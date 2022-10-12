ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision

The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Nets-Lakers Trade Features Seth Curry

If you follow the NBA, you’re well aware of the problems plaguing the Los Angeles Lakers. In fact, their 2021-22 season was nothing short of a disaster. Despite rostering two former MVPs in LeBron James and Russell Westbrook alongside Anthony Davis, the Lakers managed 34 wins. There’s plenty of...
NBA
The Associated Press

Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97 Wednesday night. Nick Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game skid....
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Every Team's Biggest Surprise from Our Top 100 NBA Player Predictions

This may reveal a hint of bias, but Bleacher Report's recently revealed top 100 NBA players for 2022-23 is about as accurate as these exercises get. Thanks to a wisdom-of-the-crowd approach that called for votes from dozens of the site's experts, there aren't a ton of surprises on the list.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Bleacher Report

Predicting Knicks' Breakout Players for 2022-23 NBA Season

If the New York Knicks hope to make the most of the 2022-23 NBA season, they'll need a good chunk of this roster to exceed expectations. Fortunately, this locker room is littered with players who appear to be at least several stories beneath their ultimate ceiling. While no internal growth...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Dennis Schröder's Regular Season Status Unknown After Suffering Finger Injury

It is reportedly unclear if Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schröder will be ready for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season next week because of a finger injury. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Schröder will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Sacramento Kings as the Lakers work to determine the severity of his injury through testing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested, Charged in Connection with 2020 Robbery

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2020 robbery, according to Elizabeth Keogh of the New York Daily News. Police allege Gordon got into an argument with a woman in Harlem, New York, on March 12, 2020. In addition to allegedly stealing the woman's phone, she told police he elbowed her in the eye.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Heat Officials Believe Jae Crowder Prefers Trade to Miami

Jae Crowder played for the Miami Heat during the 2019-20 campaign, and team officials reportedly believe he will eventually return. The Phoenix Suns already mutually agreed they would attempt to trade Crowder, and Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported "Heat officials have even expressed confidence Miami is Crowder's preferred destination."
MIAMI, FL

