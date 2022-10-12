ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

How to watch, listen, stream Florida - LSU game

The Florida Gators are back at home again this weekend for the first night game in Gainesville since the third week of the season. This weekend, the Gators host the LSU Tigers in Gainesville for an SEC East game. The Gators secured their first SEC victory over Missouri the week prior and are looking to improve to 2-2 in the conference. Meanwhile, LSU is coming off a 40-13 defeat to highly ranked Tennessee. The Gators lead the all-time series with the Tigers, 33-32-3, though the Tigers have won three in a row, including last season's 49-42 win over the Gators in Baton Rouge.
