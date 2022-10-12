ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groundbreaking Method “Starves” Highly-Lethal Cancer Tumors of Energy, Eradicating Them

New breakthrough in treating glioblastoma, a currently incurable type of cancer. Ground-breaking research at Tel Aviv University successfully eradicated glioblastoma, a deadly form of brain cancer. The researchers achieved the result by developing a strategy based on their finding of two crucial mechanisms in the brain that promote tumor growth and survival: one shields cancer cells from the immune system, while the other provides the energy needed for rapid tumor growth. The research discovered that astrocytes, which are brain cells, regulate both methods, and that when they aren’t there, tumor cells die and are eliminated.
