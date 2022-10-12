Diners more likely to pick vegetarian dish when faced with 'eco-label' on menus - study

King’s Joy was already receiving praise for its vegetarian fine dining when Gary Yin took the helm as executive chef of his family’s restaurant in 2018. But Yin, who changed the menus and branding, has catapulted the Beijing eatery into the ranks of the world’s best. It hasn’t been an easy path. “At the time, knowledge in terms of food was meat, caviar, lobster, abalone, shark fin—these kinds of foods were of value. And if you wanted to do something upscale, you definitely had to have those things incorporated into the menu,” Yin says. His mission isn’t just culinary, it’s...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO