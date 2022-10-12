ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta, OK

News On 6

Tulsa Tech Game Of The Week: Broken Arrow Faces Bixby

Week seven of high school football has featured quite a few games on Thursday night. That will be the case again next week. But for now, a marquee Friday night matchup led us off. Our Tulsa Tech Game of the Week was between Broken Arrow and Bixby. News On 6's...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
kjrh.com

Bixby coach brings commitment, dedication from the sidelines

BIXBY, Okla. — A team is made up of more than the players on the field. One Bixby Spartan is a superstar on the sidelines. Vinnie Hondros has been a fixture in Bixby Football for over a decade. "We love having Vinnie as part of this program. He's a...
BIXBY, OK
hbsdealer.com

Westlake Ace Hardware to expand in Okla.

Westlake Ace Hardware has signed an agreement to build a new store in Jenks, Oklahoma. Construction of the building will begin in early 2023, said the firm, with a tentative opening in late 2023. Westlake Ace currently owns and operates 14 other locations throughout Oklahoma. "We are thrilled to open...
JENKS, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Dream Center Hosts Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit

The Tulsa Dream Center hosted the Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit Friday. Organizers said it was all about providing resources to fathers in the community. "These are the best of times for fathers and these are the worst of times. I've never seen fatherlessness, abdication, absence, and even abuse be such an epidemic as it is today," said Ken Canfield.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away

TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa's most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud's Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O'Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. "You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won't...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country

State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. "These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma," Hofmeister said. "They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession."
OKLAHOMA STATE
sapulpatimes.com

Sapulpa's long-awaited Crossroads Cookery opens to great crowds

Most restaurants don't have six soft openings before doing a grand opening. But then again, the newly-opened Crossroads Cookery is nothing if not unique. The restaurant, located at 117 E. Dewey Ave. is quickly becoming known for a lot of things: a classy but approachable atmosphere, an appealing menu of food you won't find anywhere else in Sapulpa, and the surprising combination of services, with home-roasted coffee, dinner and cocktails, and an almost-old-fashioned ice cream parlor.
SAPULPA, OK
Z94

Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma

In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Muldrow Man Killed In Crash In Sequoyah County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say a man is dead after a crash in Sequoyah County. Troopers say the crash happened eastbound along US-64 at around 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday. Troopers identified the driver as 42-year-old Kenneth Taylor of Muldrow, Oklahoma. According to troopers, Taylor was traveling eastbound on US-64 when...
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
CUSHING, OK
News On 6

Several Counties Under Burn Ban Despite Scattered Showers

We're finally seeing some rain in Green Country, but several counties are still extending their burn bans. Tulsa County and Wagoner Country extended their burn bans for at least another week. On Tuesday, McIntosh County Commissioners extended the burn bat until Oct. 25. Creek County issued a burn ban at...
TULSA COUNTY, OK

