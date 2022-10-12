This Is Arizona's Best Barbecue Restaurant

Photo: Getty Images

Barbecue is a staple food in America. Whether its brisket, pulled pork, or pork spareribs, there are tons of amazing barbecue joints all across the country that have award-winning dishes. In fact, Americans love pulled pork so much that there is an entire dedicated to the dish. October 12th is National Pulled Pork Day!

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue restaurants. The website states, "You don’t have to look far to find great barbecue in the US. From a Kentucky mutton restaurant to a North Carolina whole hog barbecue, read on for the joints that are a cut above the rest."

According to the list, the best barbecue restaurant in Arizona is Little Miss BBQ in Phoenix. The website explains:

"Get ready to wait in line if you’re heading to Little Miss BBQ . Customers know husband-and-wife team Scott and Bekke’s fatty brisket and meaty beef ribs are second to none and are prepared to arrive well before opening time to get their order in . How do they make it so good? Great quality beef, simple seasoning and a blend of Arizona white oak, pecan, pistachio and mesquite firewood in its smokers."

