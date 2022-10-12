How many brain cells does it take to play a video game? No, really. That's not a joke, and there isn't a punchline. Instead, there's a real actual answer, thanks to a neural network system called DishBrain. If that game is Pong, the number of brain cells is around 800,000. While their slow-moving, one-sided strategy for digital table tennis won't see them win any e-sports championships in the near future, it does reflect the potential in fusing living tissues with silicon technology. https://youtu.be/x0NM7iVo9MQ This is the first synthetic biological intelligence experiment that shows neurons can adjust their activity to perform a specific task – and,...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO