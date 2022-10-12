Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Watch SpaceX Splashdown the Crew-4 Astronauts for NASA After a Six-Month Stay at the Space Station
[The webcast is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see the video player above.]. SpaceX is set to return its fourth operational crew mission from the International Space Station on Friday, with the quartet of astronauts due to splash down in the company's capsule off the coast of Florida.
SpaceX ferries astronauts back to Earth after half-year away
Four astronauts returned to Earth in a SpaceX capsule Friday, ending their nearly six-month space station mission with a splashdown in the Atlantic off Florida.Wet and windy weather across Florida delayed their homecoming. SpaceX and NASA finally gave the all-clear on Friday, and the three Americans and one Italian departed the International Space Station, their residence since April.The capsule parachuted into the ocean, just off Jacksonville, Florida, about five hours after it left the space station. It carried NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, the first Black woman to complete a long-term spaceflight, and the...
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites, lands rocket on ship in Pacific
SpaceX launched 52 more of its Starlink internet satellites Wednesday evening (Oct. 5), just hours after launching the Crew-5 astronaut mission for NASA.
teslarati.com
SpaceX’s first Falcon Heavy launch in three years eyes late-October liftoff
For the second time in 2022, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket has a firm launch date for the first time in more than three years. Cursed by a seemingly relentless flood of delays impacting almost every one of the rocket’s payloads, Falcon Heavy made it within three or four months of ending its launch drought as recently as June 2022. At the time, the rocket was more or less ready to begin assembly, but NASA announced late that month that the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and supplier Maxar had failed to finish qualifying software needed to power its Psyche spacecraft. Designed to journey to and enter orbit around the asteroid 16 Psyche, the complex trajectory required to reach it constrained the mission to a launch window sometime between August and October.
SpaceX, NASA launch 3 astronauts and 1 cosmonaut to the ISS. Here's everything you need to know
SpaceX and NASA launched a crew of astronauts who hail from around the world to the International Space Station Wednesday. The mission, which includes some historic firsts, is going forward even as rising geopolitical tensions brew on the ground.
NBC Los Angeles
SpaceX Rocket to Launch Monday From California Coast. Here's How to Watch
About four dozen internet satellites will be carried into low-Earth orbit Monday by a SpaceX rocket launched from the California coast. The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift of Monday evening from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara. SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket's first-stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
CNBC
SpaceX splashes down NASA astronauts, completing Crew-4 mission
SpaceX returned its fourth operational crew mission from the International Space Station on Friday, with the quartet of astronauts splashing down in the company's capsule off the coast of Florida. The company's Crew Dragon spacecraft "Freedom" undocked from the ISS at around noon ET to begin the trip back to...
Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'
This article was originally published on Aug. 9, 2022. SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous...
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Return to Earth Delayed Again
Crew-4 was scheduled to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 12, to begin their journey back to Earth. Due to poor weather near the splashdown zones, the return home was delayed, with a new planned undocking at 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, October 13. Due to continued weather issues, the return to Earth has again been delayed another day. Crew-4 has been onboard the ISS since April 27.
Nasa sets date for next Artemis I Moon mission launch attempt
After overcoming engine troubles, fuel line leaks, and a major hurricane, Nasa is ready for the third launch attempt of its Artemis I Moon mission. Lift off has been scheduled for no earlier than 12.07am EST on Monday 14 November.Backup launch dates for the mission include Wednesday 16 November beginning at 1.04am EST, and Saturday 19 November, beginning at 1.45am EST, according to a Nasa blog. An uncrewed test flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, Artemis I will serve as a shake down for flight systems, and an opportunity to run experiments, as Orion flies...
NASA Now Says Moon Formed Immediately, Contradicts Theory Which Says That The Moon Formed Over Months Or Years
Theia is the name of the object that hit the Earth billions of years ago. The object was roughly the same size as Mars. The collision is credited with resulting in the formation of the Moon. Over the years, precisely how the formation occurred has been a mystery studied for decades by researchers. [i]
Amazon’s first internet satellites will launch on a rocket that’s never flown before
Amazon will send the first two Project Kuiper internet satellites into orbit early next year.The Kuipersat-1 and Kuipersat- craft will be deployed on United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket, rather than the RS1 rocket from ABL Space Systems as previously planned.The Centaur, powered by two BE-4 engines built by Blue Origin, was supposed to fly in 2020, but multiple delays pushed the launch back. The two-stage rocket is now “nearing completion”, according to an announcement on Wednesday.This commercial mission is part of ULA’s requirement to meet the US Space Force certification of its new launch vehicle. “We are committed...
Dennis Tito, world's first space tourist, plans flight around the moon aboard SpaceX Starship
Dennis Tito, an 82-year-old aerospace engineer-turned-financial analyst who paid Russia $20 million for a trip to the International Space Station in 2001, is working with SpaceX on plans to take his wife on what amounts to a belated honeymoon voyage to the moon. In an interview with "CBS Mornings," Tito...
SpaceX rocket launch spawns spectacular 'jellyfish' in the sky (video, photos)
One of SpaceX's recent Falcon 9 missions delivered a treat for skywatchers when the launch created a jaw-dropping "jellyfish" in the sky.
Meatball mishap: SpaceX Crew-5 launch marked by distorted NASA logo
NASA's iconic round insignia, nicknamed the 'meatball,' appeared to be oddly distorted on the Falcon 9 rocket that launched Crew-5 to the International Space Station.
Idaho8.com
Astronauts returning home from space station splash down off Florida coast
Four astronauts boarded a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and returned home from the International Space Station on Friday, bringing an end to their nearly six-month stay aboard the orbiting laboratory. The astronauts — NASA’s Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins as well as Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti with the...
Amusing Planet
How an Ancient Piece of Earth Rock Ended Up on The Moon
The six Apollo missions that landed on the moon from 1969 to 1972 brought back several hundred kilograms of rocks from the lunar surface. Scientists have been studying these moon rocks for decades to learn more about the geology, minerology, impact history, and magnetic environment of the moon. Some of these studies have produced interesting results, such as the one involving a big rock sample known as “Big Bertha”.
SpaceX says its 2nd private Starship trip around the moon will help make humanity multiplanetary
SpaceX's newly announced tourist mission to the moon could help humanity extend its footprint far beyond Earth, company representatives say.
SpaceX Has 10 Open Seats on Its Flight to the Moon — If You Can Afford It
Dennis Tito and his wife, Akiko, will be the first two crew members on the Space X Starship's latest commercial flight to the moon.
