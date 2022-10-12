Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran
According to James Ham (of The Kings Beat), the Sacramento Kings have waived Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore has been in the NBA for ten seasons, while Cook has played in the NBA for five seasons and won two NBA Championships (with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).
Yardbarker
Report: Victor Oladipo passed on potential starting role with Wizards
Victor Oladipo signed a two-year, $18.2M contract to return to the Miami Heat this past summer. But before his re-signing with the Heat, Oladipo was reportedly pursued by a handful of teams. One team that appeared in the Oladipo sweepstakes was the Washington Wizards. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo!...
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
Warriors Wilt Chamberlain vs. Warriors Stephen Curry Career Comparison
Stephen Curry surpassed Wilt Chamberlain as the greatest Warrior of all time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CJ McCollum Says The Golden State Warriors Are The Best Team On The Western Conference: "They Are The Only Proven Team.”
Talking on The CJ McCollum Show. the Pelicans guard felt the Warriors were still the more dominant unit.
NBA Fans Debate Are The Lakers A Championship Team With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Patrick Beverley: "Still Depends On Whether AD Is Healthy And In Form.”
NBA fans are certain that if the Lakers trade for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield while Anthony Davis stays healthy, the team can contend for the NBA title this season.
Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97 Wednesday night. Nick Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game skid....
Indiana Pacers: 4 bold predictions for the 2022-2023 season
Opening night is just a little over a week away for the Indiana Pacers. They’ll host Washington in their first
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Pacers pick up options on Tyrese Haliburton, 3 others
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers took another major step in their rebuilding project by exercising the options on point guard Tyrese Haliburton and three other players on Wednesday. By picking up the fourth year on Haliburton's rookie contract, as expected, it assures the Pacers of keeping their cornerstone...
LeBron James Reacts to Bronny’s Monster Performance Friday
The young guard went 6-for-7 from three in the huge outing.
Lakers Fans Discuss What The Most Realistic Trade For Russell Westbrook Is: "Indiana Pacers Have What We Need."
If Russell Westbrook gets traded during the 2022-23 NBA season, fans believe the Indiana Pacers are the perfect place for trading Russ.
Yardbarker
'Dress Rehearsal': Doncic, Hardaway Jr. Lead Mavs' Win Over Jazz in Preseason Finale
The Dallas Mavericks (2-1) took on the Utah Jazz (1-3) in Salt Lake City on Friday night in what was their "dress rehearsal" for the 2022-23 NBA regular season, which begins for Dallas on Wednesday, Oct. 19 next week against the Phoenix Suns. Despite some sluggish play throughout the first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1984 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points
Michael Jordan scored the most points from the 1984 NBA Draft class.
NBA・
Blackhawks draw third road game in 4 nights, face Sharks
As the Chicago Blackhawks have kept going west to California, defenseman Jack Johnson has finally found some normalcy before the
James Madison at Georgia Southern odds, picks and predictions
The James Madison Dukes (5-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-3, 0-2) meet in a conference game at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the James Madison vs. Georgia Southern odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
swishappeal.com
WNBA Offseason: Breanna Stewart has reasons to stay with the Seattle Storm
With the WNBA Finals and World Cup over, it’s time to take a look back at what each WNBA team did this season and forward at what their offseason goals should be. Next up is the ninth installment in our series: the No. 4 seed Seattle Storm, who lost in the semifinals.
Comments / 0