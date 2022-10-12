Read full article on original website
Man Utd star Eric Bailly snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names the two players that blew him away with ‘incredible talent’
ERIC BAILLY has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo when naming the two Manchester United players that "blew him away" during his time at Old Trafford. Bailly, 28, left the Red Devils in the summer - joining Marseille on a season-long loan deal. During his six years at the Theatre of Dreams he...
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo set to attend Ballon d’Or ceremony for first time in five years in huge hint at winner
CRISTIANO RONALDO is set to attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony for the first time in five years. And that could be a major hint at who the 2022 winner may be. Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the prestigious France Football award - given to the best player in the world for the previous season.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700 club goals broken down as he beats Lionel Messi to milestone… with just 20% coming for Man Utd
JUST over 20 per cent of Cristiano Ronaldo's 700 club goals have come at Manchester United. The five-time Champions League and Ballon d'Or winner notched his 700th in the 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday, beating long-time rival Lionel Messi to the feat. Ronaldo was played in behind...
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
Report: Liverpool Competing With Arsenal and Juventus For Perfect Jurgen Klopp Midfielder
According to a report from a major Spanish news source Liverpool will join Arsenal and Juventus in the race to sign versatile midfielder and USA International Yunus Musah.
NBC Sports
McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)
Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually...
Liverpool can afford stunning £175MILLION Kylian Mbappe transfer after shock claims he wants to quit PSG
LIVERPOOL reportedly CAN afford the mega £175million to sign Kylian Mbappe in January. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar, 22, is said to want to leave his hometown club. And Marca report that the Anfield side have the financial clout to land the Frenchman. Football finance expert Kieran Maguire spoke with...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
Steven Gerrard accepts criticism for Aston Villa’s disappointing start
Steven Gerrard admits he must accept the criticism over Aston Villa’s disappointing season.Villa host Chelsea on Sunday unbeaten in their last four Premier League games, although they have drawn three of them.Gerrard’s side have won just twice during a hugely-underwhelming campaign so far and they were jeered by their own fans after Monday’s 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.It has left the former Rangers boss philosophical about the negative assessment of his team but he remains confident in his processes.He told a press conference: “I didn’t take this position or my previous coaching positions at Rangers or Liverpool expecting everything to...
Yardbarker
The incredible stats behind Man United’s 1-0 win over Omonia
Manchester United huffed and puffed in their Europe League game against Omonia at Old Trafford but with the clock winding down, it looked like it wasn’t going to be their night. Erik ten Hag’s men completely dominated proceedings and they never looked in danger of conceding a goal but...
BBC
Rangers v Liverpool: Team news
Midfielder Glen Kamara has a slight knock and is Rangers' only injury doubt. James Sands returns from the suspension that kept him out of the 2-0 defeat at Anfield last week. Tom Lawrence, John Souttar, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi remain out for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side. Scotland...
Yardbarker
Agents of highly-rated goalkeeper spotted at Man United amid trial speculation
Manchester United have offered a trial to young goalkeeper Tarik Karic. That’s according to European reports (as relayed via Sports Witness), which claim the Red Devils invited the young shot-stopper to Carrington in the hope he will impress. Karic, 17, is on FK Zeljeznicar Sarajevo’s books, but after confirming...
BBC
Conceding first - how big is the issue?
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has pointed to a tendency to conceded the first goal in games as a "concern". Analysis by Nielsen Gracenote shows the Reds have conceded first in six of their eight matches this season. That means in every match in which Liverpool have conceded a goal at all, the opposition have scored first.
Transfer rumours: PSG contact Saliba; Felix on Man Utd radar
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on William Saliba, Joao Felix, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Frenkie de Jong & more.
Teen keeper Tarik Karic arrives at Man Utd for trial as Erik ten Hag looks to build squad for future
BOSNIAN keeper Tarik Karic has arrived for a Manchester United trial - just a month after his 17th birthday. Home-country club Zeljeznicar "proudly" agreed to give the Under-19 international a dream opportunity to impress. Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag is keen to build up a batch of young players...
Wolves v Nottingham Forest, Fulham v Bournemouth: clockwatch – live
Join Rob Smyth for live updates from the 3pm kick-offs around the UK and beyond
ESPN
Son, Kane ensure Spurs keep mettle in critical Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt
LONDON -- Son Heung-Min's brace and Harry Kane's penalty gave Tottenham Hotspur a crucial 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday as Spurs took a big step toward qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Initially down early against the defending Europa League champions thanks to a goal...
MLS・
Twitter Reacts: Full-Time Rangers vs Liverpool
Liverpool edged closer to Uefa Champions League qualification this evening after a 7-1 thrashing over Rangers, we have a look at how Twitter reacted to the result
Yardbarker
Watch: Liverpool fans will love the differing emotions of Rangers supporter during Ibrox rout
Scott Arfield may have sent the Rangers supporters inside Ibrox crazy when he put the Gers 1-0 up against Liverpool on Wednesday night. However, when Bobby Firmino equalised minutes later and then six more goals followed from the visitors, it’s fair to say that the home supporters had their hearts broken.
Yardbarker
Paul Scholes teases Omonia goalkeeper after Manchester United’s narrow victory
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes couldn’t help teasing Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho after tonight’s Europa League clash at Old Trafford. A late goal from Scott McTominay gave the Red Devils a 1-0 victory over their Cypriot opponents, in what was a close and tense affair, largely due to the superb performance of Uzoho in goal for the visitors.
