Famous Dave’s Duluth Relocating From Canal Park to Hermantown
A longtime staple of Duluth's Canal Park area is about to close its doors and reopen over the hill in a completely different city. To be fair, it's about a 15 minute drive away from their current location, but it's still a significant move. What will be a loss to...
First measurable snow recorded in Minnesota as chilly air settles across Upper Midwest
A series of cold fronts in the Upper Midwest have ushered in below-average temperatures and widely scattered snow showers, allowing some cities to see their first measurable snowfall of the season.
Creepy Fun! Don’t Miss Fairlawn Mansion Superstition Tours In Superior, Wisconsin
It's the creepy, cool time of the year when there are plenty of fun things to do in the Northland. From the Haunted Ship to the Haunted Shack and everything in between, it's easy to stay busy with your family and friends. One thing you'll want to make sure to...
Let It Snow! First Snow Accumulations In Duluth Area Expected This Week
It's hard to believe that just two day ago we were warm and all enjoying temperatures in the 70's. But, as we all know, the weather in the Northland can dramatically change by the day. Heck, sometimes by the hour!. As we were warned back on that warm Tuesday, the...
'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
WDIO-TV
Tattoo shop fire leaves an estimated $85,000 in damage
No one is hurt after a fire that broke out in the building occupied by Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. It happened overnight, early Friday morning. Duluth Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 33 W. Central Entrance around 2:33am. No one was inside the building at the time nor were...
Four Years Ago Duluth Experienced Some of the Biggest Waves Ever
Let's go back in time to fall of 2018, specifically October 10th of that year. Videos and photos of massive waves crashing into the North Shore went crazy viral on social media outlets. Canal Park and it's walkways were so flooded in some areas you wouldn't even know a sidewalk existed underneath the water that more closely resembled chocolate milk.
Zombie-Themed Attraction Open A Short Drive From Duluth
Here's a fun twist on a haunted attraction: there's a zombie-themed attraction just a short drive from Duluth for fans of zombies and The Walking Dead. There are so many haunted attractions in the Northland. Of course, we have the famous Haunted Ship aboard the William A. Irvin. There is also the long-standing Haunted Shack, and some newer attractions like the Haunted Forest.
FOX 21 Online
Fire At Local Tattoo Shop, No Injuries Reported
DULUTH, Minn. — A local tattoo shop caught on fire in the early morning hours Friday. The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo, 33 West Central Entrance just around 2:30 a.m., after a person saw the fire and called 911. Firefighters started to put...
Final Preparations Underway for Fall Duluth Junk Hunt Coming to the DECC
As the 2022 fall Duluth Junk Hunt draws near, final preparations have begun, including adding vendors and informing the public on a fun new addition to the event. For those who regularly attend the event, it's a very exciting time of year. If you've never been to a Duluth Junk Hunt, perhaps this is the year you take the time to head down to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center to explore all it has to offer.
kdal610.com
Duluth Details Winter Snow Removal Plans
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth officials held a public meeting Tuesday to detail road clearing plans for the upcoming winter season. Once again during snow storms or heavy snow events, the city will call a Snow Emergency and give first priority to plowing the Snow Emergency routes. Parking will...
Roundabout At Glenwood + Snively In Duluth To Open To Traffic October 15
Crews have worked on it all summer and now the end is in sight; one of the roundabout projects in Duluth is nearing its completion. Officials with the St. Louis County Public Works Department have announced the opening date for the roundabout that's been installed in the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road. According to the details being shared, the roundabout will be ready for traffic on Saturday, October 15 - no later than 5:00 PM.
Get Outside! Duluth, Superior Area to Enjoy Warm Tuesday Temps Ahead of Cold Front
The unseasonably warm temperatures the Northland has experienced at times during the fall will continue, if only for one more day. If you want to enjoy 70 degrees or warmer, you may want to head outside early Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Duluth says Tuesday will feature gusty...
nbc15.com
DNR aims to save disappearing songbird
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it is partnering with state and national groups to save a disappearing songbird. Efforts by the DNR aim to improve habitats for the at-risk Connecticut warbler in Bayfield County and protect its wintering grounds in South America.
Duluth Target Expansion Reaches Milestone with Opening of Wine & Spirits Store
It was just over one year ago that we learned Duluth's Target store was going to expand and remodel. In the story I shared on October 6, 2021, it was noted that they planned on expanding the store's size by approximately 12% while adding new conveniences for customers, including the sale of alcoholic beverages.
boreal.org
Donations roll in for Hermantown couple displaced by deadly plane crash
The community is stepping up to support a Hermantown couple after a plane crashed into their home. Jason Hoffman and his wife Crystal were sleeping the night of October 1 when a small plane hit their home on Arrowhead Road just inches from their bed. Sadly, all three people on...
Repairs To Leave A Main Sewer Line In Superior ‘Like New’, Fed Provides Half-Million In Funding
You can't see it. It's almost one hundred years old. But with the repairs currently underway, one of the main sewer lines in Superior will finish up "like new". And, the city will have completed the project with almost a half-million dollars that it didn't have to spend of its own.
Learn About Construction Trades In Free ‘Hands On’ Event October 17
There's a special, free event coming to the Northland on Monday, October 17. It's being hosted by local trade unions and the goal is to educate people about the trades and offer real hands-on experience. It takes place in Eveleth at the Curling Club at 901 Hatrick Avenue on Monday,...
businessnorth.com
Oneida Realty hires Tessier as property manager
Oneida Realty Co. has hired an experienced area property management and hospitality leader as its newest property manager. Alex Tessier is now responsible for meeting the diverse needs of current and future tenants and assisting in managing the more than 35 buildings in the Oneida portfolio. “Alex has the perfect...
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
