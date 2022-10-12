ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Over $90K going to program fighting violent crime in Baton Rouge neighborhoods

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of dollars will be going to a program dedicated to violent crime prevention in Baton Rouge neighborhoods. According to an announcement Friday from U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., $91,149 from the Department of Justice will be headed to the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, which aims to reduce violent crime. He said the money specifically goes toward supporting community efforts addressing violent crime and gun violence.
WAFB

BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
wbrz.com

BRPD uncovering details on violent offenders and gang recruiting with new microtargeting initiative

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is progressing with its microtargeting strategies to reduce crime-filled neighborhoods. So far, the strategies are revealing concerns over repeat offenders and juvenile gangs recruiting in classrooms. Plans for advanced microtargeting were announced during a press conference held with city officials after a...
WAFB

Fire reported at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
brproud.com

East Baton Rouge city-parish introduces new stormwater utility fee

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The city-parish is under pressure to get a new stormwater fee passed to prevent the federal government from taking over. The stormwater utility fee was introduced to the public last week. This makes it a fee, rather than a tax, that it is a charge of service. On Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council held a meeting to discuss how to move forward with this proposed fee.
brproud.com

BRPD finds 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from...
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge Police Department warns of police impersonator scam

BATON ROUGE - Local police are warning residents of a scam circulating in and around the capital area. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, victims are receiving suspicious calls from people claiming to be members of the BRPD. They are using BRPD phone numbers and officer names in attempts to have victims send them money and stop the issuing of an arrest warrant.
wbrz.com

Self-storage business ransacked; thieves sift through valuables

BATON ROUGE - At least a dozen storage units have been burglarized over the past week at the CubeSmart Self Storage near the intersection of Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road. Steve Shaffett went to his locker last week to grab some items and discovered that his entire storage space...
theadvocate.com

Old Capital One location in Lafayette sold to this Louisiana-based bank

One of the two former Capital One locations in the Lafayette area has been sold to a Louisiana-based bank. Houma-based South Louisiana Bank bought the building at 3527 W. Pinhook Road from Capital One National Association for $650,000, land records show. South Louisiana Bank has a loan production office in...
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
brproud.com

Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting

UPDATE: East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed Friday that the suspects are Jermyne Lewis and Dwayne Barfield. Moore also confirmed the suspects are being held without bond. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told...
WAFB

Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
