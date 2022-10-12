ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is Texas' Best Barbecue Restaurant

By Ginny Reese
Barbecue is a staple food in America. Whether its brisket, pulled pork, or pork spareribs, there are tons of amazing barbecue joints all across the country that have award-winning dishes. In fact, Americans love pulled pork so much that there is an entire dedicated to the dish. October 12th is National Pulled Pork Day!

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue restaurants. The website states, "You don’t have to look far to find great barbecue in the US. From a Kentucky mutton restaurant to a North Carolina whole hog barbecue, read on for the joints that are a cut above the rest."

According to the list, the best barbecue restaurant in Texas is Franklin Barbecue in Austin. The website explains:

"As one of four areas that make up the barbecue belt, Texas prides itself on its ability to smoke meat. Most agree that the best Texan joint is Franklin Barbecue , with people gladly waiting hours to be served its luscious, sliced beef brisket with pickles, onions, barbecue sauce and white bread. Described by Anthony Bourdain as "the finest I’ve ever had,” nothing else on the menu (or in the state) quite compares ."

The full list of each state's best barbecue restaurants can be found on LoveFOOD's website .

