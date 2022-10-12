ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Consumers Energy grant program brings 15 new trees to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Consumers Energy finished planting trees in Rockford on Friday. A spokesperson says Rockford is one of a handful of cities to be given new trees as part of a grant program. About a third of all power outages are caused by broken limbs or fallen trees,...
ROCKFORD, MI
Fox17

Friday's Friend: Midnight

Midnight is one of many adorable kittens who needs a home. Learn more about him at hswestmi.org. Join HSWM at the first-ever Fall on Fulton this year this Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.! There will be an adorable photo spot for everyone to enjoy, an informational booth to spread awareness about our mission, and will be fundraising to support the pets in our care! This all-day outdoor, autumn event will line the 900th block in one of Grand Rapids' most walkable shopping districts, East Fulton Business District.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek police to hold 10th annual Trunk or Treat

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police will hold its annual Trunk or Treat this Halloween. The Battle Creek Police Department says this is the event’s 10th year. We’re told this year’s Trunk or Treat will take place Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bailey Park outside C.O. Brown Stadium.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Local balloon artist helps create huge display for charity

ORLANDO, Fl. — Shanta Abraham owns Balloonafied in Grand Rapids, and while a lot of the time she's doing those typical arches, she's proving she can do a lot more than that. She helped create the Balloon Wonderland in Orlando, Florida, with some of the best balloon professionals from all over the world. They filled a giant room with all kinds of themed exhibits - from trains, to rainbows, even taking visitors under the sea. This was all part of an installation for Give Kids the World. The Florida-based organization provides free, week-long vacations to families with critically ill children. This exhibit was nearly 30,000 square feet, with some displays towering as much as 24 feet into the air. No doubt those simple balloons provided plenty of joy to the families that got to experience that.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#Birds#Nonperishable Food#Swans#Grcc#College And Transfer Fair#Ford#Microchips
Fox17

Eat, shop, and be merry at 2nd annual Chow-Down Centertown

Merchants and Makers Market is hosting a special market in partnership with Chow-Down Centertown to bring another fun fall event to Grand Haven on Saturday, October 15. Chow-Down Centertown is returning for its second year and promises food, music, and incredible products from local merchants and makers. There will be...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Fox17

How to stay safe while trick-or-treating this Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is less than three weeks away!. The city of Grand Rapids has released several tips on how to stay safe while trick-or-treating this year. If you plan on going door-to-door or handing out candy, the Grand Rapids Police Department advises community members to take the following precautions:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Kentwood, MI
Fox17

Visit Muskegon's creative collections during Tour The Town on Oct. 15

Ever wanted to explore Muskegon to see the art and culture Muskegon County has to offer? The Muskegon Arts and Culture Coalition is hosting an event called Tour the Town showcasing all of the area's creative and artistic venues. The event encourages the community to “Visit Muskegon’s Creative Collections,” and...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

KDL & Schuler Books' Write Short Story Contest returns

Everyone has a story, and maybe yours is just waiting to be put to paper. The Kent District Library and Schuler Books in Grand Rapids are once again accepting entries in their Write Michigan Short Story Contest. Writers fall into three categories:. Adult, ages 18 and older. Teen, ages 12-17...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Experience the melting pot of Grand Rapids at GRPM's Cultural Heritage Festival

The Cultural Heritage Festival is returning to the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Saturday, October 15. The festival brings in cultural organizations throughout West Michigan to share with the community their background, connection to West Michigan, and the country they represent. This is done with visual presentations, music, art, food, and more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Small Plates Big Impact fundraiser returns to Downtown Market Grand Rapids on October 20

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is once again hosting its annual fall fundraiser, Small Plates Big Impact, for the Downtown Market Education Foundation on October 20. The event will take over the Market Hall from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., closing to the public or one night only. The event will include drinks and samples of food from Market vendors, along with live music and shopping.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Overnight parking restrictions in Holland take effect Oct. 15

HOLLAND, Mich. — Public safety officials in Holland are reminding residents that restrictions on overnight parking will soon be in effect. Beginning this Saturday, cars will be ticketed if they are parked along the street or obstructing the right of way between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Bistro Bella Vita celebrates 25 years of business

In Grand Rapids, the restaurant Bistro Bella Vita has seen some amazing changes to the downtown area over the past 25 years. The restaurant has stood the test of time and thrived by delivering exceptional guest experiences with top-tier French and Italian Cuisine. Come help the restaurant celebrate its quarter...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Crews respond to Portage sewage overflow

PORTAGE, Mich. — Crews responded to a sewer overflow in Portage Thursday afternoon. The city says wastewater exuded from a manhole outside Davis Creek Apartments at around 3 p.m. We’re told a blockage inside a sewer pipe caused the discharge. The city says the blockage was cleared away before...
PORTAGE, MI
Fox17

16-year-old charged in Kentwood vehicle theft with toddler inside

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Charges have been filed against a juvenile suspect accused of stealing a vehicle with a toddler inside. The incident reportedly occurred near 48th Street and Marlette Avenue in Kentwood on Oct. 4. The 2-year-old was found safe on the side of the road thanks to the efforts of school bus drivers in Kelloggsville.
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

40 guns, thousands in stolen property seized in Nelson Twp.

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies seized dozens of firearms while investigating a series of burglaries in Kent County on Tuesday. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says 40 guns were confiscated during the execution of a search warrant on Oak Lane in Nelson Township. We’re told thousands of...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Suspect in deadly Make-A-Wish bike crash faces murder charges

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The woman accused of hitting and killing two cyclists and injuring three others with her car in Ionia County over the summer has been issued additional charges in the incident. The crash happened on July 30 on Stage Road north of East Nickle Plate Road,...
IONIA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy