Oklahoma City, OK

KLAW 101

Lawton, Oklahoma Ready to Welcome HTeaO

I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK

Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
news9.com

New Norman Ward Boundaries Go Into Effect

NORMAN, Okla. - New ward boundaries for the city of Norman will go into effect starting on Thursday. District five will take on part of district one, while several other districts will become more standardized along major roads.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to several overnight fires in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews were busy overnight as the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to multiple fires. Oklahoma City fire crews responded to an apartment fire, a house fire and several grass fires. They first responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Southwest 74th Street and Blackwelder...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Garth Brooks coming to Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music legend Garth Brooks is heading back to Oklahoma State University. Brooks, alumnus of OSU, will be kicking off a new conversational mentorship series for students called “Industry Insights.”. Students can attend the event on Oct. 25 at the McKnight Center for the Performing...
STILLWATER, OK
