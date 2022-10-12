It is reportedly unclear if Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schröder will be ready for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season next week because of a finger injury. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Schröder will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Sacramento Kings as the Lakers work to determine the severity of his injury through testing.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO