Diners more likely to pick vegetarian dish when faced with 'eco-label' on menus - study

Read full article on original website
Related
3 Things You Should Stop Ordering At Restaurants In 2022, According To Experts
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 01/27/2022 When anyone who is trying to lose weight goes out to eat, they often aim to choose something commonly known as ‘healthy,’ or what appears to be the most nutritious o...
Vegetable recall: 25 ready-to-eat veggies recalled over Listeria, here’s the full list
Listeria monocytogenes contamination might have impacted as many as 25 different GHGA ready-to-eat vegetable products, leading to a product recall affecting consumers in various states. Listeria is often the cause of recalls like this one. GHGA sold these products via Kroger stores in Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia. The vegetable...
Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now
Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
Here’s The Reason Why Salad Dressings Are Being Pulled From Whole Foods Immediately—Yikes!
If you have caesar salad dressings from Whole Foods in your pantry, experts say now would be a good time to check their expiration dates. According to a September 23rd announcement from the Food and Drug Administration, VanLaw Food Products Inc. is expanding its initial recall of Whole Foods Market ‘365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing.’
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheeses Sold at Over a Dozen Supermarket Chains Recalled After Listeria Outbreak
If you've bought brie or camembert recently, don't go cutting the cheese just yet. A major supplier of the beloved soft cheeses has issued a voluntary recall of its brie and camembert because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes–a bacteria that can cause severe illness. All Old Europe Brie...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Budget Christmas dinner: Aldi named best value supermarket in taste test
The cost of living crisis is causing many people across the UK to tighten their belts. But that shouldn't mean we can't enjoy a delicious Christmas dinner this year. In an effort to spare our taste buds this festive season despite these financially difficult times, Good Housekeeping carried out a taste test aimed at finding out which supermarket is best for those on a budget this Christmas. An expert panel sampled 33 categories of food and drink covering everything from pigs in blankets to smoked salmon and roast potatoes.
I've been using a food-waste app to snap up free food, including coffee-shop salads, cookies, and meat from grocery stores
Olio users also give away clothes, books, and homeware on the food-waste app. There's only one rule: everything must be free.
CNET
Brie Cheese Recall: All the Brands Impacted by Listeria Concerns
Old Europe Cheese, a company in Michigan, issued a voluntary recall Friday that includes all of its brie and camembert cheeses sold in August through Sept. 28, with best by dates through Dec. 14. The cheeses have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes -- a strain of which has been linked to six illnesses from 2017 to 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Will cell-based milk change the dairy industry? This California lab could lead the way
Biotechnology startup TurtleTree wants to change the way people consume milk. Cows are out—at least as far as milking goes. The replacement: cell-based milk. The company says it is able to create raw milk using cells from mammals. The cells are then grown in TurtleTree's labs and milk is ultimately produced. In giant bioreactors, the cells stick to tiny straws, the fluid is then drawn through the straws, and milk comes out the other end.
Yoghurt manufacturer bursts into tears at inquest of mother-of-five, 42, who died after eating her supposedly dairy-free product in Pret a Manger wrap
The manufacturer of a supposedly dairy-free yoghurt used in a Pret a Manger vegan wrap broke down in tears at the inquest into the death of a mother-of-five who died after eating her product. Bethany Eaton, the managing director of Planet Coconut, gave evidence at the inquest in Bristol of...
Is Plant-Based Meat Actually Good For You?
Plant-based dudes had reason to rejoice when the Impossible Whopper debuted in 2019. The sandwich was a take on Burger King’s classic, but with the traditional beef patty replaced with one of the alternative patties made by Impossible Foods. Imitation meats, ones made from pea or soy protein instead of the flesh of slaughtered cows, proliferated in the years since. It’s not difficult to find alt-meats in the place of old-fashioned burgers, as well as of pork, sausage, meatballs, and chicken.
Popculture
Smoothie Recall Issued
Superdrug is advising consumers against drinking one of its popular products. The UK-based health and beauty retailer initiated a recall of its Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake earlier in October due to possible foreign material contamination after it was found that small pieces of metal may be present in the product.
vinlove.net
Hanoi fish noodle shop sells 400 bowls a day, used to be on American TV
Ca Van noodle shop is located on Quan Thanh street, selling more than 400 bowls a day, up to 700 bowls on peak days. In particular, this fish noodle shop was introduced on the American television channel CNN. In Hanoi it is not difficult to find a restaurant selling fish...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Boots reveals full range of Christmas sandwiches now available in stores
Boots has unveiled its Christmas sandwich range for the 2022 festive season. Having released in stores on October 3, the variety of traditional favourites are already available for customers to tuck into. With it being a popular choice for lunch given its meal deal offering, customers will have these new...
A Michelin Star Chef's Quest to Make China Embrace Vegetarianism
King’s Joy was already receiving praise for its vegetarian fine dining when Gary Yin took the helm as executive chef of his family’s restaurant in 2018. But Yin, who changed the menus and branding, has catapulted the Beijing eatery into the ranks of the world’s best. It hasn’t been an easy path. “At the time, knowledge in terms of food was meat, caviar, lobster, abalone, shark fin—these kinds of foods were of value. And if you wanted to do something upscale, you definitely had to have those things incorporated into the menu,” Yin says. His mission isn’t just culinary, it’s...
Cult of Mac
Up your cooking game with more than 70% off these Japanese chef’s knives
Design matters, and that doesn’t just apply to the phones you buy or the apps you depend on. The hand tools you regularly use can make or break your experience, and practically nothing exemplifies this more than your kitchen knives. A sharp knife may be intimidating, but it’s ultimately safer in the kitchen.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Shoppers spot ‘stunning’ Christmas dinner items in B&M stores
A set of Christmas-themed dishes and placemats has gone down a storm with B&M shoppers. Customers have been desperate to get their hands on the festive items before their popularity inevitably leads to shortages. While several of the items in the collection can be viewed online, they are only available...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Gigantic 40ft Helter Skelter described as a 'great money earner' could be yours for £5,000
A giant 40ft colourful Helter Skelter has been listed on Facebook market priced at £5000. Located in Grimsby, the inflatable structure is actually a slide and towers above the two men seen posing in front of it. The red, blue and yellow monolith is described as a "great money...
We compared 5 popular online meat delivery services to find which has the juiciest steaks and highest quality cuts
As enthusiastic carnivores and home cooks, we've tested a variety of meat delivery services. Here's everything you need to know about our top picks.
buckinghamshirelive.com
World's first candy floss burger to be dished up as part of 'funfair platter' at Greene King pubs
Fans of traditional burgers look away now. A popular UK pub chain has launched a candy floss chicken burger as part of its funfair platter. The unconventional burger with a unique twist consists of a chicken burger topped with a candy floss mountain. It is part of a platter that sweet-toothed fans will love.
Comments / 0