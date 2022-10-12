ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

Related
The List

The Young And The Restless' Daniel Goddard Reveals Heartbreaking Family News

For many years now, fans can't help but wonder what really happened to Cane on "The Young and the Restless." The last that fans heard from the character, who was played by Daniel Goddard, his wife Lily Winters had pulled the plug on their marriage, according to Soaps in Depth. He also found himself in a very complicated situation with Katherine Chancellor's will in which he was initially named the recipient before he saw her fortune slip away from his fingers.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful’s CPS Drama Escalates, Matthew Atkinson Makes a Confession

Thomas is in the middle of the latest Bold & Beautiful drama between Ridge and Brooke following the call to — and the visit from — CPS. Though the person who made the call identified themselves as Brooke Logan, Ridge’s wife has adamantly denied contacting the authorities, even though she clearly thinks his son is a danger to Douglas.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

‘Floribama Shore’ Star Gus Smyrnios Marries Samantha ‘Sami’ Carucci: Excited for ‘The Rest of Our Lives’

They do! Floribama Shore star Gus Smyrinos married Samantha "Sami" Carucci nearly one year after their romantic beachside proposal. "Here’s to a lifetime with you, Mrs. Smyrnios 💍," the reality TV personality, 27, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 9, alongside several snapshots from the big day, including one of him kissing his new bride […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Georgia State
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
rolling out

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are reportedly getting divorced

Cynthia Bailey and her husband Mike Hill have been reportedly separated for several months. The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and the Fox Sports anchor are reportedly getting a divorce, The Daily Mail and The Jasmine Brand report. The Jasmine Brand stated that they have been “separated...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

You're Sure to Fall for Bravo's New Show Love Without Borders: All the Details

Love knows no bounds—or borders. Premiering next month, Bravo's new series Love Without Borders is a bold social experiment you definitely won't want to miss, especially after hearing the exclusive details shared at BravoCon 2022, where a first look of the series also debuted for those in attendance. There,...
TV SERIES
earnthenecklace.com

Explore the Rise of “Southern Charm” Star Leva Bonaparte

Southern Charm season 8 ended with a bang, thanks to the newest “Charmer,” Leva Bonaparte. She moved up from a guest star to a leading cast member and is now working on her own spin-off. Like the other socialites on the show, Bonaparte has had her fair share of drama. But through it all, she’s kept most of her personal life, family, and husband out of the spotlight. The Bravo reality’s diehard fans are extremely curious about the other side of this star. So we trace the rise of the Southern Charmer in this Leva Bonaparte wiki.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy