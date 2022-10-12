Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Grappling with officer shortages, Baton Rouge police hope pay incentives attract new recruits
In an effort to help the Baton Rouge Police Department fix a major staffing shortage, the city-parish plans to offer thousands of dollars in new incentives to attract recruits. In a statement Wednesday, BRPD Chief Murphy Paul and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said new hires who have already received training...
brproud.com
Over $90K going to program fighting violent crime in Baton Rouge neighborhoods
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of dollars will be going to a program dedicated to violent crime prevention in Baton Rouge neighborhoods. According to an announcement Friday from U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., $91,149 from the Department of Justice will be headed to the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, which aims to reduce violent crime. He said the money specifically goes toward supporting community efforts addressing violent crime and gun violence.
brproud.com
Troubling trend of violent crimes by juveniles increase in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – A juvenile charged with allegedly killing Southern University student JoVonté Barber during a carjacking will be going to adult court after a judge ruled that there is enough probable cause. This is the latest case in a troubling trend involving Baton Rouge teens...
BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
wbrz.com
BRPD uncovering details on violent offenders and gang recruiting with new microtargeting initiative
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is progressing with its microtargeting strategies to reduce crime-filled neighborhoods. So far, the strategies are revealing concerns over repeat offenders and juvenile gangs recruiting in classrooms. Plans for advanced microtargeting were announced during a press conference held with city officials after a...
Fire reported at Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge city-parish introduces new stormwater utility fee
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The city-parish is under pressure to get a new stormwater fee passed to prevent the federal government from taking over. The stormwater utility fee was introduced to the public last week. This makes it a fee, rather than a tax, that it is a charge of service. On Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council held a meeting to discuss how to move forward with this proposed fee.
theadvocate.com
A month after killing of LSU senior Allie Rice, a grieving family faces unanswered questions
Paul Rice sat at a picnic bench Thursday, surveying the crowd gathered for his daughter's memorial dinner at The Shed BBQ and reflecting on how drastically his life has changed. It’s been nearly one month since his daughter, LSU senior Allison Rice, was shot to death inside her car as...
brproud.com
BRPD finds 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge Police Department warns of police impersonator scam
BATON ROUGE - Local police are warning residents of a scam circulating in and around the capital area. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, victims are receiving suspicious calls from people claiming to be members of the BRPD. They are using BRPD phone numbers and officer names in attempts to have victims send them money and stop the issuing of an arrest warrant.
brproud.com
Volunteers make push for city to clean up historically Black cemetery in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In the middle of Baton Rouge’s Mid City, the Sweet Olive Cemetery, a place rich with Black history, lies in disrepair and overgrown weeds. It’s been an issue for over a century and now stakeholders are making a push to get the city involved in the cleanup.
wbrz.com
Self-storage business ransacked; thieves sift through valuables
BATON ROUGE - At least a dozen storage units have been burglarized over the past week at the CubeSmart Self Storage near the intersection of Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road. Steve Shaffett went to his locker last week to grab some items and discovered that his entire storage space...
theadvocate.com
Old Capital One location in Lafayette sold to this Louisiana-based bank
One of the two former Capital One locations in the Lafayette area has been sold to a Louisiana-based bank. Houma-based South Louisiana Bank bought the building at 3527 W. Pinhook Road from Capital One National Association for $650,000, land records show. South Louisiana Bank has a loan production office in...
wbrz.com
BRPD staying quiet about Allie Rice murder investigation; family still waiting for answers
BATON ROUGE - A month into the murder investigation of 21-year-old Allie Rice, and there are still more questions than answers. “We’re basically sitting, waiting patiently for anything we can grasp on to right now," said Paul Rice, Allie's father. Paul Rice told WBRZ Friday afternoon that he still...
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
wbrz.com
Zachary farm co-owner says he will have to pay $11K if stormwater utility fee approved
ZACHARY - Even a farm out in Zachary is not exempt from the new Stormwater Utility Fee that Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome introduced last week. James Womack co-owns a farm, and says business is tough as it is. "Fertilizer and seeds are triple the cost, it's very expensive to be...
Louisiana inmate attempts to escape; caught in barbed wire
A man awaiting extradition to Mississippi has new charges after a failed escape attempt from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
brproud.com
Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting
UPDATE: East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed Friday that the suspects are Jermyne Lewis and Dwayne Barfield. Moore also confirmed the suspects are being held without bond. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told...
Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
To grow force, sheriff lifts living requirement for aspiring correctional officers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre wants to grow his staff. He says he wants more manpower and boots inside the jail. That is why he is lifting living requirements for individuals in the surrounding parishes who are interested in starting a career as a correctional officer.
