Tennessee State

Keysha Dones
2d ago

Damn, life is just so unfair.. He was truly an amazing talent. He brought me to tears every time he opened his mouth to sing.. Praying for all those he left behind. I know this is a hard one. Blessings to all who knew and loved him! Rest well Willie 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

66
Sojourner3:16
2d ago

We all have a reservation without benefit of cancelation. Get your soul right with Jesus as your covering because you never know when life says Time's Up!

47
Tyrell Williams
2d ago

Condolences to the immediate family and a Very Gifted and unlimited talent and Bright light and individual and personality. Rest in Paradise. And for the family to heal.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

22
The Independent

American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
In Touch Weekly

‘American Idol’ Alum Willie Spence Dead at 23 After Car Crash: Details

Former American Idol star Willie Spence has died at age 23 after sustaining injuries from a car accident in Tennessee, a relative confirmed to TMZ. Douglas Now, a local publication from Spence’s hometown in Georgia, first reported the news of his death. “American Idol Season 19 runner-up, Willie Spence, 23, has passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Tennessee,” the publication wrote via Facebook. “We extend our condolences to Willie’s family, friends and fans. He was an extraordinary talent and a ray of light to millions across the world. He will be missed.”
