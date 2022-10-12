Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Watch SpaceX Splashdown the Crew-4 Astronauts for NASA After a Six-Month Stay at the Space Station
[The webcast is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see the video player above.]. SpaceX is set to return its fourth operational crew mission from the International Space Station on Friday, with the quartet of astronauts due to splash down in the company's capsule off the coast of Florida.
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
Moment giant 'slingshot' hurls payloads 25,000 feet above Earth's surface: Colossal accelerator with an arm that spins 5,000 miles per hour is set to launch satellites into orbit by 2026
The moment a massive slingshot-like accelerator that hurls payloads into the stratosphere with more force than a rocket launch has paved the way for a unique method to send satellites into low Earth orbit - and the feat could happen by 2026. The suborbital accelerator, which stands four feet taller...
Watch as SpinLaunch’s rocket-flinging slingshot hurls Nasa payload 25,000ft above Earth’s surface using huge arm
A HUGE slingshot has hurled its first Nasa payload on a test flight that could pave the way for a unique way to send satellites into orbit. Spaceflight technology firm SpinLaunch’s groundbreaking Orbital Accelerator launches objects using a rotating carbon-fibre arm housed within a 300ft-wide steel vacuum chamber. It's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
SpaceX splashes down NASA astronauts, completing Crew-4 mission
SpaceX returned its fourth operational crew mission from the International Space Station on Friday, with the quartet of astronauts splashing down in the company's capsule off the coast of Florida. The company's Crew Dragon spacecraft "Freedom" undocked from the ISS at around noon ET to begin the trip back to...
Amazon’s first internet satellites will launch on a rocket that’s never flown before
Amazon will send the first two Project Kuiper internet satellites into orbit early next year.The Kuipersat-1 and Kuipersat- craft will be deployed on United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket, rather than the RS1 rocket from ABL Space Systems as previously planned.The Centaur, powered by two BE-4 engines built by Blue Origin, was supposed to fly in 2020, but multiple delays pushed the launch back. The two-stage rocket is now “nearing completion”, according to an announcement on Wednesday.This commercial mission is part of ULA’s requirement to meet the US Space Force certification of its new launch vehicle. “We are committed...
Asteroid-smashing spacecraft DID change path of space rock in mission to ‘save Earth’, Nasa confirms
NASA'S first-ever planetary defense test has been deemed a success. On September 26, Nasa carried out the final phase of its DART, or Double Asteroid Redirection Test, mission. The mission comprised smashing a spacecraft into an asteroid dubbed Dimorphos to change its trajectory. Now, Nasa has finally revealed that the...
Space Force telescope will hunt foreign spacecraft, asteroids and comets too
The military surveillance telescope is permanently relocated to Australia after a few years of testing in the United States.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SpaceX says its 2nd private Starship trip around the moon will help make humanity multiplanetary
SpaceX's newly announced tourist mission to the moon could help humanity extend its footprint far beyond Earth, company representatives say.
NASA will soon test a massive inflatable heat shield in low Earth orbit
NASA recently turned one sci-fi technology into reality by crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid with its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. Now, the space agency aims to test a large inflatable aeroshell that could one day be used to deploy large payloads on Mars safely and other planets in the Solar System, a blog post from NASA reveals.
104.1 WIKY
Japan’s Chubu Elec to invest in Canadian geothermal venture
TOKYO (Reuters) – Chubu Electric Power Co Inc said on Friday it would invest up to 5 billion yen ($34 million) in a Canadian geothermal venture, Eavor Technologies Inc, as it moves to expand its renewable energy portfolio and fight climate change. Within a few weeks, Chubu will invest...
104.1 WIKY
Volkswagen to take 60% stake in tech joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen will invest 2.4 billion euros ($2.33 billion) and take a 60% stake in a new joint venture with Chinese technology company Horizon Robotics for autonomous driving software and hardware, the carmaker said on Thursday. The companies will work together to develop technology that can integrate...
104.1 WIKY
Lufthansa CEO: aviation recovery is on track
BERLIN (Reuters) – The chief executive of Lufthansa said on Friday he was optimistic about the aviation industry’s recovery despite headwinds caused by high inflation and the war in Ukraine. “Air traffic will remain on its return to recovery, perhaps levelling off a bit,” Carsten Spohr said, adding,...
BBC
Virgin Orbit rocket arrives for first space launch from UK
The rocket that will conduct the first ever orbital mission from UK soil has been delivered to its spaceport. Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne vehicle came into Newquay, Cornwall, late on Friday on a military plane from California where it was made. The rocket will now be prepared for its flight to...
satnews.com
Solar panel construction contract for NASA’s CADRE mobile robot program assigned to Rocket Lab
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has been selected by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to supply solar panels that will power NASA’s shoe-box-sized mobile robots as part of the Cooperative Autonomous Distributed Robotic Explorers (CADRE) program. The solar panels will use Rocket Lab’s inverted metamorphic multi-junction (IMM) solar cells...
104.1 WIKY
Japan considers extending nuclear plants’ life beyond 60 years – Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government is considering extending its 60-year limit on the operation of nuclear power plants and may submit legislation on new rules next year, as it grapples with tight energy supplies and rising costs, the Nikkei daily reported on Friday. The new regulations under consideration...
104.1 WIKY
Royal Mail could cut 5,000-6,000 jobs by next August
(Reuters) – Royal Mail could cut as many as 5,000 to 6,000 jobs by the end of August next year, parent company International Distributions Services said on Friday, as the British company remains locked in a bitter dispute with its largest labour union. “We will be starting the process...
NASA says asteroid mission was successful, altered orbit by 32 minutes
"We showed the world that NASA is serious as a defender of the planet," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.
104.1 WIKY
Canada energy IPOs tough sell even as institutions return to sector
(Reuters) – Institutional investors are returning to the Canadian oil and gas sector with gusto after shunning the industry over ESG concerns in recent years, but the appetite for new energy listings remains limited due to wider market volatility. French oil major TotalEnergies will be the first major test...
104.1 WIKY
Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Bavarian Nordic said on Friday the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health and the Swiss Armed Forces had jointly ordered 100,000 doses of its MVA-BN smallpox and monkeypox vaccine. The Danish company said in a statement it would seek regulatory approval of the vaccine in the...
Comments / 0