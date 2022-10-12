Read full article on original website
Related
The Young And The Restless' Daniel Goddard Reveals Heartbreaking Family News
For many years now, fans can't help but wonder what really happened to Cane on "The Young and the Restless." The last that fans heard from the character, who was played by Daniel Goddard, his wife Lily Winters had pulled the plug on their marriage, according to Soaps in Depth. He also found himself in a very complicated situation with Katherine Chancellor's will in which he was initially named the recipient before he saw her fortune slip away from his fingers.
As Bold & Beautiful’s CPS Drama Escalates, Matthew Atkinson Makes a Confession
Thomas is in the middle of the latest Bold & Beautiful drama between Ridge and Brooke following the call to — and the visit from — CPS. Though the person who made the call identified themselves as Brooke Logan, Ridge’s wife has adamantly denied contacting the authorities, even though she clearly thinks his son is a danger to Douglas.
'Southern Charm' 's Shep Rose Cries in Reunion Sneak Peek and Says He'll 'Always Love' Ex Taylor Ann Green
The cast of Southern Charm traveled from Charleston, South Carolina, to New York City for the season 8 reunion and brought the tears and accusations with them. In a First Look released Thursday ahead of next week's reunion, Taylor Ann Green confronts her ex-boyfriend Shep Rose about sleeping with another woman after their July breakup.
‘Floribama Shore’ Star Gus Smyrnios Marries Samantha ‘Sami’ Carucci: Excited for ‘The Rest of Our Lives’
They do! Floribama Shore star Gus Smyrinos married Samantha "Sami" Carucci nearly one year after their romantic beachside proposal. "Here’s to a lifetime with you, Mrs. Smyrnios 💍," the reality TV personality, 27, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 9, alongside several snapshots from the big day, including one of him kissing his new bride […]
Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are reportedly getting divorced
Cynthia Bailey and her husband Mike Hill have been reportedly separated for several months. The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and the Fox Sports anchor are reportedly getting a divorce, The Daily Mail and The Jasmine Brand report. The Jasmine Brand stated that they have been “separated...
Courtney Hope Would Love to Return to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL
After three years on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL, Courtney Hope took her character of Sally Spectra over to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in 2020, where she continues to bring the drama! Still, the actress has admitted that she would love to bring her alter ego back to her old home in Los Angeles.
You're Sure to Fall for Bravo's New Show Love Without Borders: All the Details
Love knows no bounds—or borders. Premiering next month, Bravo's new series Love Without Borders is a bold social experiment you definitely won't want to miss, especially after hearing the exclusive details shared at BravoCon 2022, where a first look of the series also debuted for those in attendance. There,...
Explore the Rise of “Southern Charm” Star Leva Bonaparte
Southern Charm season 8 ended with a bang, thanks to the newest “Charmer,” Leva Bonaparte. She moved up from a guest star to a leading cast member and is now working on her own spin-off. Like the other socialites on the show, Bonaparte has had her fair share of drama. But through it all, she’s kept most of her personal life, family, and husband out of the spotlight. The Bravo reality’s diehard fans are extremely curious about the other side of this star. So we trace the rise of the Southern Charmer in this Leva Bonaparte wiki.
