I Fell In Love With This Sleek, Compact Hand Vac and It Only Weighs 1.2 Pounds (Bonus: It’s 40% Off for Prime Day!)

People are only just realizing there’s a hidden part of your washing machine you need to clean four times a year
WASHING machines make doing laundry a lot easier, but they need cleaning every so often too. A home expert demonstrated how to clean a hidden part of your washing machine, and prolong it's lifespan. Instagram user Babs, who runs the account Brunch With Babs, revealed the hidden part of your...
I tried four paper towel brands from stores like Target and Dollar Tree – the winner’s price was surprising
PAPER towels have gotten pricier over the years, but there are still affordable options to help keep your home tidy and your hands dry. When you're at the store, you'll often need to do the math to find out what gives you the best value. Some brands sell two rolls...
I found the best grout cleaner for just $2.50 at Home Depot – it’s a ‘no scrub’ solution & bubbled up right away
IT'S inevitable that the grout between your tiles will eventually need a good scrub. A TikToker revealed the bargain grout cleaner she swears by. TikTok user Honest Momma K shared the grout cleaner she found for just $2.50 at Home Depot. The TikToker compared three grout cleaners in a previous...
I’m a hotel manager and my shower cap hack makes staying in hotel so much easier
EVERYONE looks forward to the luxury of staying in a hotel on holiday, but away from our home comforts it can be hard to feel completely rested and at ease. In order to help you maximise your rest and really get your money's worth, a hotel manager shared his savvy insider tips.
I used to work at Target – what to look for on clearance stickers to save 70 percent every time
AN EX-EMPLOYEE of Target shared her favorite shopping hack to save as much as 70 percent every time you shop. When Cat Fasoldt worked at Target she learned a thing or two about how to save money at the store. She shares these tips with everyone who tunes into her...
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
Mother-of-two fed up with the clutter of her family home reveals she got rid of 3,500 items including crockery, toys and old blankets - and now takes just five MINUTES to tidy the house
A mother who wanted to streamline her family's life revealed how she threw away 50 per cent of their belongings. Casey Jones, 36, from Niagra, Canada, decided that her family-of-four didn't need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in their home. Casey and her husband,...
5 Home Items You Should Never, Ever Buy At Walmart
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
I’m a former Walmart worker – there’s one item shoppers should not buy and it all comes down to quality
A FORMER Walmart worker has revealed the one item shoppers should avoid buying from the retailer. Rousseau Vestal, a former Walmart cashier, told BestLife that Walmart bed sheets should be avoided because of their quality. "You won't want to get anything less than the greatest bed linens given that you...
I named my son after a tasty snack – the government tried to ban it & other mums think I’m bonkers but I love it
PAULINE and Maxwell Bacon, 32 and 31, from East London served up a treat when they announced the name of their first son. Theodore (Teddy) Smokey Bacon was born last year and hospitality business development coordinator Pauline says since then his name - reminiscent of much-loved crisp flavour - has been causing a stir.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowMore: This Credit...
You’ve been cooking your bacon wrong – but this free trick means it will taste 100 times better
IF you’re a big fan of a fry-up or a bacon sandwich for breakfast, you’ll no doubt have been frying your bacon in oil to achieve that perfect crispiness. But one cooking fan has shared how she’s found a way of making it the tastiest and crispiest you’ve ever had – and the best bit is that it doesn’t cost a penny.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Costco is Selling a Giant 10-Foot Blanket That is So Big, It Can Keep Your Entire Family Warm
One of my favorite things to do as a family is family movie night. It’s a time where we all jump onto the couch and watch a movie together as a family with some popcorn and snacks and just spend time together. That’s why as soon as I saw...
Here's why you should put a quarter in a cup of frozen water during a hurricane
Fill a cup with water, freeze it, and stick a quarter on top, and you'll be able to tell if your food is still safe to eat after coming back from a hurricane.
8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think
Here's some extra motivation to get some cleaning and organizing done -- you may uncover unexpected sources of cash. From collectibles to unused electronics, there are likely items around your home...
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day. To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’
Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
Employee knocks over entire display of wine bottles because she's eating an apple at work
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working at my liquor store job as a cashier and stocker when I noticed a display of wine bottles that needed to be restocked. Being the diligent employee that I was, I decided to take care of it right away. I went to the back room to grab a box of wine bottles, and that's when I made my mistake. I was hungry, so I decided to eat an apple while I worked. The store owner didn't allow us to take breaks. So if you wanted to snack, you had to multitask.
I’m a pilot’s wife and I use these completely free tricks to stay organised when travelling
A PILOT'S wife has revealed her top tricks for staying organised when travelling - and they won't cost you a thing. Jen Lefforge provides travel tips on her Youtube channel Joyful Living with Jen Lefforge, which has more than 26,000 subscribers. She explained that she has travelled her whole life,...
