Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
A new treatment for a deadly condition
A University of Texas at Arlington bioengineering researcher is leading a team to develop a biodegradable, elastic patch as a new treatment for congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH). One of every three newborns with this devastating condition dies. Five children are born with this birth defect every day in the United...
Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
A Fort Worth Resident Is Building a Canned Ranch Water Dynasty
When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, Southern Methodist University grad Katie Beal Brown and her husband happened to be at her family’s West Texas ranch, near Fort Davis and Marfa. They’d been living in New York City for several years, but the ongoing pandemic prompted them to move back to Texas, where they ultimately settled in Fort Worth. It also offered Brown a chance to crack the hard seltzer market with a project she already had in the works. Seeing that the vodka-based drinks end of it was starting to overload, she thought there might be room for a West Texas favorite: Ranch Water.
History-making Fort Worth judge recalls legacy, continues to help law students ahead of 99th birthday
FORT WORTH, Texas — Jaylon Wesley is close to having a big dream come true. She will graduate law school next spring -- the first goal of many. "I'm a third-year student at Texas A&M School of Law," said Wesley. "The ultimate goal?" Wesley said. "The very last thing...
McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport
The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
DFW Healthcare Brief: Medical City Arlington’s New Chief Nursing Officer and Texas Health Is a Top ‘Company That Cares’
Jim Allard is the newly appointed chief nursing officer at Medical City Arlington. Since 2020, he has been the vice president and CNO of Medical City Children’s Hospital and Medical City Women’s Hospital Dallas, where he led the neonatal and maternal re-designation efforts. He was previously the CNO of Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, a 490-bed hospital near Houston that is part of HCA, the same network of hospitals that owns Medical City.
LGBTQ Lounge Divides Campus at Local University
Texas’ third largest public university is designating an area of the school’s library as a “safe space for queer students,” specifically catering to LGBTQ students and faculty. The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) announced the space after working with the LGBTQ+ Program, which bills itself...
One Spiral closes, three new venues to open next year
Spiral Diner closed its Dallas location in August but the local franchise will open three new venues in Tarrant County next year. Photo by Kimberly Jurgens. As a Dallas-area plant-based food lover, I was crushed when I learned that the Spiral Diner in Oak Cliff would be closing its doors after 14 years of tickling local taste buds. I had to read the Aug. 8 announcement twice and then confirm it with a couple of friends before I could actually believe it to be true.
Sentinel Real Estate Acquires Newly Built 331-Unit Debbie Lane Flats Garden-Style Apartment Community in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex
ARLINGTON, TX - Sentinel Real Estate Corporation announced that it has acquired Debbie Lane Flats, a 331-unit garden-style apartment community located in Arlington, Texas. The property represented an opportunity for Sentinel to acquire a stabilized newly-built luxury community in the desirable and rapidly growing Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Debbie Lane Flats...
'Edward Scissorhands' tree trimming plagues Fort Worth neighborhood
He's been seen on surveillance video with a dog.
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
Eye on Politics: The race for Tarrant County District Attorney
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With Election Day less than a month away, we're taking a look at voter education outreach and the latest in the Texas Governor's race. Political reporter Jack Fink also sits down for one-on-one interviews with the candidates for Tarrant County District Attorney. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Voter education outreachTuesday was the last...
Fort Worth breaks ground on new police station in southern part of city
The city of Fort Worth broke ground Tuesday on a police station to serve the southern part of the city. The station at Risinger Road and McCart Avenue will consolidate operations spread at two other locations now.
Dallas County worker takes vacation time to work second job at State Fair of Texas
A North Texas woman applauded for her work with Dallas County over the decades is being praised for her hard work at her second job. She takes vacation time from Dallas County to work at the State Fair of Texas. FOX 4 Photographer Raul Cantu introduces us to Vickey Johnson.
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
Tip leads Texas family to DI in search of sister kidnapped over 50 years ago
It’s been 51 years since Melissa Suzanne Highsmith of Fort Worth, Texas, was last seen by her family before being abducted as a toddler. More than a half-century later, one of the coldest missing children’s cases in the Lone Star State has rekindled a flicker of hope that originated from an anonymous tip on Daniel Island last month.
Fraternity and Sorority Life director says goodbye after 10 years with UTA
From a suspension of Greek life’s social activities to the obstacles of COVID-19, Kelli Vincent Taddesse said she had a challenging yet gratifying tenure at UTA. After 10 years with the university, the longtime Fraternity and Sorority Life director said goodbye to her colleagues and students at a reception Friday.
Major Airline To Open Exclusive $250 Million Hotel In Texas
The employee-only hotel will accommodate 600 workers.
Dallas-Fort Worth is ‘Least Affordable' Area in Texas
A recent ranking has determined that the Dallas-Fort Worth area is the least affordable region in the state of Texas. The study, first published here, looked at the federal Cost of Living Index, which is developed and published by the Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER). Dallas-Fort Worth was...
