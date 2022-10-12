Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
A Red-Hot Romance Is Right Around the Corner for Young & Restless’ Sharon — and She Has No Idea!
A blast from the past could be about to blow up her future. Ever since The Young and the Restless killed off Rey, Sharon has been cooling her jets on the back burner, grieving and supporting her loved ones and serving coffee. So. Much. Coffee. But that is destined to change, it would seem — and soon. Because unless we miss our mark — and when has that ever happened? — she’s about to be reunited with an ex with whom she has a history that is, let’s say, complicated. Who?
Who Is Leo Stark's Mother On Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives" fans have seen a lot of family drama over the years, especially when it comes to mothers and their children. Longtime viewers may remember the trouble Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) caused her daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), when she was caught cheating on her husband. Sami was so traumatized by the event that she acted out harshly and even developed bulimia, per Soaps in Depth.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives
Belle might want to brace herself for the bombshell that EJ’s about to drop on her!. Apparently, stopping weddings is now Chloe’s “thing.” This time she’s hoping to prevent mom Nancy from saying “I do” with Clyde. And she’s recruiting Craig to help!
The Bold And The Beautiful Star Heather Tom Shares Heartbreaking Family News
For several months now, a lot of people have been wondering whether or not "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Heather Tom will leave her character Katie Logan behind for a new career. She's been off the canvas for such a long time that a lot of viewers have been asking where Katie Logan has been this entire time. Well, the good news is that Katie is still around, as she's part of the soap's latest couple shuffle. She also told Soap Opera Digest in an interview that she never would have guessed that she would have stayed on the soap for so many long years. She told the publication, "When I did start on 'B&B,' I only signed a six-month contract, so I wasn't sure what was going to happen and then once I jumped in, I was like, 'I hope this show goes forever and I hope I can be a part of it.' It's been a wonderful place to go to work."
RELATED PEOPLE
The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives' Lexie Carver
Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Dishes the November Episode for Which We’ll All Be Giving Thanks
A look into what’s coming up in Genoa City. By now fans are surely aware that The Young and the Restless fave Michael Graziadei is set to return to the CBS soap as Phyllis’ son Daniel and her portrayer, Michelle Stafford, has served up something special for a pre-Thanksgiving treat. The actress took to Instagram to share some photos from behind the scenes with her onscreen TV son — and one of them had Graziadei laughing all the way into the comments under her post.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Asks Thomas for a Favor Regarding Douglas
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal Ridge Forrester asks his son Thomas Forrester for an important favor.
SheKnows
A Single Days of Our Lives Return Could Be All That Stands In the Way of Kristen Getting Everything She Wants
But it’s also the last person her foes could want to see!. Well, that custody hearing on Days of Our Lives did not start out the way we thought it would! Kristen, against all odds, seems to be coming out on top. Between telling the judge that Chloe’s a danger to Brady and Rachel, to bringing up Philip’s supposed death, somehow, the woman who’s probably committed every crime in the book has gotten the judge’s ear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Heartbreaking Email Written By Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt Speaks Volumes About the Couple’s Current Relationship
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing legal battle to sell Chateau Miraval Winery has brought a lot of the couple’s trials and tribulations to the surface. A heartbreaking email Jolie sent back in January 2021 has recently resurfaced, going to show that the exes’ current turmoil has been going on much longer than recent headlines would suggest, and that Jolie has had to be tactful in how she approached the separation from her Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star.
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Fuming Over Chad's Latest Move
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) grieve over his late wife Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) for months. In June, fans were stunned when Chad arrived home to the DiMera mansion to find Abigail stabbed and bleeding in their bedroom (via Soaps). Abby later died from her injuries and Chad was utterly crushed. Not only did he have to deal with the fact that his wife was murdered, but he also became a single father to the couple's two children, Thomas and Charlotte.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: What to Expect for October 2022
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers reveal there will be romance woes and business drama shaking up Genoa City in October.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: Brady Makes a Deal With the Devil to Save Marlena’s Life — and Chad and Stephanie Take Things to the Next Level
It may be fall, but October is turning up the heat in Salem. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of October 10 -14, Chanel’s past mistake comes back to haunt her. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Gabi gets up in Stefan’s face,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer is Pregnant — & Debuted Her First Baby Bump on the Red Carpet
Proving she’s an icon just like her movie star mother, Grace Gummer debuted her first baby bump on the red carpet alongside her music producer husband, Mark Ronson. The 36-year-old daughter of Meryl Streep revealed her pregnancy on Wednesday at W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York City. She looked stunningly chic in a monochromatic red ensemble by Michael Kors, which consisted of a ribbed sweater dress, a fashionably oversized coat, and sparkling, strappy heels. Her baby bump was her best accessory, which was on full display in her figure-hugging dress. Ronson, 46, looked every part of the supportive husband and doting...
Peter Bergman Opens Up About “Fantastic” Changes Coming to the Abbott Family on ‘The Young and the Restless’: It’s “Something I’ve Wanted to See For a Very Long Time”
Peter Bergman has starred in The Young and the Restless for more than 30 years. And now, he’s opening up about the exciting changes the future of the show has in store for the Abbott family. Bergman, who took over the role of Jack Abbott in 1989, told Soaps.com...
Sybil The Psychic Predicts B&B Spoilers: Redemption For Thomas
Sybil The Psychic Predicts B&B Spoilers: Redemption For ThomasSoap Hub. B&B spoilers show that Thomas Forrester seems to be sticking his nose into everybody’s business! Whether it is discussing custody of his son Douglas Forrester with Hope Logan Spencer, scheming with sister Steffy Forrester Finnegan to reunite their parents, Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes, or just genuinely causing angst for Brooke Logan Forrester, his presence seems to be all over Los Angeles. Not sure how all this will work out for him but I, Sybil the Psychic, plan to look in to the future to see what’s in store for Thomas.
Julia Roberts Offered Surprisingly Sultry Insight Into Her Marriage with Danny Moder
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this year, and now, the 54-year-old star is giving away the secret to their success. Roberts believes it is the PDA they engage in that keeps their union sizzling hot. The advice she’s giving is something that she’s “sticking with”...
Bruce Willis Looks So Happy in This Rare Kissing Selfie With Wife Emma Heming
Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming, are sticking together through his battle with aphasia. The 44-year-old model has been protective of her husband after he revealed his diagnosis in late March, but she’s updating her Instagram followers letting them know they are doing well. In a sweet Instagram Story snapshot, Heming shared a rare PDA image of the two of them. Willis, wearing a black baseball cap and a plaid shirt, leaned in with his scruffy face to kiss his wife on the cheek. She looked happily into the camera lens while the wind blew her hair in her face....
The Young And The Restless Fans Take Sides In The Adam Vs. Nick Showdown Over Sally
Per Soap Central, the feud between Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) on "The Young and the Restless" has spanned many years, and it isn't slowing down. Their bad blood has been a contention for the Newmans, and it always seems to revolve around a woman. In the past, the dueling siblings have gone to war over Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). However, Adam and Nick briefly found a reprieve from their forever war after Adam donated his kidney to save the life of Nick's daughter Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster).
Y&R Spoilers For September 29: Elena Gives Nate An ‘Ultimatum’
Y&R Spoilers For September 29: Elena Gives Nate An ‘Ultimatum’Soap Hub. The Y&R spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, promise numerous stories coming to a head, as Elena Dawson spells out exactly what she needs from Nate Hastings, Nicholas Newman isn’t feeling his little brother’s heavy-handed tactics, and Kyle Abbott and Summer Newman Abbott continue floating through life on the assumption that they are a golden couple whom nothing bad can ever touch.
Comments / 0