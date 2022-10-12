ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadlifts vs. Squats: Which Is Better for Lower-Body Strength?

When you want to strengthen your lower-body muscles, you've probably got questions about whether the squat or deadlift is best. Without a doubt, both compound exercises can effectively and efficiently work your leg muscles. However, the squat and deadlift target your lower body muscles to a different degree, and therefore which one you use should depend on your specific health and fitness goals.
Dumbbell Upright Row: Benefits, Technique Tips, and Muscles Worked

Finding the perfect exercise for sculpting your shoulders can be tough. You want something that will give you results, without putting too much strain on your body. Whatever your fitness goals are, the dumbbell upright row is a great move to help you achieve them. This shoulder-strengthening exercise targets all...
How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert

This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
Best Shoulder Press Variations for Stronger Shoulders

Stronger shoulders don’t just look good–they also help keep your neck and upper back healthy, improve your posture, and protect your shoulder joints. It’s like a chain reaction: When one area is strong, the others tend to be, too. So check out the best shoulder press variations for stronger shoulders below.
BEST EXERCISES TO FIGHT TYPE 2 DIABETES

Weightlifting and other forms of strength training promote the growth of muscle mass. This muscular growth helps with weight management as it increases the number of calories you burn each day as your workout routine progresses. Strength training can also help regulate blood sugar levels, keeping Type 2 diabetes well under control. Strength training also promotes a better physical response to insulin, improves the way your body uses blood sugar, helps you to lose weight and lowers your risk of heart disease.
How Do You Loosen Tight Neck and Shoulder Muscles?

With more and more people working from home and sitting at a desk, instances of neck and shoulder pain are on the rise. Many people make the mistake of accommodating their body to their workspace rather than adjusting their workspace to fit their body’s needs. For example, you might be straining to see a computer or monitor that is too far away or too low, which is messing with your posture and leading to pain.
