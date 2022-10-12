Police removed a group of children who were being held by a "dangerous cult" in the jungles of Mexico, allowing for a father and his three-year-old son to escape and return to their home in Israel. The group, Lev Tahor — meaning "Pure Heart" in Hebrew — has been accused by Israel of engaging in human trafficking, of serious sexual offenses including rape and has earned the nickname of the "Jewish Taliban" for its strict dress code. Members of the group deny those claims, and say they are targeted based on their beliefs.Law enforcement officers from Mexico and Israel —...

