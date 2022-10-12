Read full article on original website
Kylian Mbappe's mum retweets a post claiming her son has been the victim of a 'SMEAR CAMPAIGN' that has forced him to leave PSG amid reports he feels 'betrayed' by the club... after she said she was 'proud' of the forward
Kylian Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, has shared a tweet in support of her son as reports continue to emerge of problems behind the scenes at Paris Saint-Germain. French outlet L'Equipe had reported that Mbappe is at the centre of a PSG squad split and is fast losing support from his teammates, with several angry at his privileged position within the club.
Eden Hazard ‘booed by Real Madrid fans’ as he is hauled off pitch after less than an hour against Shakhtar Donetsk
EDEN HAZARD was booed off by Real Madrid fans as his Spanish nightmare continues. The former Chelsea star, 31, continues to struggle to find form with the LaLiga champions. The switch came after the Belgium international gave the ball away on multiple occassions during their Champions League visit to Shakhtar Donetsk..
Inside incredible PSG squad split with just FOUR stars in Kylian Mbappe’s corner as Neymar clique dominate dressing room
KYLIAN MBAPPE has just FOUR allies left in the Paris Saint-Germain squad, according to reports. The French champions are in crisis mode after it emerged this week that Mbappe wants to LEAVE in January. Just five months after penning a £650,000-a-week contract extension, the 23-year-old has asked out as he...
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo set to attend Ballon d’Or ceremony for first time in five years in huge hint at winner
CRISTIANO RONALDO is set to attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony for the first time in five years. And that could be a major hint at who the 2022 winner may be. Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the prestigious France Football award - given to the best player in the world for the previous season.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700 club goals broken down as he beats Lionel Messi to milestone… with just 20% coming for Man Utd
JUST over 20 per cent of Cristiano Ronaldo's 700 club goals have come at Manchester United. The five-time Champions League and Ballon d'Or winner notched his 700th in the 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday, beating long-time rival Lionel Messi to the feat. Ronaldo was played in behind...
Neymar: Brazil forward faces call for five-year prison term over transfer to Barcelona
A Brazilian investment firm has called for Neymar to face a five-year prison sentence when he stands trial next week on fraud and corruption charges relating to his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013. DIS, which owned 40% of the rights to the Brazil forward at the time, argues...
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
Manchester United Concerned Cristiano Ronaldo Could Face Mutli Game Ban
Manchester United are said to be concerned that Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to face a mutli game ban.
'This is the Champions League and you pay a high price for each error you make': Xavi admits Gerard Pique's blunder cost Barcelona in 3-3 draw with Inter Milan as he allowed Nicolo Barella to equalise, with Catalans facing Champions League exit
Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique made a costly error as Xavi Hernandez's side were left staring into the abyss with their Champions League dreams in tatters. A 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan has left the Catalan club facing a costly early exit from the competition having leveraged much of their controversial summer business on a strong run in the competition.
L’Equipe Reveals Status of Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi Ahead of Le Classique
After three consecutive draws, Paris Saint-Germain hopes to return to the win column on Sunday when the capital club faces Olympique de Marseille in the latest installment of Le Classique. However, PSG has injuries to two vital players in their lineup when their eternal rivals visit the Parc des Princes....
Juventus sinking to new lows as Champions League exit looms
(Reuters) - A month after reporting their biggest ever financial loss, Juventus are braced for yet more economic pain as they near elimination from the Champions League. Tuesday’s humiliating 2-0 defeat by Maccabi Haifa left chief executive Andrea Agnelli “ashamed” and “angry” as his club sank five points behind second-placed Benfica in Group H with two games left to play.
Arsenal and Manchester United set to battle it out for Brazilian who wants Premier League move
Arsenal and Manchester United are set to battle it out for young Brazilian forward Marcos Leonardo. Leonardo currently plays in the Brazilian league for Santos where he has managed 31 goals in 112 games, despite being just 19 years old. The Brazilian youngster has recently expressed his desire to play...
Son, Kane ensure Spurs keep mettle in critical Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt
LONDON -- Son Heung-Min's brace and Harry Kane's penalty gave Tottenham Hotspur a crucial 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday as Spurs took a big step toward qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Initially down early against the defending Europa League champions thanks to a goal...
Tottenham v Everton: Premier League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will Everton cause a surprise at Tottenham? Join Scott Murray to find out
FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 1 gives Ronaldo his first upgrade
Zaha, Godfrey and Pique also make your guide to all FIFA 23 Rulebreakers
Bonucci pens an open letter to Juventus fans
Leonardo Bonucci has penned an open letter to the Juventus fans ahead of their match against Torino this weekend. The Bianconeri have had a poor start to this season and they need to beat their neighbours after back-to-back losses in the league and Champions League. Bonucci is the club’s current...
Report: Chelsea Planning New Move For AC Milan's Rafael Leao
Rafael Leao failed the Reece James test again last night, but at the moment, it's a test nobody seems to be passing. The winger is a target for Chelsea going forward, and the club are planning a new assault in the January. Chelsea failed with a bid in the summer...
Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus
ROME (AP) — All but eliminated from the Champions League. Struggling with only three wins in nine Serie A matches. Beset by injuries to three star players. Not much more could go wrong for Juventus entering Saturday’s derby against Torino. The biggest problem for the record 36-time Italian...
Exclusive: Summer Chelsea signing was Thomas Tuchel’s and his future will be discussed ahead of January
Chelsea’s deadline day signing Denis Zakaria was sanctioned by Thomas Tuchel and his future is already up in the air. Zakaria was signed on loan from Juventus during the summer transfer window. Thomas Tuchel brought him to the club before he was later sacked, so his future could be in doubt.
