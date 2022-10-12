Read full article on original website
Related
born2invest.com
CrowdFundMe and Trusters Launch First Real Estate Campaign “Overseen” by a Trust
Crowdinvesting platform CrowdFundMe and real estate lending crowdfunding platform Trusters, which had recently announced a merger, have launched the first “High Surveillance” crowdfunding operation to protect investors even more. The purpose of High Surveillance, in fact, designed with attorneys and subject matter experts, is to minimize the risk...
born2invest.com
Fintech Company faire.ai Closes €3 Million Seed Round
The value of the seed round just closed by faire.ai amounts to €3 million. The B2B fintech company is specializing in consumer credit automation that leverages Open Banking as a source of data and uses artificial intelligence models to estimate consumers’ risk profiles, with the aim of democratizing access to credit. The round was led by lead investors Francesco Beraldi and Lorenzo Lamberti Sagliano.
An innovative solar company started planning for the downturn nearly 3 years ago—and its stock is up 41% this year
Enphase brand solar battery mounted on the wall of a barn in California. “It’s all about analyzing your business and planning ahead,” Enphase Energy CFO Mandy Yang told me when I asked how the solar company is managing growth in 2022. “It’s not just what we did this year to respond to the turbulent markets. We started looking ahead two to three years ago.”
cryptoglobe.com
Mastercard Exec: Crypto Has ‘Potential To Transform the Financial System’s Infrastructure’
Recently, Raj Dhamodharan, Executive Vice President of Blockchain / Digital Asset Products and Digital Partnerships at Mastercard, explained what his firm is doing to unlock crypto’s “potential to transform the financial system’s infrastructure”. In a blog post published on Wednesday (October 12), Dhamodharan gave examples of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Gaming Company ZEBEDEE Launches Open-Source Bitcoin Development Non-Profit
ZEBEDEE, a bitcoin gaming company, has announced No Big Deal (NDB), a non-profit dedicated to furthering open source development for Bitcoin and the Lightning Network, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “NBD does not sell anything, it does not offer services, it does not support products,'' said Andre Neves,...
Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens
You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...
geekwire.com
Providence spinout DexCare buys Womp, an e-commerce company that started as a snow report
DexCare, a spinout of Providence’s digital innovation group, has acquired commerce platform Womp Inc., a 12-year old Bellingham, Wash.-based startup. The purchase will add Womp’s technology for streamlining online experiences to DexCare’s toolkit for supporting health systems. “We are taking these tools, technologies, tactics and strategies from...
An Indian startup could revolutionize ocean farming with its 'sea combine harvester'
Seaweed is an increasingly attractive crop, but current farming methods make it expensive. This startup wants to bring down the costs with its automated "Sea Combine."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
born2invest.com
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Seeking to Advance Rio Tinto-Adjacent Project to Production Amidst Lithium Crunch
There’s little need to emphasize just how critical lithium is to the success of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and the broader battery market right now. With no viable alternative battery technologies currently available, running out of lithium would quite literally bring entire industries to a halt. Unfortunately, such a situation...
makeuseof.com
How to Use SolScan to Track the Cryptocurrency Market
While it might seem like the cryptocurrency market is unpredictable and risky, there are ways to track its trends to make smarter decisions about your investment strategy. One of the most reliable crypto trackers is SolScan, which helps you view crypto statistics in real-time to stay on top of all current happenings in the cryptocurrency market.
nftgators.com
BlockTower Launches $150M Fund to Invest in Blockchain Infrastructure and DeFi
BlockTower has launched a $150 million fund to invest in blockchain infrastructure and DeFi. The fundraising was backed by BPI France, Mass Mutual and others. The crypto-focused investment management firm’s new fund has already invested in Aptos, Lighthouse Labs and Maple Finance. BlockTower’s venture arm has emerged with a...
born2invest.com
Ripple Announces First Commercial Customers for XRP in France and Sweden
Despite the lawsuit between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple over XRP, the crypto company is trying to expand its business, at least outside the United States. Ripple ODL (On Demand Liquidity) plays a central role in this, as this program allows banks and financial service providers to use XRP as a bridge currency without having to hold much liquidity themselves. That is to show XRP’s advantages in international transfers, namely high speed with low fees. With the financial service providers Lemonway from France and Xbaht from Sweden, Ripple now announced two new partners via a press release, which want to use ODL and should be the first in their countries.
vcpost.com
Venture Capital Funding In The Cloud Sector Exceeds $50BN
Since cloud technology moved from an idea to a regular feature, it has grown in market interest. The ease of use of cloud technology, paired with its widespread benefits, means that there is a staggering rise in venture capital investment growth within the industry. The cloud saw huge growth during 2020 and 2021 regarding VC investment, and 2022 looks to be following the same trend.
born2invest.com
Madrid Green Mobility Lab to Promote Public-Private Projects
Sustainability is one of the 2030 objectives set by the European Union and the city of Madrid does not want to be left behind in this objective. To this end, it is committed to sustainable mobility within the framework of the Madrid 360 environmental strategy. In order to achieve the...
thenewscrypto.com
Telos Enters Extended Collaboration With ApeSwap as Part of its Fuel Incentive Strategy￼
Telos is proud to announce that, as part of its Telos Fuel Incentive Strategy, it is actively exploring the decentralized financial sector. The journey begins with an extended partnership with ApeSwap, an AMM trading platform on the BNB Chain. Thanks to the collaboration, ApeSwap will launch on the Telos blockchain,...
cryptoslate.com
The Girles Token Project Successfully Raised Over $1.2 Million In Presale
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Hrodna, Belarus, 14th October, 2022, Chainwire — The thunderous presale of the NFT GameFi token raised more than $1.2 million and...
born2invest.com
The TopRanked.io Weekly Digest: What’s Hot in Affiliate Marketing [Week 41]
Choice can be a funny thing. Sometimes, it’s what we think we want. I mean, who doesn’t want the luxury of having multiple options?. But often, choice can be a bad, debilitating thing. Ever had decision anxiety reading the menu at a restaurant?. And if you don’t believe...
thenewscrypto.com
DeenAiR, Proud Sponsor of the 22nd World Blockchain Summit
DeenAiR Blockchain firm has committed to be the gold sponsor for the World Blockchain Summit (WBS). The 22nd edition of the global series WBS is destined to take place at Atlantis, Dubai from 17th to 19th October 2022. WBS is an A-list gathering among the top-tier crypto and blockchain projects.
decrypt.co
Skype Co-Founder Leads $13M Investment in Liquid-Cooled Bitcoin Mining Tech
Cryptography hardware technology company Fabric Systems raised $13 million in a seed round from investors to build energy-efficient Bitcoin mining hardware. The money came from early stage investment firm Metaplanet, run by Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn, crypto exchange Blockchain.com, and venture firm 8090 Partners. The investment from Metaplanet is not...
born2invest.com
Five Fintech Companies for Children: Debit Cards and Online Shopping
With the pandemic, a lot of people have approached the world of investing, and many more have experienced the massive use of eCommerce. Among them mostly millennials and boomers, in short, the adults who live with smartphones in their hands, but are not always digital in their daily activities (from paying bills down). What about the younger ones? For once we are not focusing on Generation Z, but we are going to probe a market that is not yet so well known and developed in Italy, also an accomplice to a lack of financial education.
KIDS・
Comments / 0