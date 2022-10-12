ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
The Independent

Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar

At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
The Independent

Israeli child and father escape ‘cult’ after camp raided by Mossad and Mexican police

Police removed a group of children who were being held by a "dangerous cult" in the jungles of Mexico, allowing for a father and his three-year-old son to escape and return to their home in Israel. The group, Lev Tahor — meaning "Pure Heart" in Hebrew — has been accused by Israel of engaging in human trafficking, of serious sexual offenses including rape and has earned the nickname of the "Jewish Taliban" for its strict dress code. Members of the group deny those claims, and say they are targeted based on their beliefs.Law enforcement officers from Mexico and Israel —...
The Jewish Press

Israel’s ‘Peace Partner’ Is Slaughtering Israelis

In the past few months, there has been a rise in the number of terrorist attacks against Israelis carried out by gunmen belonging to, or associated with, the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its ruling faction, Fatah. These two bodies are headed by one man: Mahmoud Abbas, who has zero compunction about his loyalists murdering and wounding Israelis. On the contrary, he encourages it and pays generously for it — with money from Europe and the United States.
Daily Mail

US citizen is killed in Iranian missile strike - as American officials condemn the cross-border rocket attack that left 13 dead in Iraqi Kurdistan

The United States confirmed that one of its citizens was killed in Iranian strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan today - as it separately announced fresh enforcement of sanctions on Tehran's oil sales. Iran's clerical state on Thursday carried out cross-border strikes, with 13 reported dead - amid unrest at home sparked...
The Jewish Press

The REAL Reason for the War Against Israel and the West

As soon as it emerged that Israel’s acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid would tell the United Nations General Assembly this week that he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state, he was engulfed by outrage, incredulity and dismay. Critics charged that he was endangering Israel’s security by seeking to...
