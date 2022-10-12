Read full article on original website
Related
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision
The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
This Jazz-Nets-Lakers Trade Features Seth Curry
If you follow the NBA, you’re well aware of the problems plaguing the Los Angeles Lakers. In fact, their 2021-22 season was nothing short of a disaster. Despite rostering two former MVPs in LeBron James and Russell Westbrook alongside Anthony Davis, the Lakers managed 34 wins. There’s plenty of...
Matt Barnes Selected His Top 5 Best NBA Players, Excludes Luka Doncic And Nikola Jokic From The List
Former NBA player Matt Barnes reveals his list of top 5 NBA players for the 2022-23 NBA season. Barnes snubbed Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBA Fans React To James Harden’s New Kicks: “Seen These In Walmart.”
Over the years, Harden's sneakers have been a topic of debate. This one though, garnered mixed responses.
Warriors Wilt Chamberlain vs. Warriors Stephen Curry Career Comparison
Stephen Curry surpassed Wilt Chamberlain as the greatest Warrior of all time.
Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97 Wednesday night. Nick Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game skid....
10 NBA Players Who Created The Most Points In NBA History
LeBron James has created the most points in NBA history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LeBron James to be highest-paid NBA player for 9th straight year with estimated $124.5 million
LeBron James is set to become the highest-paid NBA player in history this season, and that’s with a low estimate. James topped for the ninth straight year on Thursday, and he's nearly $30 million ahead of everyone else. The league’s ten highest-paid players are set to collect about $750...
Kobe Bryant vs. Shaquille O'Neal Career Comparison: Both Legends Are Top-10 Players But One Gets The Slight Edge
Kobe Bryant had a better career than Shaquille O'Neal because he won one more title.
LeBron James Reacts to Bronny’s Monster Performance Friday
The young guard went 6-for-7 from three in the huge outing.
Bleacher Report
Every Team's Biggest Surprise from Our Top 100 NBA Player Predictions
This may reveal a hint of bias, but Bleacher Report's recently revealed top 100 NBA players for 2022-23 is about as accurate as these exercises get. Thanks to a wisdom-of-the-crowd approach that called for votes from dozens of the site's experts, there aren't a ton of surprises on the list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant: Warriors 'a Strong Group' Despite Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Incident
Kevin Durant plays for the Brooklyn Nets, but he is familiar with the inner workings of the Golden State Warriors considering he suited up for three seasons alongside many members of the current core. That makes it all the more notable he weighed in on Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole...
Bleacher Report
Predicting Knicks' Breakout Players for 2022-23 NBA Season
If the New York Knicks hope to make the most of the 2022-23 NBA season, they'll need a good chunk of this roster to exceed expectations. Fortunately, this locker room is littered with players who appear to be at least several stories beneath their ultimate ceiling. While no internal growth...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Dennis Schröder's Regular Season Status Unknown After Suffering Finger Injury
It is reportedly unclear if Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schröder will be ready for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season next week because of a finger injury. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Schröder will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Sacramento Kings as the Lakers work to determine the severity of his injury through testing.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Russell Westbrook Suffers Hamstring Injury vs. Kings After Coming off Bench
The Los Angeles Lakers announced that guard Russell Westbrook has been ruled out for the rest of the team's preseason game at the Sacramento Kings on Friday with a left hamstring injury. Westbrook. limping off the court and into the locker room near the end of the first quarter. He...
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Coming off Lakers Bench Is Not a 'Demotion,' Darvin Ham Says
The Los Angeles Lakers are playing Russell Westbrook off the bench in Friday's final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings, but head coach Darvin Ham told reporters ahead of tipoff that the decision is not a "demotion." Ham, who categorized it as more of a "realignment," added that "the door...
Kobe Bryant's 1998 NBA All-Star Game Shoes Up for Auction
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's Adidas shoes from 1998 NBA All-Star Game are up for auction.
Bleacher Report
Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested, Charged in Connection with 2020 Robbery
Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2020 robbery, according to Elizabeth Keogh of the New York Daily News. Police allege Gordon got into an argument with a woman in Harlem, New York, on March 12, 2020. In addition to allegedly stealing the woman's phone, she told police he elbowed her in the eye.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat Officials Believe Jae Crowder Prefers Trade to Miami
Jae Crowder played for the Miami Heat during the 2019-20 campaign, and team officials reportedly believe he will eventually return. The Phoenix Suns already mutually agreed they would attempt to trade Crowder, and Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported "Heat officials have even expressed confidence Miami is Crowder's preferred destination."
Comments / 0