Lookout Landing
The Daily Catch: Oct 13, 2022
My name is Shay Weintraub and the petition to #TurnDaveAround is still live and gaining more traction after KIRO7 picked it up. A brief history of the Mariners-Astros time - Kate Pruesser. Seen on Social Media. If you haven’t been updated on the latest Mariners pet news, that’s okay, but...
Lookout Landing
10/13/22 - ALDS Game Two Preview: SEA at HOU
Hello Mariners fans! It’s time to leave the disappointment of Tuesday behind and focus on the task at hand: Winning a game in Houston before Seattle hosts its first playoff game in 21 years on Saturday. Thankfully for us, it’s Luis Castillo Day (/makes Castillo fist gesture). Lineups!
Lookout Landing
The quiet before the storm
Outside of a few pockets of activity, T-Mobile Park is mostly quiet this Friday morning. Walking along the 200-level concourse to go from the press box to the auxiliary press box, the halls are hushed, smelling of the bright acidity of the housekeeping staff’s Lemon Peel spray and a subtle whiff of popcorn I suspect never goes away. Carpets that will soon be trod on by hundreds of anxious, harried feet are vacuumed, velvety piles. Every dish is washed and stacked, ready to be loaded up with dearly-priced ballpark food. A stack of beer cups menaces from the T-Mobile ‘Pen. The high-traffic areas of the bullpens and the primary outfield positions gets a fresh sprinkling of grass seed, by hand, while another groundskeeper pushes a mower back and forth outside the visitor’s dugout, making the long, slow walk from home plate to the edge of left field, and back again. Every one of the seats in the great green bowl gleams like it has had its own personal attendant shining it.
ALDS Odds: Mariners vs. Astros Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022
Game 2 of the ALDS between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros starts early on Thursday evening! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Astros prediction and pick. Game 1 of this series was as intense as a playoff game can get. The Astros stormed back...
Lookout Landing
Lookout Landing Podcast 207: Do or Die
The crew John Trupin and Evan James are here to preview the Mariners coming home to Seattle and T-Mobile Park to face the Houston Astros with the season on the line. Do or die, lose and you’re out of the playoffs, it all comes down to this. But John and Evan are here to celebrate the 2002 Mariners and the incredible season that has unfolded. From Julio breaking camp with the team, to the end of the playoff drought and a two game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, this team deserves some flowers before it’s all over, one way or another. We hope everyone gets a chance to make it out to T-Mobile Park tomorrow to see the first playoff game in Seattle in 20 years and be a part of that history.
Lookout Landing
Mariners find snake in boot, get bit by it, lose 4-2 to Astros
Since 2017, the Mariners have struggled against the Astros, the bullies of the AL West. Sometimes they’ve looked desperately outclassed and other times they’ve lost closer games, like today’s 4-2 loss. In my memory, though, having watched the Mariners of past years go out and lie down willingly to be run over by the Astros’ backhoes, today’s game doesn’t sting as badly as an 11-1 blowout, or a shutout, or a sleepy loss that balloons into a sloppy loss, or any of the other ways the Mariners have lost games to the Astros in the past. The stakes are higher, and the agony of defeat is that much sharper, but that’s the price of playoff baseball, and it’s a price we’re all willing to pay.
Lookout Landing
Luis Castillo and George Kirby are the Mariners’ best hopes
This will not be as thorough as my writeup ahead of Game One, wherein I detailed how the Seattle Mariners would be likely to attack Justin Verlander. I was overjoyed, despite the ultimately gutting outcome, to see the M’s make such a stellar showing against JV, both to force Houston’s bullpen into extensive use and rattle the confidence of the Astros’ dominance. Now, though, the M’s are seeking to keep their fledgling playoff voyage seaworthy. They’ll turn to ace RHP Luis Castillo Thursday afternoon and rookie RHP George Kirby Saturday when they return home to Seattle. They represent the best chances at consecutive victories for the M’s to line up a possible clincher (or at least earn a Game Four for Sunday).
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/13/22: Kyle Wright, Tyler Matzek, and Randy Johnson
Good morning everyone! Let’s get ready to watch the Mariners win a baseball game. Kyle Wright spun in a gem in Game 2 of the Phillies-Braves matchup after rain delayed the start of the game, allowing Atlanta to draw even in the series with a 3-0 win. In a...
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/14/22: Luis Castillo, Ian Happ, and Corey Phelan
Welcome to Friday, folks. Today is a much needed day off before we celebrate tomorrow’s home game. Let’s try to enjoy the ride. 45 years ago, the Mariners gave away free tickets to “honor students.” Today, many of those people are still fans of the team.
Lookout Landing
ALDS Game 2 Story Stream
Here is where you will find all the game threads, previews, chart, etc. for today’s Game 2 against the Astros.
KOMO News
Pamplin Media Group
Lookout Landing
Mariners at Astros Game 2: Open Game Thread #2
Please continue bemoaning our inevitable demise. Or be rational. It’s up to you, dear commenters.
Lookout Landing
Looking to the stars from the sea: a perspective on the Houston Astros
I inherited Astros fandom. Being from South Texas, we were more of Astros fans than Rangers fans. Even so, I came to baseball relatively late in life. There were three moments, however, that all combined to make me into a baseball fan. One of the earliest baseball memories I have...
