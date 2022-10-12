ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

104.1 WIKY

European airlines see travel withstanding consumer squeeze for now

LONDON (Reuters) – British Airways-owner IAG, Europe’s biggest airline Ryanair and rival easyJet said demand for travel was holding up, calming worries that pressure on household budgets could stall aviation’s recovery from the pandemic. Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd also said on Thursday it was seeing consumers willing...
INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Serbia must adapt to EU visa policy to join bloc – German interior minister

BERLIN (Reuters) – Serbia must adapt to European Union visa policy if it wants to join the bloc, Germany’s interior minister said in Luxembourg on Friday. “I hope Serbia is acting fast now,” Nancy Faeser said ahead of a meeting with her EU counterparts. “There are criteria for being a member of the EU, and part of that is a common visa policy.”
IMMIGRATION
104.1 WIKY

Eurowings warns pilot demands threaten jobs

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Lufthansa’s budget division Eurowings warned on Saturday that pilots’ demands to ease their workloads is putting jobs at the airline at risk. The statement came in response to Friday’s announcement by pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) of a three-day strike starting on Monday after talks failed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
104.1 WIKY

Europe’s centre-left urges majority voting in some EU foreign policy -paper

BERLIN (Reuters) – Europe’s main centre-left parties believe the European Union should gradually transition to majority voting in some areas of foreign policy, according to a draft paper of the Party of European Socialists (PES) regional grouping obtained by Reuters. EU foreign policy currently requires the unanimous agreement...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Some EU countries want billion-euro chip plan to also fund current chips

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Some EU countries want the bloc’s billion-euro chip plan to fund the production of current cutting edge chips and not just first-of-its kind chips proposed by the European Commission, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. Unveiled this year, the Commission’s European Chips Act...
TECHNOLOGY
104.1 WIKY

Royal Mail could cut 5,000-6,000 jobs by next August

(Reuters) – Royal Mail could cut as many as 5,000 to 6,000 jobs by the end of August next year, parent company International Distributions Services said on Friday, as the British company remains locked in a bitter dispute with its largest labour union. “We will be starting the process...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Canada energy IPOs tough sell even as institutions return to sector

(Reuters) – Institutional investors are returning to the Canadian oil and gas sector with gusto after shunning the industry over ESG concerns in recent years, but the appetite for new energy listings remains limited due to wider market volatility. French oil major TotalEnergies will be the first major test...
INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Belgian PM warns of blackouts if energy prices capped

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned a cap on electricity prices called for by the opposition could lead to power being sold in other markets and blackouts in Belgium. Its government has been pushing for a Europe-wide cap on electricity prices since March, but so...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

