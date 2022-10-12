Read full article on original website
News On 6
Tulsa Tech Game Of The Week: Broken Arrow Faces Bixby
Week seven of high school football has featured quite a few games on Thursday night. That will be the case again next week. But for now, a marquee Friday night matchup led us off. Our Tulsa Tech Game of the Week was between Broken Arrow and Bixby. News On 6's...
News On 6
The Call Up: Football Powerhouse Bixby To Face Broken Arrow, & More
High school football powerhouse Bixby is taking on Broken Arrow under the Friday Night Lights. We're calling up Jonathan Huskey to the 4 o'clock show to talk about our game of the week, and the big college games this weekend.
kjrh.com
Bixby coach brings commitment, dedication from the sidelines
BIXBY, Okla. — A team is made up of more than the players on the field. One Bixby Spartan is a superstar on the sidelines. Vinnie Hondros has been a fixture in Bixby Football for over a decade. "We love having Vinnie as part of this program. He's a...
hbsdealer.com
Westlake Ace Hardware to expand in Okla.
Westlake Ace Hardware has signed an agreement to build a new store in Jenks, Oklahoma. Construction of the building will begin in early 2023, said the firm, with a tentative opening in late 2023. Westlake Ace currently owns and operates 14 other locations throughout Oklahoma. “We are thrilled to open...
News On 6
Rejoice Christian Hosted Vinita Thursday Night
On Thursday night, it was a battle of the unbeatens in 2a, Rejoice Christian hosted Vinita. In the end, Rejoice won and stayed unbeaten, 55-28.
News On 6
Tulsa Dream Center Hosts Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit
The Tulsa Dream Center hosted the Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit Friday. Organizers said it was all about providing resources to fathers in the community. "These are the best of times for fathers and these are the worst of times. I've never seen fatherlessness, abdication, absence, and even abuse be such an epidemic as it is today," said Ken Canfield.
Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country
State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
Hundreds attend funeral for a well-known Muskogee racer
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The family of Hayden Ross, a 20-year-old motorist and racer, told FOX23 hundreds attended his funeral service at the Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee Wednesday night. Ross was killed around 4 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in an ATV crash. Loved ones said Ross loved his friends and...
sapulpatimes.com
Sapulpa’s long-awaited Crossroads Cookery opens to great crowds
Most restaurants don’t have six soft openings before doing a grand opening. But then again, the newly-opened Crossroads Cookery is nothing if not unique. The restaurant, located at 117 E. Dewey Ave. is quickly becoming known for a lot of things: a classy but approachable atmosphere, an appealing menu of food you won’t find anywhere else in Sapulpa, and the surprising combination of services, with home-roasted coffee, dinner and cocktails, and an almost-old-fashioned ice cream parlor.
Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma
In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
Large grass fire leaves ‘Multiple structures lost.’
Okla. — The Wilson Fire Department is currently fighting a large grass fire just west of Henryetta in southeast Okfuskee County. Reportedly, multiple structures have been destroyed in the area and firefighters are expected to continue battling the flames all night long according to the Wilson Fire Department. ©2022...
Muldrow Man Killed In Crash In Sequoyah County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say a man is dead after a crash in Sequoyah County. Troopers say the crash happened eastbound along US-64 at around 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday. Troopers identified the driver as 42-year-old Kenneth Taylor of Muldrow, Oklahoma. According to troopers, Taylor was traveling eastbound on US-64 when...
Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
News On 6
Authorities Respond To Crash On Highway 88 In Rogers County
Authorities are responding to the scene of a crash on Highway 88 in Rogers County. The crash happened along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. This is a developing story.
Riverside Airport Expansion Plan Scrapped After Community Pushback
One of the proposals to expand a runway at Tulsa riverside airport is no longer on the table. This comes after dozens of people in Jenks, including the mayor, spoke out against it. "Aviation is currently the second largest part of the Oklahoma economy and we want to do our...
1600kush.com
Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
US-412 bridge over Verdigris River demolished in one BANG
CATOOSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) demolished the westbound US-412 bridge Friday with one big implosion. The $13.8 million bridge replacement project began Sept. 6 on US-412 in Rogers County, according to ODOT. The FOX23 Skyview drone captured the moment from the sky, as large chunks...
Prayer Rally being held for Broken Arrow couple still fighting to reunite with their grandson
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A prayer rally is being held this weekend for a Broken Arrow couple fighting to reunite with their grandson. T-shirts are also being sold for the Woolley’s legal funds, and a new billboard is up at the intersection of Highway 51 and Highway 69 in Wagoner to promote the upcoming prayer rally.
News On 6
Several Counties Under Burn Ban Despite Scattered Showers
We're finally seeing some rain in Green Country, but several counties are still extending their burn bans. Tulsa County and Wagoner Country extended their burn bans for at least another week. On Tuesday, McIntosh County Commissioners extended the burn bat until Oct. 25. Creek County issued a burn ban at...
