Harrison's Ciraco named HS Coach of the Week
East Rutherford, NJ – The New York Giants and Gatorade have selected Mr. Jay Ciraco of Harrison High School (Harrison, NY) as the Lou Rettino High School Coach of the Week for Week 6 of the 2022 season. On Friday, the Harrison Huskies defeated Rye High School, 22-7, for the first time since 2012. Rye was previously undefeated. The Huskies aim to boost their remarkable 5-1 record with a matchup against Nyack this upcoming Friday.
Soccer phenom and Dutchess County native brings soccer to Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Two mini-pitches (fields) honoring United States Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT) star Tyler Adams were officially unveiled Wednesday at Pulaski Park in Poughkeepsie. The new mini-pitches were made possible through a personal contribution from Tyler Adams and contributions from the U.S. Soccer Foundation, Target, the City of Poughkeepsie, and Dutchess County.
Third Prize Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at New Rochelle Shop Rite
ALBANY, NY (October 11, 2022) — The New York Lottery today announced that three third prize winning tickets worth $50,000 for the October 10, 2022 Powerball drawing were purchased in New York. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize-winning tickets were purchased at Tops...
Lucky Dogs, Beer, and Live Music This Weekend at Mill River Park in Stamford
Before it gets too cold, we need to squeeze in as much outside time as we possibly can and while we are at it, how about a little fundraiser for a good cause?. When I lived in Kansas, I adopted a pit-bull mix named "Kermit" and he was one of the most amazing dogs I have been around. He is a success story behind a "no-kill" shelter in Southeast Kansas called ACARF, Allen County Animal Rescue Facility.
The Legend of White Plains, NY Buckout Road is Nightmare Inducing
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison New York. While researching haunted happenings across New York...
These Are Top 10 Pizzerias In Westchester Area, According To Yelp Rankings
A ranking has detailed the best pizzerias in and around Westchester County. Yelp released a ranking in the top-rated pizzerias in the region based on the reviews the eateries received. According to the report, the following pizzerias were some of the highest rated in the area:. 1. Grigg Street Pizza.
The Sopranos’ Pastore Returns to His Musical Roots at Lucy’s
Mention the name Vinny Pastore in a word association game and an entire generation is likely to respond “Big Pussy from ‘The Sopranos.’”. But far fewer may know that years before his role on the hit HBO mob drama, Pastore was a singer and a rock ‘n’ roll club owner in New Rochelle.
Wantagh Middle School receives social media threat
News 12 learned of a letter sent to parents Wednesday saying the district was made aware of a concerning social media post by one of the students.
New BJ's Club On Route 119 In Greenburgh Sets Opening Date
A new BJ's Club is set to open in Westchester County. The new location in Greenburgh, which was announced in March, will be located at 379 Tarrytown Rd. (Route 119). Opening day is on Thursday, Oct. 27. The club's hours will be:. Monday to Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
New Rochelle Aeríocht Brings Traditional Irish Music, Dancing, Culture to Spectator’s Bar and Grill
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (October 13, 2022) — The New Rochelle Aeríocht, a celebration of Irish music, dance, and culture, will take place this Friday, October 14 in downtown New Rochelle starting at 7 pm. Why it matters: there are two kinds of people in the world, the Irish...
The Norwalk area is expanding with new stores and restaurants. Here are 6 of them.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwalk has seen several new restaurant and business openings in the area since the start of the summer. From sports complexes to family-owned Italian restaurants, the Norwalk scene is expanding. Here are six new business that have opened in the Norwalk area since June 2022.
Nyberg: Soul Tasty brings Southern comfort food to Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Jean Gabriel, Jr.’s cooking roots trace back to childhood. As the third of four boys, and with parents who worked both jobs, he learned his way around a kitchen early. Now, Gabriel is the executive chef at Soul Tasty, a soul food restaurant in Stamford. “We bring smiles to people’s faces,” […]
Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus
Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
New York weather: Thunderstorms, heavy rain Thursday into Friday
NEW YORK - A cold front that is expected to move across the Northeast on Thursday has the potential to trigger severe weather in the metropolitan New York City region. The front will bring thunderstorms, moderate to heavy rainfall, and gusty winds to parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, according to forecasters.
Prosecutors: Tyler Flach intentionally killed Oceanside HS student during after-school brawl
The victim's sisters say have been waiting three years to see Flach stand trial for killing their brother.
New Bagel Shop Opens In Sleepy Hollow
Those in Westchester County now have a new spot to grab a bagel. Horseman Bagels, located in Sleepy Hollow at 276 North Broadway, opened for business on Saturday, Oct. 1. The new shop features a variety of bagels and cream cheese spreads, and also sells muffins, donuts, croissants, and cold-cut sandwiches, owner Saeed Faghihi said.
Abbott Elementary Star & Westchester Native Celebrates 30th Birthday
One of my favorite shows growing up was Everybody Hates Chris. For those of you who don't remember or don't know, Everybody Hates Chris was a sitcom inspired by the memories of the teenage years of comedian Chris Rock which ran for four seasons. I thought the show was hilarious, and it introduced me to Terry Crews, who has become one of my favorite actors and personalities. The couldn't come together without the titular character, Chris, and the actor who played him, Tyler James Williams.
Lionsgate Studio Developer Discusses Making Yonkers ‘Hollywood on Hudson’ at BCW Dinner
In a highly entertaining and informative conversation with BCW President and CEO Marsha Gordon, Great Point Studios President and CEO Robert Halmi discussed his vision for bringing Lionsgate Studios to Yonkers and his plans for transforming Yonkers into “Hollywood on Hudson”. Halmi was the special guest at the BCW’s Annual Dinner held October12 at the VIP Country Club in New Rochelle, attended by more than 500 BCW members and guests.
Hudson Valley Fan Performs At Concert With Post Malone In New York
I guess you could say "Congratulations" to a Hudson Valley man who got to live out a dream and perform on stage with Post Malone. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
A New Leader, a New Direction for Children’s Museum
Following a national search, the Westchester Children’s Museum announced October 11 that its board of trustees unanimously appointed Thomas Sullivan as its new Executive Director. Mr. Sullivan worked previously as Director of Education and Programs at DuPage Children’s Museum in Naperville, Ill., where he supervised a team of 58...
