Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling
TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
bloomberglaw.com
Supreme Court Asked to Consider Missouri Minor’s Abortion Rights
A Missouri court clerk is asking the US Supreme Court to vacate an appeals court decision that rests on the premise that a minor has a “clearly established” right not to notify her parents before requesting a court hearing to determine if she can have an abortion. A...
CNBC
'Day Without Us' protesters walk out over abortion-rights reversal, days before Supreme Court returns
People across the United States skipped work on Friday in protest of the Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The "Day Without Us" event comes days before the start of the next term. Partner organizations include the Movement for Black Lives, Move On, the Women's March...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I have a daughter who intends to practice...
Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he did 'everything' he could to stop the overturning of Roe v. Wade
"Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course," Breyer said during an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
A Federal Judge Rejects New York's Attempt To Defy the SCOTUS Decision Upholding the Right To Bear Arms
Last June in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, the Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional to require that people who want to carry handguns in public for self-defense demonstrate that they have "proper cause" to do so. New York legislators and Gov. Kathy Hochul responded by eliminating that requirement while simultaneously imposing a raft of new restrictions, including criteria for proving a carry-permit applicant's "good moral character" and bans on firearm possession in a long list of "sensitive locations." Yesterday a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against enforcing many of those rules, saying they probably violate the Second Amendment.
Indiana Supreme Court prevents enforcement of abortion ban, will hear arguments in January
The Indiana Supreme Court will decide the fate of the state’s new abortion law.
RELATED PEOPLE
WIBC.com
Federal Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Burial Law
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has blocked Indiana’s abortion burial and cremation law. Monday, Indiana Southern District Judge Richard Young ruled to block the 2016 law, which required patients and doctors to either bury or cremate the fetal remains after an abortion or miscarriage. The case began in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Judge hears arguments in challenge to Ohio abortion law
CINCINNATI (AP) — Attorneys fighting for and against extending a stay on Ohio’s near total ban on abortions presented providers, medical scholars and ethicists at a hearing Friday. Abortion providers represented by the ACLU of Ohio have challenged the law, which bans most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, as a violation of state constitutional provisions guaranteeing individual liberty and equal protection. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins paused the law through Oct. 12. He next must decide whether to extend that stay while the lawsuit proceeds. The testimony he heard Friday varied little from existing arguments on both sides of the abortion debate.
Washington Examiner
Texas Republicans indicate they may revisit exceptions to abortion law
Several Texas Republicans indicated there may be support for exemptions to the state's restrictive abortion law, which currently prohibits abortions even in cases of rape and incest, with the exception to save the life of the mother. Longtime state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said he would support revising the...
WLKY.com
After president's marijuana pardons, Kentucky examining what can be done in the state
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's governor said he's examining the president's call for state's to issue pardons for some marijuana offenses. Last week, President Joe Biden said he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law. He then asked governors to do the same.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Federal appeals court temporarily reverses blocked parts of New York gun law
An appeals court Wednesday temporarily reversed a lower court's order from last week that had blocked much of New York's new gun law, per Reuters. Why it matters: The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City reversed the previous decision, allowing the full Concealed Carry Improvement Act to stay in effect until a three-judge panel decides on the motion to stay, per the New York Attorney General's office.
Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban on hold
The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday that prevents the state from enforcing a Republican-backed abortion ban while it considers whether it violates the state constitution.The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month that blocked the law a week after it took effect. It denied a request from the state attorney general’s office to set aside the preliminary injunction, setting a hearing on the lawsuit filed by abortion clinic operators for Jan. 12.Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon blocked the law from being enforced, writing that “there is reasonable...
New Jersey lawmakers rewrite gun carry law after US Supreme Court ruling
New Jersey lawmakers have unveiled new legislation to rewrite the state’s firearm carry laws after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June expanding gun rights.
Indiana Supreme Court leaves block on abortion ban while it takes up case
Indiana's Supreme Court announced it will take up a case challenging the state's abortion ban but will leave a temporary block on the ban in place while it considers the lawsuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBKO
WCPS under federal investigation following complaint of alleged discrimination
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public School District is under federal investigation following a complaint of alleged discrimination against a special education student. “Addie is your typical eight-year-old. She loves to play with her sisters, she sings, she dances,” said Brandi LeMay. “The only difference that we...
KSLTV
Utah Supreme Court allows halt on abortion ‘trigger law’ to remain in place
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s abortion ban was again blocked from going into effect after the state Supreme Court said it would let a lower court’s injunction remain in place. In an order issued Oct. 3, the state’s highest court said it would not halt the injunction — but court justices are allowing the state to appeal the 3rd District Court judge’s decision that halted enforcement of Utah’s abortion trigger law, pending a resolution to the lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood Association of Utah and the ACLU of Utah.
Fox 59
Judge considering injunction in religious freedom lawsuit against Indiana abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS – A Marion County judge heard the first arguments Friday in a second lawsuit challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban – this one focused on Indiana’s religious freedom law. The abortion law remains on hold after a judge issued a preliminary injunction last month in a...
Indiana Supreme Court to review abortion lawsuit after lower court froze near-total ban
The Indiana Supreme Court has announced it will take jurisdiction over a lawsuit that put a temporary hold on the state's near-total abortion ban. The court also denied an emergency request by the state to undo that hold, which a lower court placed on the new abortion restrictions on Sept. 22 — a week after they took effect. That means Indiana's near total ban on abortion will continue to be paused as the court case progresses.
Comments / 0