Soccer

Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe's mum retweets a post claiming her son has been the victim of a 'SMEAR CAMPAIGN' that has forced him to leave PSG amid reports he feels 'betrayed' by the club... after she said she was 'proud' of the forward

Kylian Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, has shared a tweet in support of her son as reports continue to emerge of problems behind the scenes at Paris Saint-Germain. French outlet L'Equipe had reported that Mbappe is at the centre of a PSG squad split and is fast losing support from his teammates, with several angry at his privileged position within the club.
Daily Mail

'This is the Champions League and you pay a high price for each error you make': Xavi admits Gerard Pique's blunder cost Barcelona in 3-3 draw with Inter Milan as he allowed Nicolo Barella to equalise, with Catalans facing Champions League exit

Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique made a costly error as Xavi Hernandez's side were left staring into the abyss with their Champions League dreams in tatters. A 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan has left the Catalan club facing a costly early exit from the competition having leveraged much of their controversial summer business on a strong run in the competition.
Yardbarker

L’Equipe Reveals Status of Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi Ahead of Le Classique

After three consecutive draws, Paris Saint-Germain hopes to return to the win column on Sunday when the capital club faces Olympique de Marseille in the latest installment of Le Classique. However, PSG has injuries to two vital players in their lineup when their eternal rivals visit the Parc des Princes....
Reuters

Juventus sinking to new lows as Champions League exit looms

(Reuters) - A month after reporting their biggest ever financial loss, Juventus are braced for yet more economic pain as they near elimination from the Champions League. Tuesday’s humiliating 2-0 defeat by Maccabi Haifa left chief executive Andrea Agnelli “ashamed” and “angry” as his club sank five points behind second-placed Benfica in Group H with two games left to play.
Soccer
Yardbarker

Bonucci pens an open letter to Juventus fans

Leonardo Bonucci has penned an open letter to the Juventus fans ahead of their match against Torino this weekend. The Bianconeri have had a poor start to this season and they need to beat their neighbours after back-to-back losses in the league and Champions League. Bonucci is the club’s current...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Planning New Move For AC Milan's Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao failed the Reece James test again last night, but at the moment, it's a test nobody seems to be passing. The winger is a target for Chelsea going forward, and the club are planning a new assault in the January. Chelsea failed with a bid in the summer...
