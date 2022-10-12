Read full article on original website
Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes
And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
Why Nashville Predators' home opener vs Dallas Stars is a return to normal in several ways
You could say the Nashville Predators took the long way home. After opening the 2022-23 season in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the NHL Global Series and sweeping the San Jose Sharks the Predators (2-0) will play their home opener Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu) against the Dallas Stars (0-0) at Bridgestone Arena.
Avs vs Blackhawks: 5 things to know for season opener in Denver
The Colorado Avalanche will start the journey to defending the Stanley Cup Championship on Wednesday night as they host the Chicago Blackhawks for the season opener at Ball Arena.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Sabres, Flames, Bruins, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs are both trying to avoid making a trade and looking to sign one of their players to a long-term extension. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres have signed Mattias Samuelsson to a surprising new contract. Why are they taking such a risk after only 54 career NHL games?
Yardbarker
Meet the New Blackhawks: Jarred Tinordi
It’s hard to project what the Chicago Blackhawks will look like the next time they’re a competitive club. However, there probably won’t be many faces left from this year’s team. With a few exceptions, Chicago has a pretty veteran-heavy group and one that’s designed to lose...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Blue Jackets
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have recalled Philip Broberg from the AHL, which can only mean that one of the team’s missing forwards is likely ready to slot back into the lineup. Meanwhile, there is an update on the status of Wayne Simmonds in Toronto.
San Jose Sharks hit the ice for home opener against Hurricanes
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks and the Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice in an out-of-conference matchup. The game is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the SAP Center in San Jose. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and an 18-18-5 record at home last season. The Sharks scored 211 […]
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Edvinsson: The New Darnell Nurse?
What do the Detroit Red Wings and the Edmonton Oilers have in common? They both were rebuilding franchises that drafted a 6-foot-4 defenseman who can carry pucks out of the zone and punish guys who come into their own end. Who are these defensemen drafted eight years apart? Darnell Nurse and Simon Edvinsson. Let’s look at their games from a similar point in their career — their draft-plus-two year.
The Hockey Writers
Columbus Blue Jackets 5 Must-See Games in 2022-23
The Columbus Blue Jackets 2022-23 season is officially underway following their opener against the Carolina Hurricanes. Now that the first milestone game is behind us, there’s still a lot to look forward to this season with many of them coming up fairly soon. NHL Global Series vs the Avalanche...
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames Bring Back Michael Stone… Again
Michael Stone is back. The Calgary Flames recently announced the re-signing of the 32-year-old defenseman to his fourth consecutive one-year, league-minimum contract. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Winnipeg has spent the last five seasons with the Flames, registering 38 points in 180 games. The team originally acquired him in a 2017 trade with the Arizona Coyotes for a third and fifth-round draft pick.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Fletcher, Atkinson, Tortorella, Bedard & More
The regular season is finally here. The Philadelphia Flyers will drop the puck on 2022-23 against the New Jersey Devils at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Expectations within the fan base are as low as they’ve ever been after two consecutive disastrous seasons and a very underwhelming summer. New head coach John Tortorella will set out to reverse the organization’s downfall by setting a new standard for winning for a struggling franchise that has lost its way.
The Hockey Writers
Can Oilers Shortened Roster Battle Through Odd Injury Trend?
The Edmonton Oilers are a team that relies heavily on the production of two players. While the roster is deeper at forward than it has ever been in the last three decades and success in the regular season and playoffs will come from the group working together, there’s no denying that any significant injury to Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl would greatly affect this group.
FOX Sports
San Jose and Carolina hit the ice in non-conference matchup
Carolina Hurricanes (1-0-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-2-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -203, Sharks +168; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks and the Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice in an out-of-conference matchup. San Jose had a 32-37-13...
The Hockey Writers
Capitals Enter Final Season as Stanley Cup Contenders
It’s now or never for the Washington Capitals. They are running out of time to win a second Stanley Cup in the Alex Ovechkin era, with the season ahead providing the franchise with its last shot at silverware for a while. The Capitals reconvene after a relatively quiet summer....
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ 7 Keys to Winning the 2023 Stanley Cup
The New York Islanders’ 2022-23 season begins on Thursday against the Florida Panthers. After missing the playoffs last year with a 37-35-10 record, they look to finish this season with one of the best records in the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference. This team has their eye on...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs Opening Night Loss
It turns out the Toronto Maple Leafs will have to play 82 games before the playoffs. This team is once again a Stanley Cup favourite, it had an excellent preseason, and almost everyone is healthy. All that meant absolutely nothing as the blue and white put up a brick in the season-opening 4-3 loss against the rival Montreal Canadiens. It’s a short turnaround to make things right, as the team is back in Toronto to face the Washington Capitals. Here are three things learned from an unacceptable game one of the 2022-23 regular season.
ESPN
Tanev scores go-ahead goal in 2nd, Kraken beat Kings 4-1
LOS ANGELES -- — Brandon Tanev scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period and the Seattle Kraken rebounded from an opening loss to beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Thursday night. Jaden Schwartz, Alex Wennberg and Adam Larsson also scored for the Kraken and Martin Jones...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tavares, Marner, Sammy & Minten
It was a different night, a different team, a different city, and thankfully a different result for the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a poorly-played first game of the season in Montreal against their Original Six rival Canadiens, the Maple Leafs returned home and nursed out a 3-2 win against a far superior team than the Canadiens – the Washington Capitals.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers – 10/12/22
Don’t look now Vancouver Canucks fans, but the 2022-23 regular season is about to begin! The journey to the playoffs kicks off at Rogers Place later tonight as Elias Pettersson and company will take on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers for the second straight year. Last time, the campaign started on Oct. 13 and saw Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Quinn Hughes score goals to tie the game 2-2, only to see Kyle Turris seal it in a shootout for an Oilers 3-2 win.
The Hockey Writers
4 Blue Jackets Who Can Step up During Laine’s Injury Absence
The highly anticipated on-ice pairing of wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine will have to wait a few more weeks. The duo played roughly a period and a half together against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday before Laine left with an upper-body injury, which was later classified as an elbow sprain.
