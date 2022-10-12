Read full article on original website
How to watch, listen, stream Florida - LSU game
The Florida Gators are back at home again this weekend for the first night game in Gainesville since the third week of the season. This weekend, the Gators host the LSU Tigers in Gainesville for an SEC East game. The Gators secured their first SEC victory over Missouri the week prior and are looking to improve to 2-2 in the conference. Meanwhile, LSU is coming off a 40-13 defeat to highly ranked Tennessee. The Gators lead the all-time series with the Tigers, 33-32-3, though the Tigers have won three in a row, including last season's 49-42 win over the Gators in Baton Rouge.
LSU vs. Florida Prediction: Tigers and Gators Renew Rivalry in The Swamp
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators SEC game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread
Gators Complete Flip, Earn Commitment From CB Dijon Johnson
Florida made a major addition to its 2023 recruiting class by flipping Ohio State cornerback Dijon Johnson.
saturdaydownsouth.com
T-Bob Hebert says he wants short-term success for LSU: 'Florida is not better than you'
T-Bob Hebert understands LSU and Florida are in similar situations with their program rebuilds as both have first-year coaches, and that’s why his expectations want more from the Tigers. “We are in the middle of the process,” Hebert said on “Off the Bench” on ESPN Baton Rouge. “And so...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU football: Season will look a lot worse if Tigers lose to Florida
Brian Kelly’s 1st season as LSU football coach has been OK. The 1-point loss to Florida State in the opener was frustrating, but not terribly surprising. The Tigers fought back, played better as the game went along and very nearly forced overtime. They thrashed outmanned opponents in Southern and...
deathvalleyvoice.com
LSU football: Swapping Brian Kelly for Matt Rhule not in the cards yet
LSU football has gotten off to a decent 4-2 start this season. Although the Tigers have dropped games to opponents that fans aren’t used to losing to—Florida State and Tennessee—they also have a quality win over Mississippi State. It’s undoubtedly a rebuilding year for this program. Everybody who follows the Bayou Bengals knew this coming into the season. Yet, some have still called for Brian Kelly’s head throughout his first six games in charge.
LSUSports.net
Former Tiger Basketball Player, Asst. Coach Randy Livingston Named To State High School HOF Class
BATON ROUGE – Former LSU Basketball player and assistant coach Randy Livingston was announced this week as a member of the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. The announcement was made by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association and the induction will take place...
WCJB
Chiefland High School will hold its homecoming parade despite the cancellation of their football opponent
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Chiefland High School homecoming parade on Friday even though their football opponent canceled. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. and there will be a Pow Wow after the starts at 6:30 p.m. Pow Wow events include king court, queens court, and...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Kendra Scott opens pop-up store in Gainesville
Kendra Scott will open its newest pop-up store in the Butler Town Center at 3 p.m. on Friday. The grand opening will run throughout the weekend and is located at 2851 SW 35th Drive, Suite 30, in Gainesville. This is the first Kendra Scott pop-up store ever in Gainesville. There...
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Baton Rouge
The ticket was claimed on Friday, October 7, and the winner went home with the top prize available for this game.
Fire reported at Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
wuft.org
New Gainesville policy may be the push aspiring recyclers need
Omar Oselimo gathers his employees at the restaurant he operates along the ever-bustling West University Avenue to announce a new city policy. The policy he is explaining requires dining establishments in Gainesville to make a big change. Restaurant employees can no longer automatically include plastic utensils or sauce packets with pickup orders. It is now up to the customer to specifically request them.
WATCH: Falling tree snaps power lines, nearly hits passing driver
Law enforcement dash camera footage captured a Florida driver's close call with a falling tree.
WCJB
Gainesville man threatens to stab woman holding a baby
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to stab a woman holding an infant. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jonathon Mitchem, 32, on Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault. Deputies say Mitchem got into an argument with the...
theadvocate.com
Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.
Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis appoints two people to office in Levy County
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis made two appointments of leaders in Levy County on Friday. The governor appointed Jason Whistler as the Levy County Property Appraiser. He was already the field appraiser for the Levy County Property Appraiser. He has worked for the office for the past 22 years. The job has been open since Oz Barker died more than a year ago.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
WCJB
Levy County shooting
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Levy County. Levy County sheriff’s office officials say that the shooting happened at the intersection of county road 318 and NE 212th court. A neighborhood dispute resulted in gunfire between several people in a vehicle...
WCJB
Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
theadvocate.com
See what restaurant is being built near the West Lee-Burbank intersection
A new Wendy's is under construction near the intersection of West Lee and Burbank drives. The restaurant at 651 Frogmore is being developed by Haza Foods, the Houston-based company that has 15 Wendy's restaurants in metro Baton Rouge. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and...
