South. An individual was arrested in connection to the theft. Property damage. Graffiti was spray painted...
Gallery: Wild player Matt Dumba lists his $1.2M condo at Hotel Ivy
A luxury condominium owned by Minnesota Wild player Matt Dumba is on the market in downtown Minneapolis for $1.2 million. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom Ivy Residences condo is within Hotel Ivy. Reide Housley with Realty Group LLC has the listing at 201 S 11th St. Unit 2320. "Matt loved living at...
swnewsmedia.com
Where the heck it was
The answer to last week’s quiz was the sign at Cooper’s Foods at 710 N. Walnut St. in Chaska. Jean Personius, Nanette Mastain, Amy Alpaugh, Janet Dahlin, Janet Legge, Frederick Wiatrowski, Amy Hammers, Becky Rem, Kaylee Otto, Elis K. Grant, Marilyn Grinols, Deb Minkel, Monika Colby, Lynette Fiebelkorn, Amy Luesse, Connie Dummer, Annette Pevestorf and Joseph Calderone.
fox9.com
Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen presented game ball at Big Ten Media Days
MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis is hosting Big Ten Media Days for men’s and women’s basketball at Target Center this week, and Commissioner Kevin Warren had a surprise for Lindsay Whalen before she took the stage. Warren presented the University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach with a game ball before...
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Chanhassen City Council candidate Mark von Oven
Name/age: Mark von Oven, 47. Address: 6655 Horseshoe Curve, Chanhassen. Family: My wife Jaclyn and I are proud parents of three great kids—a 7-year-old girl and twin 5-year-old boys. Employment: Senior Vice President of Analytics & Insights, The Stable (part of Accenture Song). Education: B.S. Computer Engineering/MBA. Hobbies/interests: I...
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Jordan City Council candidate Scott Penney
Name/age: Scott Penney, 35. Address: 929 Trellis St., Jordan. Family: Wife Hollie, 3 daughters: Addilyn, 6 years-old; Reagan, 5 years-old; Amelia, 3 years-old and 1 son, Jack, 1 year-old. Employment: Self Employed Chiropractor and Kennedy Family Chiropractic. Education: Graduated from University of Iowa and Palmer College of Chiropractic. High school...
minnesotasportsfan.com
Line on Gophers vs Illini Has Surpassed Point of Disrespectful
On Saturday, the Minnesota Gophers will take the football field in Champaign vs a ranked (#24) Illinois Fighting Illini team that’s beaten Wisconsin and Iowa in back to back weeks. The Gophers, on the other hand, are coming off of a bye that was preceded by an ugly 20-10 loss vs Purdue.
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Chanhassen City Council candidate Jerry McDonald
Name/age: Jerry A. McDonald, 74. Address: 600 W. 78th Street, #230 PO Box 159 Chanhassen. Family: Married to wife, Carol A. McDonald for 52 years; four children, a daughter and 3 sons; 6 grandchildren. Employment: Self-employed as an attorney at the Law Office of Jerry A. McDonald. Education: BSEET from...
swnewsmedia.com
Gourd-geous fall colors at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
The striking colors of fall bring an air of magic to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the season at the Arboretum. Visitors can admire the annual garden and see all of the pumpkins and scarecrows on display.
intermatwrestle.com
#9 Overall Sophomore Robideau Commits to Minnesota
Last night, the #9 overall sophomore in the nation, Landon Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN), made his collegiate commitment via social media. Robideau announced that he will stay in-state and compete for Brandon Eggum's Minnesota Golden Gophers. Robideau is currently ranked 10th at 132 lbs in MatScouts pre-Super 32 Rankings....
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
ccxmedia.org
Scooter’s Coffee Proposes Drive-through-only Brooklyn Park Location
Scooter’s Coffee, an Omaha, Neb.-based drive-through-only coffee chain, is proposing a Brooklyn Park location near Fleet Farm. It would be the franchise’s first location in the northwest suburbs. The Brooklyn Park Planning Commission reviewed a site plan for the Scooter’s Coffee proposal at its meeting Wednesday. The...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
swnewsmedia.com
City's purchase of Savage Quality Inn faces possible road block
Will the City of Savage purchase the Quality Inn in downtown Savage?. While the Savage City Council hasn’t given up on possibly purchasing the Quality Inn, one unknown factor has raised another issue that needs to be addressed before moving forward. On Monday, Oct. 10, City Administrator Brad Larson...
DeRusha Eats: The Great Juicy (or Jucy) Lucy Debate
Food Editor for Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine Stephanie March joined WCCO’s Drivetime with DeRusha for “DeRusha Eats” this week and they went deep into the oozy, messy world that is the Juicy (or Jucy) Lucy.
Minnesota vs. Illinois schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Minnesota vs. Illinois schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 15 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: Big Ten Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
Several students treated for illness after attempting "One Chip Challenge" at Edina middle school
EDINA, Minn. -- Several students at an Edina middle school became sick after attempting the viral "One Chip Challenge" on Thursday.The challenge involves eating a tortilla chip made with the extremely hot Carolina reaper peppers and scorpion peppers and waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking anything. Videos of people doing this challenge are then shared to TikTok and YouTube. Edina Public Schools in a statement said that students at South View Middle School were treated at the health office and others experienced eye pain after being exposed to chip dust. Several students complained of having a hard time breathing, and an ambulance was called.School health staff found no one had a severe allergic reaction or was injured as a result of the challenge.The district says that the student who brought the chips to school was disciplined, and any students who attempt the challenge at school in the future will also be disciplined.Officials urged parents to speak with children about the dangers of the challenge, which they say is "unsafe and disruptive to student learning."
