Lawton, Oklahoma Ready to Welcome HTeaO
I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
Police: Shooting near NW 10th Street
Police have responded to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
KOCO
Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
KOCO
Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK
Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
OK AG investigating former metro pool construction owner for allegedly conning then-clients out of $1000s
A former metro pool construction owner is now being investigated after several then-clients came forward saying they lost tens of thousands of dollars to an unfinished pool project.
Sign swaying in the wind causes concern for Edmond residents
A massive sign swaying heavily in the wind made a dangerous situation for Edmond residents.
news9.com
New Norman Ward Boundaries Go Into Effect
NORMAN, Okla. - New ward boundaries for the city of Norman will go into effect starting on Thursday. District five will take on part of district one, while several other districts will become more standardized along major roads.
Creepy Tales & Famous Outlaws is What You’ll Find at This Oklahoma Cemetery
This Oklahoma cemetery is the final resting place for some of the most notorious outlaws of the west. It's also well known for its creepy tales and the horrific histories of some of the persons that are buried there. If you're a fan of early American western history and gunslingers,...
OKCPD: Man violently attacked in bar parking lot, most facial bones broken
Oklahoma City Police are currently investigating a case of aggravated assault after a man was viciously attacked in a bar parking lot early Sunday morning.
KOCO
Family, police need help finding Oklahoma 17-year-old girl missing for nearly two months
OKLAHOMA CITY — Family and police need help to find an Oklahoma 17-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two months. The report said 17-year-old Madisyn Riffe went missing on Aug. 22 after running away with her boyfriend. Now, the boyfriend is back home but she is nowhere to be found.
KOCO
Crews respond to several overnight fires in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews were busy overnight as the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to multiple fires. Oklahoma City fire crews responded to an apartment fire, a house fire and several grass fires. They first responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Southwest 74th Street and Blackwelder...
KOCO
Rally held at Scissortail Park to show support after Iranian woman died in morality police custody
OKLAHOMA CITY — Iranian flags flew at Scissortail Park on Thursday as Iranian-Oklahomans organized a rally to show support for 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Last month, women across the world cut off their hair and burned their hijabs after Amini died in custody when she was arrested by Iran's morality police for not wearing the head covering.
Highlighting an act of kindness: OKC man helps elderly woman in dire situation
An Oklahoma City man and the elderly woman with health issues that he helped described their encounter Thursday as her husband was in the hospital clinging to life.
blackchronicle.com
Kevin Stitt responds to KFOR investigation into secret plan to build new Governor’s mansion
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — KFOR uncovered a secret plan for a new multi-million greenback governor’s mansion by Gov. Kevin Stitt. The Stitt household at present lives 20 miles away from the historic mansion which was constructed in 1927 and opened in 1928. They say after they first moved...
Photos: Dozens of adoptable dogs, cats in need of loving homes in OKC
Workers at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare are searching for loving homes for dozens of adorable dogs and cats.
Garth Brooks coming to Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music legend Garth Brooks is heading back to Oklahoma State University. Brooks, alumnus of OSU, will be kicking off a new conversational mentorship series for students called “Industry Insights.”. Students can attend the event on Oct. 25 at the McKnight Center for the Performing...
Man allegedly randomly attacks person with window down stopped at red light in Southeast Oklahoma City
What appears to be a random, unprovoked knife attack in Southeast Oklahoma City has sent one man to the hospital.
KOCO
Person in custody after barricading themselves inside Cleveland County home
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement took a person into custody after they barricaded themselves inside a home in Cleveland County. The incident was first reported around 8 a.m. Friday at a home near Noble. The person was later taken into custody. Authorities did not say why the person...
KOCO
Oklahoma restaurant temporarily closed while child is in ER with rare infection
OKLAHOMA CITY — A local Asian restaurant has been closed for the past few weeks, but not for lack of business. A TikTok video and the story of a child in the emergency room have drawn the hearts of millions. Grayson Pham is 3 years old and loves dinosaurs.
Z94
