'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
Cyprus to revoke 10 more passports issued under discredited citizenship scheme
NICOSIA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cyprus on Wednesday said it would strip citizenship from 10 individuals, among thousands who benefited from a cash-for-passports scheme which collapsed under accusations of corruption in 2020.
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar
At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
Myanmar model who criticized country’s military leaders fears she may be forced back home
BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone...
Israeli child and father escape ‘cult’ after camp raided by Mossad and Mexican police
Police removed a group of children who were being held by a "dangerous cult" in the jungles of Mexico, allowing for a father and his three-year-old son to escape and return to their home in Israel. The group, Lev Tahor — meaning "Pure Heart" in Hebrew — has been accused by Israel of engaging in human trafficking, of serious sexual offenses including rape and has earned the nickname of the "Jewish Taliban" for its strict dress code. Members of the group deny those claims, and say they are targeted based on their beliefs.Law enforcement officers from Mexico and Israel —...
The Jewish Press
Israel’s ‘Peace Partner’ Is Slaughtering Israelis
In the past few months, there has been a rise in the number of terrorist attacks against Israelis carried out by gunmen belonging to, or associated with, the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its ruling faction, Fatah. These two bodies are headed by one man: Mahmoud Abbas, who has zero compunction about his loyalists murdering and wounding Israelis. On the contrary, he encourages it and pays generously for it — with money from Europe and the United States.
US citizen is killed in Iranian missile strike - as American officials condemn the cross-border rocket attack that left 13 dead in Iraqi Kurdistan
The United States confirmed that one of its citizens was killed in Iranian strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan today - as it separately announced fresh enforcement of sanctions on Tehran's oil sales. Iran's clerical state on Thursday carried out cross-border strikes, with 13 reported dead - amid unrest at home sparked...
U.S. will return Venezuelans crossing illegally to Mexico, but opens new pathway to asylum
The United States and Mexico have agreed on a program intended to reduce a record flow of Venezuelan migrants to the U.S. southern border, the Biden administration announced on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
Spain broke law returning migrants to Morocco during deadly mass border crossing - ombudsman
MADRID, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Spanish authorities failed to uphold domestic and international law in returning to Morocco nearly 500 migrants following a mass border crossing in which at least 23 people died, the country's civil rights ombudsman said in an interim report on Friday.
Ethiopia, Tigrayan forces accept African Union-led peace talks
NAIROBI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's government and rival Tigrayan forces said on Wednesday they have accepted an invitation by the African Union to participate in peace talks aimed at ending a two-year conflict.
‘Modern-day slavery’: Kenyan domestic workers tell of abuse in Saudi Arabia
Kenyan government urged to act as migrant housekeepers complain of physical, mental and sexual abuse in Gulf state
The Jewish Press
The REAL Reason for the War Against Israel and the West
As soon as it emerged that Israel’s acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid would tell the United Nations General Assembly this week that he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state, he was engulfed by outrage, incredulity and dismay. Critics charged that he was endangering Israel’s security by seeking to...
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘endemic corruption and poor logistics’ harming Russian military, says UK
UK Ministry of Defence says situation so bad reservists are having to buy their own body armour
Biden admin announces joint border op with Mexico, limited parole path for Venezuelans
The Biden administraton is launching a large-scale border enforcement operation with Mexico, including returning Venezuelan illegal immigrants to Mexico via Title 42.
First British woman and her child repatriated to UK from Syrian camp
A British woman and her child have been repatriated from a Syrian camp, the first time an adult has been allowed to come back to the UK from detention since the end of the ground war against Islamic State. The Foreign Office said that British policy to those held in...
U.K.・
Migrants face tougher times in Meloni's Italy
ROME, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Life is tough for asylum seekers in Italy - most are denied refugee status, barred from legal employment and, polls suggest, face discrimination. Now things look set to get even worse.
