The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Blue Jackets
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have recalled Philip Broberg from the AHL, which can only mean that one of the team’s missing forwards is likely ready to slot back into the lineup. Meanwhile, there is an update on the status of Wayne Simmonds in Toronto.
Hershey Bears announce roster for 2022-23 season
The Hershey Bears have their roster set for opening night of the 2022-23 season. The Bears 26-man roster will include 15 forward, nine defensemen and two goaltenders. This season marks the first as Bears head coach for Todd Nelson. After spending the past four seasons as an assistant coach with the NHL’s Dallas Stars, the three-time Calder Cup Champion was named the club’s 28th head coach in franchise history this summer.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs & Penguins Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins could become business partners early on this season. On one hand, you have the Maple Leafs, where general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is trying to move fourth-line winger Wayne Simmonds. Dubas has also been reportedly trying to acquire some more depth as some early season injuries have thinned out their blue line. Insert the Penguins, where GM Ron Hextall has a surplus of defensemen, creating an interesting dynamic between the two clubs as there’s certainly some potential we see an early season trade from the two hockey clubs.
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Fletcher, Atkinson, Tortorella, Bedard & More
The regular season is finally here. The Philadelphia Flyers will drop the puck on 2022-23 against the New Jersey Devils at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Expectations within the fan base are as low as they’ve ever been after two consecutive disastrous seasons and a very underwhelming summer. New head coach John Tortorella will set out to reverse the organization’s downfall by setting a new standard for winning for a struggling franchise that has lost its way.
The Hockey Writers
EA Sports NHL 23: St. Louis Blues Season Simulation
The NHL season is up and running and with all 32 teams set to hit the ice soon, EA Sports has released its newest installment in the NHL series. NHL 23 has various new features including enhanced customization within franchise mode, but that’s a different story for a different day.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Edvinsson: The New Darnell Nurse?
What do the Detroit Red Wings and the Edmonton Oilers have in common? They both were rebuilding franchises that drafted a 6-foot-4 defenseman who can carry pucks out of the zone and punish guys who come into their own end. Who are these defensemen drafted eight years apart? Darnell Nurse and Simon Edvinsson. Let’s look at their games from a similar point in their career — their draft-plus-two year.
How to Watch the Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (10/14/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The 2022-23 NHL season is well underway, and the Detroit Red Wings are set to begin another season, but with more optimism than in years past. They begin the new campaign on home ice with an Original Six clash with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night. Despite a series of...
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames Bring Back Michael Stone… Again
Michael Stone is back. The Calgary Flames recently announced the re-signing of the 32-year-old defenseman to his fourth consecutive one-year, league-minimum contract. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Winnipeg has spent the last five seasons with the Flames, registering 38 points in 180 games. The team originally acquired him in a 2017 trade with the Arizona Coyotes for a third and fifth-round draft pick.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ 2022-23 Season Could Be Filled With Milestones
The St. Louis Blues 2022-23 season is nearly upon us. As the time draws closer, here is a chance to look at the vast number of milestones nearly every player on the club’s roster could achieve this season. Jordan Binnington. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington needs only 38 games played...
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Kostin Traded, Salary Cap Moves, & More
Welcome to this edition of the St. Louis Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down. This is the first in what will be a weekly column released each Wednesday detailing ups and downs of the week that was. It would be hard to find a team that had a better preseason...
The Hockey Writers
Columbus Blue Jackets 5 Must-See Games in 2022-23
The Columbus Blue Jackets 2022-23 season is officially underway following their opener against the Carolina Hurricanes. Now that the first milestone game is behind us, there’s still a lot to look forward to this season with many of them coming up fairly soon. NHL Global Series vs the Avalanche...
The Hockey Writers
Can Oilers Shortened Roster Battle Through Odd Injury Trend?
The Edmonton Oilers are a team that relies heavily on the production of two players. While the roster is deeper at forward than it has ever been in the last three decades and success in the regular season and playoffs will come from the group working together, there’s no denying that any significant injury to Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl would greatly affect this group.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers – 10/12/22
Don’t look now Vancouver Canucks fans, but the 2022-23 regular season is about to begin! The journey to the playoffs kicks off at Rogers Place later tonight as Elias Pettersson and company will take on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers for the second straight year. Last time, the campaign started on Oct. 13 and saw Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Quinn Hughes score goals to tie the game 2-2, only to see Kyle Turris seal it in a shootout for an Oilers 3-2 win.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Top End Skill Prevails in Win Over Canucks
A quick glimpse at the scoreboard would suggest the Edmonton Oilers did everything they were hoping to do in their season opener on Wednesday night. Their offense, like usual, was on, as they put four past Thatcher Demko and added a fifth on an empty net for extra insurance in a 5-3 final.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have to Reverse Last Season’s Trend of Allowing First Goal
The Edmonton Oilers opened up their season at home against the Vancouver Canucks and the start wasn’t what they were hoping for. In a highly anticipated season where the Oilers’ goal is to push further and make it to the Stanley Cup Final, they didn’t look like a team ready to start the long journey.
10 Observations: Alex Stalock Shines But Blackhawks Shut Out by Vegas
LAS VEGAS — The Blackhawks were shut out by Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. 1. Since the Golden Knights entered the league in 2017, the Blackhawks have beaten them only four times in 18 games, which includes the 2020 postseason bubble. One of those wins came in a shootout. Vegas has Chicago's number, and I don't see that changing anytime soon, given the state of both organizations.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 3-2 Win Over Capitals – 10/13/22
The night after a loss in the season opener that head coach Sheldon Keefe described as “unacceptable”, the Toronto Maple Leafs bounced back in their home opener with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals. Auston Matthews scored his first goal of the season, which ended up being the game-winner, and Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 of 26 shots against his former team to help propel the Maple Leafs to their first victory of the season in front of their home crowd.
Yardbarker
Ontario Reign: Five Players to Watch for This Season
There are both some new faces, and familiar faces as the Ontario Reign start their season Friday, October 14th. Each year there are players to watch for heading into the season. With a new season upon us, let’s look at five players to keep your eye on for the Ontario Reign this year.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ 7 Keys to Winning the 2023 Stanley Cup
The New York Islanders’ 2022-23 season begins on Thursday against the Florida Panthers. After missing the playoffs last year with a 37-35-10 record, they look to finish this season with one of the best records in the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference. This team has their eye on...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Bieksa, Horvat & Mikheyev
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization announced they signed Kevin Bieksa to a one-day contract. Also, more behind-the-scenes information between the club and Bo Horvat’s contract talks emerge. Additionally, Ilya Mikheyev was a full participant in practice on Friday. Bieksa to Retire as...
