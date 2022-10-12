ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)

Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually...
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
Steven Gerrard accepts criticism for Aston Villa’s disappointing start

Steven Gerrard admits he must accept the criticism over Aston Villa’s disappointing season.Villa host Chelsea on Sunday unbeaten in their last four Premier League games, although they have drawn three of them.Gerrard’s side have won just twice during a hugely-underwhelming campaign so far and they were jeered by their own fans after Monday’s 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.It has left the former Rangers boss philosophical about the negative assessment of his team but he remains confident in his processes.He told a press conference: “I didn’t take this position or my previous coaching positions at Rangers or Liverpool expecting everything to...
The incredible stats behind Man United’s 1-0 win over Omonia

Manchester United huffed and puffed in their Europe League game against Omonia at Old Trafford but with the clock winding down, it looked like it wasn’t going to be their night. Erik ten Hag’s men completely dominated proceedings and they never looked in danger of conceding a goal but...
R﻿angers v Liverpool: Team news

Midfielder Glen Kamara has a slight knock and is Rangers' only injury doubt. J﻿ames Sands returns from the suspension that kept him out of the 2-0 defeat at Anfield last week. T﻿om Lawrence, John Souttar, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi remain out for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side. S﻿cotland...
C﻿onceding first - how big is the issue?

L﻿iverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has pointed to a tendency to conceded the first goal in games as a "concern". Analysis by Nielsen Gracenote shows the Reds have conceded first in six of their eight matches this season. That means in every match in which Liverpool have conceded a goal at all, the opposition have scored first.
Paul Scholes teases Omonia goalkeeper after Manchester United’s narrow victory

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes couldn’t help teasing Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho after tonight’s Europa League clash at Old Trafford. A late goal from Scott McTominay gave the Red Devils a 1-0 victory over their Cypriot opponents, in what was a close and tense affair, largely due to the superb performance of Uzoho in goal for the visitors.
