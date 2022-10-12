Despite the lawsuit between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple over XRP, the crypto company is trying to expand its business, at least outside the United States. Ripple ODL (On Demand Liquidity) plays a central role in this, as this program allows banks and financial service providers to use XRP as a bridge currency without having to hold much liquidity themselves. That is to show XRP’s advantages in international transfers, namely high speed with low fees. With the financial service providers Lemonway from France and Xbaht from Sweden, Ripple now announced two new partners via a press release, which want to use ODL and should be the first in their countries.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO