Wentzville, MO

247Sports

College basketball rankings: Saint Louis claims No. 22 spot in 247Sports countdown

The transfer portal makes being a mid-major coach one of the most stressful jobs in the country. Good thing St. Louis' Travis Ford is not acting like a regular mid-major. The Billikens head into 2022-23 with sky-high expectations. The roster is loaded with big-time difference-makers, and Saint Louis did not lose anyone to the transfer portal, even though star point guard Yuri Collins flirted with the idea of leaving. Saint Louis checks in at No. 22 in 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
lhstoday.org

LHS Choir Shines in St. Louis Suburban Choir Districts Auditions

Ten students from Liberty qualified for one of two choirs. LHS hosted the St. Louis District Honors Choir auditions on Oct. 1 and around 30 different schools participated. Mr. Datz, the LHS choir teacher spoke about the significance of the auditions taking place at Liberty. “It gave us a chance...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Road & Track

A Street Racing Atrocity Happened in St. Louis

A serious warning for R&T readers: a person dies in this video. A person who should still be here, ensuring all their bills are paid, their family is doing well, and that their job is getting done. A person who had hopes, dreams and a stockpile of memories. That that person is no longer here isn’t a tragedy, it’s an atrocity.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Wentzville, MO
Sports
City
Wentzville, MO
City
Liberty, MO
Wentzville, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
recordpatriot.com

Hawaiian Bros readies to open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
#Veteran#East Germany#Football Game#Marine
FOX2now.com

Yep folks the Curder Burger is a reality at Culver'

ST. LOUIS — It started as an April Fool’s prank. Folks lined up for Culver’s Curder Burger, a creation of cheese curds centered on a burger. People petitioned Culver’s and now the Curder Burger is a real deal. Visit Culvers.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed our way!

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area!. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will spend time in both Missouri and Illinois. On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be in the Metro East. It will start the day...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX2Now

Pet of the Week: Dalph

ST. LOUIS – Dalph is a visually impaired, 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier. He was surrendered to the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center more than 300 days ago, and has lived at the facility since that time. Due to his disability, he needs to be adopted into a home where...
SAINT PETERS, MO
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during October 2-8, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Michael Mrazek, 44 of Livingston, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth, driving on a revoked/suspended license, and driving on a revoked license in connection with an April 24 incident. He was also charged with possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with an October 1 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL

