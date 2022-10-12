Read full article on original website
Lawton, Oklahoma Ready to Welcome HTeaO
I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
Fort Sill is Apparently One of the Most Haunted Military Bases in the Country
To the fine men and women who are currently stationed there, you may spot something that is not of this world as you're roaming the halls. Every year, our good friends at the Porch Research Group share their ghostly findings. For 2022, some pretty shocking results came out. Oklahoma has the third most ghost sightings in the country. Only losing out to Maine (Maybe Stephen King is right) and surprisingly North Dakota. However, the most shocking thing in the study to me was military bases.
Lawton Fire Department graduates new group of firefighters
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department welcomed their newest firefighters in a special graduation ceremony Friday. All in all, 19 firefighters graduated from the academy, which began in late June and wrapped up in the City Hall’s banquet room Friday afternoon. One of the new LFD graduates,...
New haunted house/escape room opens in downtown Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Spooky season is upon us and with Halloween just a couple of weeks away, what better way to get into the spirit of the season than visiting haunted houses?. A new haunted house with a twist, Nightmare on Indiana Avenue, just opened in downtown Wichita...
Texas landowner prepares to battle with BLM
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A legal fight to keep his land is underway for a Wichita County landowner and former Wichita Falls mayoral candidate. Kevin Hunter said he never thought it would happen until it happened, “I really thought we had some closure winning the lawsuit, but it didn’t happen.”
Cotton County grassfire started by 4-wheeler
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a grass fire in Cotton County around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning near North 2450 road and 1810 road. Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management said a 4-wheeler started the fire by accident. The grass fire burned a portion of...
Fall Break Staycation Ideas To OKC
As Lawton rolls through the rest of Fall Break from school, it's the perfect time to get out in the state and see something. Start with a quick day or two trip to OKC. There is a ton of stuff to experience in our state's capital, most of which will likely be scarce with people.
Lawton Humane Society hosts annual fall garage sale
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Humane Society’s annual fall garage sale two-day event kicked off today. It ran from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and was held at the Unitarian Universalist Church off Gore Blvd. The Lawton Humane Society Vice President, Donna Campos-Barahona, says the event is one...
From Braum’s to OSU, Blackwell Is paving path to success
Stephen Howard | Manager of Communications | 405-744-4363 | [email protected]. Daysia Blackwell was like numerous 15-year-olds in Duncan, Oklahoma — in want of a. job to pay for after-school actions. The native Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy retailer. employed her on, however wanting again, Blackwell ended up...
Punk rocker from Wichita Falls goes country
DENTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The list of Grammy-nominated artists from Wichita Falls is a short one, but it includes four men who used to walk the halls of Rider, Old High, and Henrietta. Nearly 30 years after they started in 1994, the boys in Bowling For Soup are still making music, releasing their eleventh studio album […]
LETA Holiday Yard of the Month voting begins
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fall is here and winter is quickly approaching, but the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority’s Yard of the Month contest continues!. During the colder months here in Lawton, LETA switches its contest focus from landscaping to holiday decorations!. According to officials from the city of Lawton,...
Altus high speed car chase on U.S. 62
ALUTS, Okla. (KSWO) - A high-speed car chase down Highway 62 ended in a wreck in Altus on Friday. When Altus police tried to stop 24-year-old Datravious Lyons on Navajoe Street, he took off, accelerating to speeds around 80 miles an hour on Broadway. The chase reached got up to...
Top Trunk-Or-Treat Events In Lawton, Oklahoma
One of the best parts about October is there are plenty of opportunities for little ones to wear their Halloween costume and get free candy! Recently, we outlined some local fall festivals happening in Southwest Oklahoma, so we thought we should highlight some local trunk-or-treat events. Although not as thrilling...
What is the Strangest Things People Have Given Out on Halloween in Wichita Falls?
It's a debate I have with myself every year, what kind of candy should I give out on Halloween? However some folks don't give out candy and these are the people we need to shame today. To the folks that do not want to participate in the holiday of Halloween....
The Lawton Ambucs Pancake Day Will Be In November
Just like it happens each year when the temps cool off and fall starts to actually set into Southwest Oklahoma, the Lawton Chapter of Ambucs is gearing up to host their annual Pancake Day at Great Plains Coliseum. If you've never been, make this the year you join in for a great cause.
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
Pott. Co. sheriffs investigating body found in minivan
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s office is investigating if a dead body found in the back of an abandoned minivan in Grady County has ties to a missing Shawnee man.
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Brodie Butchee and William Mickley
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Brodie Butchee and William Mickley both said they believe they are the best candidate to hold Ward 4′s seat on the Altus City council. Both candidates emphasize the need for long-term strategies to keep Altus thriving. “I want to be on the city council for...
Wichita Falls musician, Clint Vines, arrested on drug charges
A popular Wichita Falls musician was arrested Monday after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of a hidden compartment in his vehicle that contained "homemade gummy bears."
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Farmer was on Highway 81 in his John Deere when a pickup truck reportedly hit his tractor from behind. The farmer was reportedly thrown from the tractor and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Elisabeth Kirchner owner of “Wild Urban Farm” said she’s...
