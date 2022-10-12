ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

This Is Arizona's Best Barbecue Restaurant

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmQ2W_0iVz5URJ00
Photo: Getty Images

Barbecue is a staple food in America. Whether its brisket, pulled pork, or pork spareribs, there are tons of amazing barbecue joints all across the country that have award-winning dishes. In fact, Americans love pulled pork so much that there is an entire dedicated to the dish. October 12th is National Pulled Pork Day!

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue restaurants. The website states, "You don’t have to look far to find great barbecue in the US. From a Kentucky mutton restaurant to a North Carolina whole hog barbecue, read on for the joints that are a cut above the rest."

According to the list, the best barbecue restaurant in Arizona is Little Miss BBQ in Phoenix. The website explains:

"Get ready to wait in line if you’re heading to Little Miss BBQ . Customers know husband-and-wife team Scott and Bekke’s fatty brisket and meaty beef ribs are second to none and are prepared to arrive well before opening time to get their order in . How do they make it so good? Great quality beef, simple seasoning and a blend of Arizona white oak, pecan, pistachio and mesquite firewood in its smokers."

The full list of each state's best barbecue restaurants can be found on LoveFOOD's website .

Comments / 14

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Phoenix, AZ
Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pulled Pork#White Oak#Food Drink#Best Barbecue Restaurant#Getty Images Barbecue#Americans#Lovefood
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona

America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home. Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in each state. The website states, "By listening to recommendations, reading reviews, researching awards, and doing some taste-testing of our own, we've arrived at the best of the best."
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire (10/16)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Gilbert's best companies to bring you the East Valley Career Fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Gilbert, located at 1800 South SanTan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295. Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair is taking place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register please click here. Some of the featured companies include MICROCHIP Technologies, Fry's Food Stores, Shamrock Foods Company, Parker & Sons, State of Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Arizona @ Work, Hilton Hotels, State Farm and many more.
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa man realizes dream with indoor cornhole venue

Two weeks may not sound like a long time, but when Gilbert’s Hole 9 Yards owners had plans in place for a festive grand opening on Sept. 16, supply-chain issues delayed the permitting process. That scuttled a weekend when American Cornhole League pros from around the country planned to...
MESA, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

New Menu at Hand Cut Chophouse Scottsdale

Old Town Scottsdale‘s Hand Cut Chophouse has whipped up a new menu to welcome the fall season. And no worries to fans of the restaurant’s famed salt and vinegar fries; those star spuds are still safe and sound on the menu. Hand Cut Scottsdale takes pride in providing...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Katie Hobbs responds to PBS debate drama

Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots. If passed Prop. 309 would require voters to have government-issued photo ID for in-person voting and have voters write personal info on the ballot envelope. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Suspect arrested in Tempe for murder of Red Robin employee

TEMPE, Ariz. — Authorities have detained a suspect accused of murdering a Red Robin employee in Scottsdale earlier this year. Carlos Herrera, 23, was arrested Wednesday in Tempe on suspicion of killing a restaurant worker on June 12, court records show. The victim, identified as Joseph Doyle, was found...
TEMPE, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy