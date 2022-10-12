Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Bird Populations Are Shrinking In Nearly Every U.S. Habitat, Study Finds
A new study paints a grim picture for America's birds. The 2022 U.S. State of the Birds report found that more than half of U.S. bird species are declining. Grassland birds have seen the fastest decline, with a 34% loss since 1970, followed by shorebirds, with a 33% loss. Of...
‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana
Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
Tree Hugger
What’s the Difference Between Coyotes and Wolves?
From a distance, it can be challenging to tell a wolf from a coyote. But if you’ve seen one of these similar-looking creatures, chances are you’ve eyed a coyote. Wide-spread and plentiful, coyotes thrive in habitats where people have transformed the natural landscape. Bigger and bulkier, wolves generally...
Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds
Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
4 things we all need to stop buying as global wildlife populations fall by 70%
We are all aware of the worrying state of affairs when it comes to the climate crisis and the loss of habitats for our planet’s wildlife.The WWF’s latest Living Planet report reveals population sizes declined by 69% on average, between 1970 and 2018, driven largely by the loss and break-up of natural habitat for agriculture, while climate change is also increasingly a threat to wildlife.So, what can we do as consumers to mitigate the impact of deforestation and help to prevent it? Where can we make planet-friendly swaps?Chief Executive of the WWF Tanya Steele says: “We have seen a huge...
Montana Euthanizes Two Grizzly Bears After Repeated Raids on Grain Sheds
Two grizzly bears were recently euthanized in Montana after several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley. Over the past two months, there have been over 10 incidents involving the bears in the area. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reported that the incidents began in mid-July when the bears raided three gran sheds in the Ovando and Woodworth areas. FWP then worked with property owners to install an electric fence.
Montana Officials Detail Why They Euthanized Grizzly Bear Near Yellowstone
A grizzly bear that became too comfortable around humans was put down Wednesday, after it was caught near Yellowstone National Park. On Thursday, officials with the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Department stated that the adult female bear had a long history of confrontations. It had been relocated twice before being captured Tuesday on private property, USA Today reports.
Many wildlife populations have seen significant decline since 1970: analysis
Populations of thousands of animal species from around the world have declined by an average of 69 percent since 1970, according to a new report. Researchers studied nearly 32,000 populations of 5,230 species from around the globe and found that on average, those populations declined by 69 percent between 1970 and 2018. The report does […]
Alaska cancels snow, king crab season over population concerns
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has canceled the Bristol Bay king crab season for a second year in a row and called off the winter hunting season for smaller snow crabs. Officials scrubbed the hunting seasons out of concern for king and snow crab populations following the release...
Washington Zoo Takes in Grizzly Bear Cub Whose Mother Was Euthanized in Montana
Recently, Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo took in its second orphaned grizzly bear cub. The newest cub was brought from Montana on October 3rd. Unfortunately, her mother had to be euthanized last month by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services. This was after multiple encounters with humans, KOMO News reports. According...
WWF report says wildlife populations have decreased by 69% since 1970
The WWF released a report on Thursday detailing an increase in the decline of wildlife populations around the globe. The report details which types of animals are currently going extinct, at risk for extinction and executives of the WWF-US are calling on everyone to help make changes to combat this issue.
LOOK: Absolutely Massive High-Fence Bull Elk Is a Potential World Record Breaker
This massive bull elk killed on a high-fence ranch in southeastern Idaho could potentially set a new world record in the famed Safari Club International’s Record Book. Last week, Brian Dhooghe harvested the bull from Broadmouth Canyon Ranch. He then brought the meat from the animal into Bay City Sausage in Aberdeen, Washington, to be processed last week.
Smithonian
Rare ‘Mummified Dinosaur’ Formed in an Unexpected Way
When paleontologists unearth a dinosaur, they’re usually digging up bones from its skeleton. In rare cases, though, the animal’s soft tissues, such as skin, are also intact. Scientists had thought these “mummified” fossils could only form if the organism was buried quickly after death or preserved by dry surroundings. But new research suggests another way that a dinosaur mummy could be created.
natureworldnews.com
Fascinating Study Finds First Evidence of Lasting Social Relationships of Chimpanzees and Gorillas in Wild
Researchers discovered the first evidence of a social relationship between chimpanzees and gorillas after a long-term study. The research noted and documented the lasting social relationship between chimpanzees and gorillas that was said to persist over the years and in different contexts. Scientists from Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, the...
Smithonian
Alaska Couple Finds Massive Mammoth Bone After Storm
The remnants of a powerful typhoon battered parts of Alaska’s low-lying western coast last month, damaging homes, knocking out power and destroying infrastructure. But amid all the devastation, a fascinating discovery has emerged: While out hiking after the storm, a married couple stumbled upon a gigantic mammoth femur that’s thousands of years old.
Animal populations plummeted over last 50 years, report says
A shocking new report paints a grim picture of the state of the planet. The world is facing "double" emergencies, the World Wildlife Fund for Nature found, as the climate crisis deepens and animal populations are declining at frighteningly high levels. Animals across the planet, from deep below the ocean's surface to those hiding in the trees of the Amazon, are dying off. The World Wildlife Fund studied more than 5,200 species for its Living Planet Report, and found that out of the nearly 32,000 populations analyzed, there was an average decline of 69% since 1970. Up to 2.5% of mammals,...
Tree Hugger
Invertebrate Species Populations Have Dropped 69%, Finds WWF Report
“Today we face the double, interlinked emergencies of human induced climate change and the loss of biodiversity, threatening the well-being of current and future generations.”. So begins the executive summary of the Living Planet Report 2022. Released every two years by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the study examines global...
Smithonian
This Interactive Map Shows Which Indigenous Lands You Live On
Earlier this week, Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrated the history and culture of Indigenous communities in the United States. Now that the holiday’s over, here’s one way to keep learning more: Find out which Indigenous lands you live on using an interactive map. Since 2015, Native-Land.ca has helped...
BQ.1 COVID-19 variant becomes increasingly prevalent in US infections: CDC
A new subvariant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus is becoming increasingly prevalent in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Smithonian
Can This New A.I. Tool Help Detect Blood Poisoning?
Ten years ago, 12-year-old Rory Staunton dove for a ball in gym class and scraped his arm. He woke up the next day with a 104 F fever, so his parents took him to the pediatrician and eventually the emergency room. It was just the stomach flu, they were told. Three days later, Rory died of sepsis after bacteria from the scrape infiltrated his blood and triggered organ failure.
