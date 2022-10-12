ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KLAW 101

Lawton, Oklahoma Ready to Welcome HTeaO

I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
LAWTON, OK
NewsTalk 1290

Fort Sill is Apparently One of the Most Haunted Military Bases in the Country

To the fine men and women who are currently stationed there, you may spot something that is not of this world as you're roaming the halls. Every year, our good friends at the Porch Research Group share their ghostly findings. For 2022, some pretty shocking results came out. Oklahoma has the third most ghost sightings in the country. Only losing out to Maine (Maybe Stephen King is right) and surprisingly North Dakota. However, the most shocking thing in the study to me was military bases.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton Fire Department graduates new group of firefighters

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department welcomed their newest firefighters in a special graduation ceremony Friday. All in all, 19 firefighters graduated from the academy, which began in late June and wrapped up in the City Hall’s banquet room Friday afternoon. One of the new LFD graduates,...
LAWTON, OK
texomashomepage.com

New haunted house/escape room opens in downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Spooky season is upon us and with Halloween just a couple of weeks away, what better way to get into the spirit of the season than visiting haunted houses?. A new haunted house with a twist, Nightmare on Indiana Avenue, just opened in downtown Wichita...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Lawton, OK
Lawton, OK
Government
City
Fort Sill, OK
State
Oklahoma State
texomashomepage.com

Texas landowner prepares to battle with BLM

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A legal fight to keep his land is underway for a Wichita County landowner and former Wichita Falls mayoral candidate. Kevin Hunter said he never thought it would happen until it happened, “I really thought we had some closure winning the lawsuit, but it didn’t happen.”
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Cotton County grassfire started by 4-wheeler

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a grass fire in Cotton County around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning near North 2450 road and 1810 road. Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management said a 4-wheeler started the fire by accident. The grass fire burned a portion of...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Fall Break Staycation Ideas To OKC

As Lawton rolls through the rest of Fall Break from school, it's the perfect time to get out in the state and see something. Start with a quick day or two trip to OKC. There is a ton of stuff to experience in our state's capital, most of which will likely be scarce with people.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Lawton Humane Society hosts annual fall garage sale

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Humane Society’s annual fall garage sale two-day event kicked off today. It ran from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and was held at the Unitarian Universalist Church off Gore Blvd. The Lawton Humane Society Vice President, Donna Campos-Barahona, says the event is one...
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Arts Crafts#Zoos#Most Haunted
blackchronicle.com

From Braum’s to OSU, Blackwell Is paving path to success

Stephen Howard | Manager of Communications | 405-744-4363 | [email protected]. Daysia Blackwell was like numerous 15-year-olds in Duncan, Oklahoma — in want of a. job to pay for after-school actions. The native Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy retailer. employed her on, however wanting again, Blackwell ended up...
DUNCAN, OK
KLST/KSAN

Punk rocker from Wichita Falls goes country

DENTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The list of Grammy-nominated artists from Wichita Falls is a short one, but it includes four men who used to walk the halls of Rider, Old High, and Henrietta. Nearly 30 years after they started in 1994, the boys in Bowling For Soup are still making music, releasing their eleventh studio album […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

LETA Holiday Yard of the Month voting begins

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fall is here and winter is quickly approaching, but the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority’s Yard of the Month contest continues!. During the colder months here in Lawton, LETA switches its contest focus from landscaping to holiday decorations!. According to officials from the city of Lawton,...
kswo.com

Altus high speed car chase on U.S. 62

ALUTS, Okla. (KSWO) - A high-speed car chase down Highway 62 ended in a wreck in Altus on Friday. When Altus police tried to stop 24-year-old Datravious Lyons on Navajoe Street, he took off, accelerating to speeds around 80 miles an hour on Broadway. The chase reached got up to...
ALTUS, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
107.3 PopCrush

Top Trunk-Or-Treat Events In Lawton, Oklahoma

One of the best parts about October is there are plenty of opportunities for little ones to wear their Halloween costume and get free candy! Recently, we outlined some local fall festivals happening in Southwest Oklahoma, so we thought we should highlight some local trunk-or-treat events. Although not as thrilling...
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

The Lawton Ambucs Pancake Day Will Be In November

Just like it happens each year when the temps cool off and fall starts to actually set into Southwest Oklahoma, the Lawton Chapter of Ambucs is gearing up to host their annual Pancake Day at Great Plains Coliseum. If you've never been, make this the year you join in for a great cause.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Farmer was on Highway 81 in his John Deere when a pickup truck reportedly hit his tractor from behind. The farmer was reportedly thrown from the tractor and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Elisabeth Kirchner owner of “Wild Urban Farm” said she’s...
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

107.3 PopCrush

Lawton, OK
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073popcrush.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy