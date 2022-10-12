Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
‘I heard her screaming’: Neighbors shocked after learning about N.C. woman found dead in closet
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Randleman, North Carolina say a man charged with murder is accused of stabbing and beating his roommate to death. Before the deadly attack, officers say the suspect, identified as 26-year-old David James Alexandro Rosales, rammed his roommate’s car into a car occupied by his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.
‘Could have died’: Employees duck for cover during Greensboro shooting on Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Employees and customers ducked for cover after someone started shooting at a person at a shopping center. The shooting happened Wednesday after 3 p.m. inside the Randleman Plaza on Randleman Road in Greensboro. Ace Bowens said she was on break when the shooting started and immediately began running for safety inside […]
Do you recognize this man? Cyclist hurt in China Grove wreck still unidentified
CHINA GROVE, N.C. — A cyclist who was hurt in a crash in China Grove last week remains unidentified, police said. The China Grove Police Department responded to a crash involving a cyclist and a pickup truck a little after 6 a.m. on Oct. 7. The crash happened on U.S. 29, between East Liberty Street and East Church Street in the area near Subway and the BP gas station, police said.
Caretaker siblings charged after woman yells for help through window after 12 hours locked in room: Winston-Salem Police Department
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing abuse charges in relation to an incident that featured a woman calling for help from a bedroom window, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2021, officers came to the 1900 block of Bramblewood Trail after getting an unknown trouble call. At […]
NC Man arrested for attacking wife at Murrells Inlet motel
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday arrested a man accused of attempting to kill his wife at a Murrell’s Inlet motel. According to GCSO, deputies responded to the Hampton Inn on Courtfield Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday in reference to a disconnected 911 call. Once on scene, they […]
1 injured in shooting on Fairfax Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road. Investigators say that the incident began as “a disorder” and shots were eventually fired. One person was struck by the gunfire and was treated […]
Man charged with shooting into CATS bus with passengers on board; 1 hurt, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting into a Charlotte Area Transit System bus with passengers on board. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, the bus driver saw Scott Randolph Mayfield, 34, leave the bus and then allegedly pull out a pistol. Investigators said he then allegedly fired a shot that hit the side of the bus.
ourdavie.com
No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie
Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
High-speed chase in Lexington, suspect charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment: court records
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing a number of charges following an alleged kidnapping and high-speed chase with police, according to Davidson County court records. Court records allege that a Lexington police officer was investigating a “suspicious vehicle” driven by Brandon Tyler Owens, 29, when the chase began. Ownes is accused in […]
Victim robbed at knifepoint, assaulted, left on side of I-73, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was robbed, assaulted and left on the side of the interstate by a “friend,” the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies say that on Sunday, they were called to High Point St. in Randleman about an armed robbery that had happened on I-73 in Randleman. When officers arrived, […]
Two arrested after AR-15 rifle, meth and cocaine discovered during Gastonia traffic stop: Police
A man and woman have been arrested after an AR-15 rifle and drugs were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to Gastonia Police.
4 police departments in Gaston County search for chiefs
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Four police agencies in Gaston County are searching for chiefs. Gastonia, Belmont, Mount Holly and the Gastonia Police Department are experiencing retirements and leadership transitions. In the video at the top of this webpage, learn more about the rare turnovers in the county. VIDEO: Gastonia...
WBTV
CMPD conducting death investigation in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is conducting a death investigation in the Steele Creek area on Thursday evening. According to police, the investigation is happening in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle. CMPD detectives responded to the area in reference to a body being found...
Greensboro police investigating shooting at Food Lion on Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting at a Food Lion on Randleman Road Wednesday afternoon. FOX8 is told several vehicles and a store were damaged during the shooting at the Food Lion on 3228 Randleman Road. Police are trying to identify a suspect. No injuries have been reported at this time. […]
Troopers: 2 killed, 2 hurt after head-on crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were killed and two others were hurt after a crash in Chesterfield County Wednesday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The collision happened just before 6 p.m. on Middendorf Road, which is 5 miles south of Patrick, South Carolina. Troopers said...
Shooting leaves Food Lion store window and several vehicles damaged in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shots were fired in a grocery store parking lot, leaving a store window and several cars damaged Wednesday, according to Greensboro police. Officers said they received a report about a shooting at the Food Lion located at 3228 Randleman Road. When police arrived, they found the store window damaged and several vehicles hit with gunfire.
‘Beloved’ North Carolina K-9 officer dies just weeks after finding missing woman with cognitive disorder
"K-9 Roki was a very valuable member of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office team," officials said.
NC man tried to steal 3 vehicles from a neighbor down the street: Sheriff
A Statesville man tried to steal three vehicles from a neighbor down the street last week, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said.
2 brothers found dead after ‘murder-suicide’ in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers are dead in what the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office described as a “murder-suicide.” At about 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Huff Road in Archdale, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The caller said they were on […]
Death investigation underway after body found in woods, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A body was discovered Thursday in the woods off Diamond Creek Circle in southwest Charlotte, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the death investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. VIDEO: Man tells Channel 9 he regrets burying body in...
